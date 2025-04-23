What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About April 24, Per A Tarot Card Reader

On April 24, 2025, there's a special transit affecting each zodiac sign: Venus conjunct Saturn in Pisces. Here's what you need to know, according to a tarot card reader, and how this may affect your horoscope for the day.

Venus rules beauty and property, and Saturn provides stability and structure. This means that you may find it much easier to reach your dreams with a plan in place. Where dreams often travel through the undefined aspect of imagination, it's actually work and effort with a plan that helps it take form and create something steady and strong that lasts. So, if you have a long-term goal in mind, don't just wing it. Instead, do the hard work and plan for success. Talk to people. Fail a little, and see how things happen in real life — not just in words or your mind, especially if your plan requires spending money. Use resources wisely. Now we are on to find out what else this means, according to the tarot.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for April 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

If life has felt stagnant lately, whether in finances or your mindset, don't worry. Mindset often directly impacts a person's ability to command the type of job or income they want to make. If so, the Ace of Swords is a great tarot card for you since it means you're about to experience a major breakthrough.

You may encounter a solution to a problem in the most random way, where it just happens to appear through a conversation or an experience. Be open to new ideas that may seem unlikely to help you. You might discover an out-of-the-box angle helps you the most.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Prepare to get overwhelmed, but in the best kind of way. When you feel like you have no options, suddenly you'll have more than you can handle. Today, avoid having a scarcity mindset because some of the choices you will have involve money.

Your disbelief after a period off can be your greatest challenge to overcome. Don't let small thinking sabotage your chance to outgrow where you are now. Instead, envision many opportunities as abundance unfolding because you manifested. Now the world is working with you on a different level and vibration.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Money is going to come to you in many ways. You may accumulate assets, have a work-related financial increase, and gain some sort of inherited wealth that boosts your overall financial outlook. When you have money, think about it as a resource you can use but not abuse.

Be wise with your spending. Find ways to save and reinvest your time and energy to make more. You'll learn that money can come easily, but it doesn't always stick around for someone who doesn't understand how it works.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

What are you waiting for? If you stay in a negative situation for too long, it can soon become normal. You have to be very careful with your mind because it often adapts to whatever you tell it is happening for a long period of time and then accepts it as the way things are.

If you dream of having your life look and feel a certain way, don't settle for anything less than that. Work for your goals, and also remember that if you are around people who hold you back, maybe it's time to switch the crowd that influences you most.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

There's time blocking for structuring your day and getting important tasks done within a certain period, and then there is time blocking your entire life so that you can accomplish certain milestones and move on to the next.

Today may be an overwhelming day, according to the Ten of Wands, reversed. But hardships often lead to opportunity when you are open to change and discovering opportunities for growth. Ask yourself what can be done to make things better within yourself? What system might you put in place to avoid having to ever go through it again in the future?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Do you change when someone new enters your life, or when you become fascinated by another person and want them to be a part of your life? Today's advice from the Nine of Pentacles is to remain true to yourself.

Too often, when introduced to new and interesting people, we mirror their traits in hopes that doing so will make them like us more. However, the Nine of Pentacles argues against that practice. Instead, stick to what you've set out to do and don't waver.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Put on your thinking cap, Libra. You will be at the center of action, and you will soon discover how well you navigate swift changes around you. The Eight of Wands predicts fast-moving energy that forces you to be a problem solver.

Don't worry, though. You've got this. Somehow, you'll figure out the quickest way to resolve conflicts related to scheduling issues or personalities. It's something about your Libra personality that makes things flow better and easier for yourself and others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Today's Knight of Pentacles pays attention to the small things you do each day, including demonstrating leadership and growth. People will recognize your serious approach to work today and respect how methodical and diligent you are. When it comes to excellence, you are top-notch.

You focus on making money and creating a secure future for yourself and your loved ones. You don't want to waste time or play games with your talents, so you don't want to squander them with distractions or time-robbing activities.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

You've got battle scars from enduring hardships in life, and perhaps you've felt like people are tougher than usual to get along with. The Five of Swords, reversed, often symbolizes personality conflicts and arguments with close friends and family. It can mean that these situations have ended, but they have left a mark on your heart.

You are being asked to let these grievances go. You might not want to forget what someone said because you need anger to keep you from being hurt again. The thing is that what you feel, you also attract. Wouldn't you prefer to attract forgiveness and positive energy instead?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Does it seem like a relationship isn't as close as it once was? Sometimes when you change the energy between you and others, it also adjusts. It may not mean you aren't as close as you used to be. It may imply that there's room for you to find new ways of connecting with others.

The Ten of Cups is about family and support systems that give you energy and a feeling of community in your life. Even in reverse, it's a positive sign. It intends to remind you that relationships are not stagnant. They need to be worked on and cherished.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You have a rare moment unfolding in your life: a fresh start. Not everyone gets to start over again, especially after situations go wrong. But you are giving this special gift from the universe — a slate wiped clean, and what you do with it is up to you.

You may still carry some guilt or fear about the past. Perhaps you feel remorse and sorrow. However, don't let this stop you from being optimistic. Keep your chin up and do your best to relive life as you would have with the information you wished you had in the past.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Don't hold yourself back, Pisces. Ego can be a sneaky thing that stops you from being all you can be because of fear, self-doubt or feelings of inadequacy. You may be asked to do something that stretches you beyond your current knowledge.

You'll experience developmental limitations, but that doesn't mean you should stop. It's the opposite; it's your chance to learn, expand, grow, and discover how much more capable you are than you realized.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.