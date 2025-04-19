Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For April 20, 2025

The Last Quarter Moon happens in Aquarius on April 20, 2025, and this is the exclamation point marking the start of a new solar season in each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope. Lunar phases of the Moon in astrology and the tarot are indicators of informational downloads. We are open and receptive. The Moon and Sun are getting closer to their monthly alignment, marking our own conscious act of feelings and actions coming together as one. Feelings create action, and this day it's so good. The Last Quarter Moon shoots out a warning that we have to prepare, and there's one week left to get ready.

The Last Quarter Moon's tarot card for each of us collectively is The Justice tarot, which Venus rules. We have lots of Venus energy today to tap into as we seek the best out of our situations, ourselves, and others. The message for us from the card is to be fair and act in love in our relationships, from business to personal life. There are no laws against kindness or love! Now on to the messages from the tarot for each zodiac sign and what you need to know about April 20, 2025, per a tarot card reader.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Sorry, Aries. This time it's a 'no'. If you have a pressing question about a problem related to a big change you want to make right now, the stars and the cards point you in the same direction. You don't need to act; in fact, the universe will act for you. This may be similar to a hurt that you wanted, and expected, but had no idea was going to be so painful.

On the flip side of this negative energy is the healing that comes after feelings of sorrow or deep sadness. The light that shines when you have felt so low feels brighter and more welcome than before.

You see the world differently. You bask with extreme appreciation and value for the miracles you missed earlier. This may not be what you wanted, or maybe it is; either way, the cards have spoken, and a needed change will come. No manipulation on your part is necessary.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Well, Taurus, wisdom is a jagged little pill you have to swallow. Some people, who really need your advice, don't want it, and they won't take it. You can do the usual; repeat yourself again and again, only to feel frustrated because you got ignored.

Or — you can choose to take advice you often give; leave the problem to the people who need to solve it, and go work on your own things. This time-saving thought may be hard for you since you care (a lot), but it won't be easy to observe a friend or loved one stumble over their own pride.

But, look at your past and see how well you learned lessons wrought over pride and set it aside for the bigger cause. You learned those lessons well, and you didn't forget them. Guess what? So, will they.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Today is one of those days when it feels like there is no time left for you to do the things you want. Instead, you're running around doing work and getting things accomplished. The energy is moving fast, and you may be thinking, thank goodness you're a Gemini, or else you wouldn't be able to handle it.

But you do. And you do it well by focusing on one thing at a time, one moment at a time. Multitasking may work, but be careful with so much headed your way. You could drop the ball. Instead, be diligent and contentious. Complete things as they come, and don't try to do too much at once. Errors are at an elevated risk.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Oh, Cancer, how you would love to live in the lap of luxury, but don't want to give up your independence and autonomy. So you've worked hard and continue to work hard for the things you want out of life. You desire the very best and won't settle for less than you deserve. Something is changing in the universe, and you get a reward for your efforts.

These aren't necessarily flashy or glammy rewards either. The little things you acquire are what make life super sweet. From being able to afford the groceries you want to buy to indulging in small treats like your favorite streaming app subscription, you're in a happy zone, and it's all financially driven.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Make way for the queen, Leo. Your lion's heart is moved by feminine energy today, so you're in creative mode, bringing life to something new and special. Today, your protective energy comes from your heart chakra. Stand firm and confident in what you believe in.

Look fear in the face and be unmoved by it, because things happen when you are where you need to be. The universe opens for you, and you can influence through the power of your soul and not by other means.

The good news is that everything you need is available to you, either from past resources or what you generate in the present moment. The lesson? Never underestimate the power of your intuitive capabilities. It can move mountains and breathe life into anything you desire.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Life is confusing. Friendships are perplexing, and today, unfortunately, loneliness may set in. You may wish to be around people you love for companionship, but scheduling conflicts and other people's needs get in the way. So, you're on your own, left to feel a little lost.

Some of you may dislike this experience, but this is where you learn to stand alone when you can't depend on others. It's not that anyone let you down, but that you desire companionship. However, it's good to become comfortable alone, and today you learn to handle this feeling, even if you are glad it will be over soon.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Too many hands and too much ego can create havoc on what would ordinarily be an easy thing to do. Today, you may have to ask people to step off and let you do what you need to do. While you may appreciate their well-intended help, it may not be necessary.

You'll need to be mindful about what your motives are, too. Are you people-pleasing? Hoping to make the workload lighter for you so you can get to other things? Some days, it's best to do things by yourself, quickly and just good enough. If you know what you're doing and it doesn't have to be perfect, go for it on your own.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You get what you give, Scorpio. If you give time, you get results. If you give love, you get appreciation. You may not ALWAYS get the result of your efforts, but the law of nature still stands 99.9 percent of the time, save for the few rare exceptions where people act rudely or unkind.

So, today, focus on your end of the equation: the input. Sow what you want to reap in the future. When you look back on your actions and choices, you'll not only feel good about the harvest you got, but you'll also be glad that when you look at yourself in the mirror, it's a reflection you like to see.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You win some, and you lose some ... today's losses can feel like they were the direct result of other people's actions. And, when you feel like a victim of a person's poor decisions, it does not make you happy. So, the lesson from this card is to let go of those helpful friendships that hurt you more than help. You know the ones that are being spoken about.

They are the situations that cost you money and time, and things you can't ever get back from the experience. When you release because you know it's the right thing to do, it may lessen your sadness or guilt. Wise decisions are costly but not as expensive as foolish ones.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You're one hard-working zodiac sign, Capricorn. Let's admit this aloud: No one does it like you do. You know it; they know it. And that's part of the important message for you to receive today. You were designed to get things done, and that means doing the heavy work others are either unprepared to do or unwilling to try.

The caveat is that you may become so invested in doing a good job that you start to have tunnel vision. Remember to also eat and take good care of your body so it will take care of you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're almost where you need to be. You know what makes you strong, Aquarius? Life experience. You are light years ahead of someone with less of it, and you need to believe that this gives you a competitive edge in the workplace.

While you may feel like you're doing nothing but the same thing over and over again, you're really investing more time and energy into expertise that gives you rare strength and knowledge. Keep your nose to the grindstone, as they say, but remember it's more than just learning; it's investing in your future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

All it takes is one big, beautiful, and brilliant idea to set your feet in a new direction. You may have a rare yet exciting moment of clarity that gives you an idea you must follow through on.

You are a visionary, Pisces, so when you imagine something that could be helpful to yourself or others, you want to see it happen.

This may be the start of a new beginning for you. How can you know whether or not this is a viable endeavor? Start taking action. Let the spark of imagination motivate you to find out.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for over 40 years.