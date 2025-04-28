What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About April 29, Per A Tarot Card Reader

We have delightfully curious energy entering the sky on April 29, 2025, which brings out the inquisitive nature of each zodiac sign and their daily tarot card reading. The Moon enters Gemini at the early part of the morning, and it brings out the Magician in each of us.

Gemini rules the Magician tarot card, which symbolizes our ability to adapt to change in circumstances. We can cultivate our skills, be curious about others' needs, and explore how to help with strong communication. Now let's see what else is in store for your zodiac sign today.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope has in store for you on Tuesday, April 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Breakups are never easy, nor are relationship problems. But today, you get a breakthrough and experience a strong sense of relief when something that hurt your feelings has no power over you anymore.

You may be putting the situation into perspective and seeing your worth, so you can focus attention on your wants and needs instead. This is an excellent change from the sadness you felt in the past. The light reenters your heart and gives you hope.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

You don't want to be in a relationship for money, but it is part of what you need to have happiness in life. The strain around financial problems starts to lessen.

You may feel more optimistic about your partnership because you have figured out a solution to economic matters that have put pressure on it. Celebrate the win, and be glad this tough patch will soon be behind you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You fall in love quickly; it doesn't matter if you're in a long-term relationship or have just met. Your heart is open, and now you see relationships as uncertain and unstable.

Today, you will want to go with the flow to see where a partnership may lead. Don't jump to conclusions when you are caught up in the newness of romance. Instead, know what you feel tomorrow and give yourself time to learn and grow closer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Do you need to be self-sufficient to fall in love? While your goal is autonomy and not having to depend on anyone but yourself, you may find that it's hard to resist enjoying a person's company or thinking about getting involved before you're where you want to be professionally.

Consider the big picture when it comes to love. Which is harder to find and build? A career or a life partner? When you have something rare and real, deciding not to enjoy it and live in the moment is tough.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Communication is so important in relationships. Today, you may experience a type of communication disruption, either difficulty getting in touch or understanding each other. Before things escalate and messages become convoluted and confusing, pause.

Ask good questions to know where everyone is a bit better. Aim to be curious and don't let problems get bigger once you understand what they are and can manage them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

When you know what you want, you go for it. If you want to be in a committed relationship, don't settle for casual flings or dating one person without any goal in mind.

Use your time wisely, regardless if you're dating or in a long-term relationship. Be high value and spend your energy wisely, especially regarding love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

The Empress symbolizes fertility and growth, so when you receive this card, if you're hoping to hold off on growing a family, it's best to protect your body.

The Empress can also mean you're about to give birth to an idea or project. Do you have a dream you hope will come true? Does it involve your partner? Now is the time to talk about what working together would look like to see this idea come to fruition.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

When you enter a room, do you feel like people relax more around you? You may have a gentle and warm energy that communicates safety and security. This is a sweet trait to emulate in all friendships and romantic partnerships.

Don't feel like you need to toughen up to match what you believe the world wants. Be your gentle self. Be the person who gives others a place to relax and unload their thoughts or feelings in a judgment-free presence.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Long-term relationships can feel stale at times, and when this happens, in friendships, family, or romantic situations, you have to do something to revive your connection.

Plan outings where you can do things and have memories to discuss later. Imagine your bucket list items and see who would enjoy doing a few with you. Aim for thoughtful interaction that helps build trust and fosters a genuinely enjoyable connection.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Set boundaries. You can tell when you are starting to be less respected by others because of a lack of solid boundaries.

Pay attention to tone and body language. Learn from subtle cues spoken through eyes or how people treat you when you are present. Be astute and open to learn, then adjust your look and find what makes you feel and look as powerful as you are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

What do you hope to see happen in the next few months? When it comes to love, approach it with sensibility and a plan. Do you want to get married one day?

Are you hoping to have more superficial relationships but expect to communicate more regularly over the phone than in person? Set your vision and then decide how you want to make it real.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You may be at a place where you feel less than powerful due to surrendering your life to a partner or a dream. This may be a time for healing and restoring what you had lost in yourself.

Don't let shame fester if you feel like you should be stronger than you initially projected yourself to be. You may make an impact and a good impression on someone who needs to see how you live life now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.