Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 29, 2025 — The Moon Enters Gemini

On April 29, 2025, the Sun is in Taurus and the Moon enters a new zodiac sign, creating new energy that impacts your daily horoscope. Today's Moon moves into Gemini, and how we tell our life stories becomes important, whether in our minds or hearts, the narrative stacks up. The inbox is overflowing.

Curiosity takes the wheel, and suddenly, you’re knee-deep in a conversation you didn’t know you needed. Sure, there’s mischief in the air, but also a message: You’re allowed to change your mind. You’re allowed to say “I don’t know” and mean it. This isn’t the time for certainty. It’s a portal to asking yourself better questions.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Words are no longer ornaments; they’re ammunition. Every post, every whisper, every unspoken truth is a broadcast, and the airwaves are crackling. You can’t unsee what you’ve seen. You can’t unknow the weight of silence. And yet, there’s still time to reroute the narrative.

Communication is no longer about being liked. It’s about being unforgettable. So say it — messy, loud, unfinished. Say it before you talk yourself out of it. The world doesn’t need a polished version of your truth. It needs the raw recording.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You’ve been polite about your power for too long. You’ve paid enough. Now you want a return on your investment. Stability isn’t the absence of risk; it’s the discipline of choosing what nourishes over what numbs.

This is about self-worth in action. Not manifesting and not wishing. Just doing. Ask not, “Do they value me?” Ask instead, “Am I finally choosing and trusting myself, out loud, and on purpose?”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’ve had a hundred ideas rehearsing backstage, but the spotlight’s burning now, and the script has been tossed. Who are you without the performance? Who are you when no one’s watching, but the stakes are still high?

You’re not here to juggle contradictions. You’re here to integrate them. Try radical honesty for size. Let your dualities dance. This is not a rebrand. This is a reveal.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your silence has been echoing too long in rooms that never deserved your presence. But now the hush is rupturing. The ghosts you’ve been carrying? They want release, not revenge. Prioritize transformation.

You’re not melting down. You’re molting. Let the tears speak in tongues. Let the ache have its moment. What rises from this is not a sob story; it’s sacred testimony. You are not the secret. You are the spell.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Everyone’s been feasting on your glow like it’s bottomless, like you don’t burn fuel to stay bright. But now, something’s shifted. Not out of bitterness, but boundary.

You’re learning to withhold, not out of scarcity, but discernment. What if love doesn’t mean being on demand? What if presence isn’t proof of loyalty, but preference?

Your new radiance is selective. You don’t owe access just because you shine. Let them earn the sun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Clean slates are only possible when the story’s been fully written, then torn. You’re no longer interested in being perfect. You want to be precise. Purposeful. Potent. Productive.

Watch how your routine becomes ritual when it’s rooted in something real. This isn’t about being useful to others. This is about designing a life where your own peace is the metric of success.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The quest is back on. But not the one you’ve been faking for aesthetic. The curtain lifts, and what was poetic becomes prophetic. You’re no longer flirting with meaning. You’re demanding it. A breadcrumb of awe here. A throb of knowing there.

Philosophy isn’t a daydream; it’s armor. You’re not trying to escape. You’re trying to expand. There are bigger questions than “Does this make sense?” Try: “Does this set me on fire?”

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You’ve done the underground work. You’ve sat in the dark. You’ve read every line of your grief and memorized the footnotes. Now, the elevator is rising. And with it, your story.

It’s tempting to hold it in, to protect the power you’ve found. But expression isn’t exposure. This isn’t confession for confession’s sake. It’s liberation. The truth leaves the diary and walks into the room. Let it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Have you been looking in the mirror lately for every interaction, reflecting the lessons you keep trying to outrun? It’s not a confrontation. It’s choreography.

Every relationship is a test: Do you abandon yourself to keep the peace? Or do you risk rupture for truth? It’s about clarity. And clarity, while not always comfortable, is holy. Let your “no” echo. Let your “yes” be honest. Let the mirror become a window.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This isn’t about the hustle. It’s about the heartbeat beneath it. You’ve mastered the metrics, but now the question is: does your ritual reflect your reverence?

You’re not a machine, you’re an oracle in work boots. Make your to-do list a sacrament, but don’t chase productivity. Protect presence. Turn every task into a spell. This is a resurrection.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’ve been bored with pretending not to care. But here’s the secret: devotion doesn’t make you less cool, it makes you dangerous. You’re not meant to dabble. You’re meant to dive. And today, the play became a prophecy. Make something messy.

Make something real. Let inspiration be your accomplice, not your aesthetic. The risk is not in creating. The risk is in staying numb. Your joy is an act of rebellion. Use it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

History is not your prison. It’s your inheritance. And like all legacies, you get to decide what gets passed on and ends with you. Soon enough, you’ll likely feel the story shifting beneath your feet.

The names you were called. The scripts you were handed. They’re ripe for revision. Be the ancestor who breaks the spell. Be the whisper in the lineage that says, “We don’t have to keep repeating this.” Rewrite. Reclaim. Begin again.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.