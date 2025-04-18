The Weekly Chinese Horoscopes For Each Animal Sign From April 21 - 27

Your Chinese horoscope is here to share what every animal sign need to know about the week of April 21 - 27, 2025. The I Ching hexagram for the week is Fire over Mountain (#56), changing to Water over Thunder (#3). It reveals that life beckons everyone to explore and learn from various sources and experiences. That's how beautiful ideas and inspiration will come to you, and maybe even unblock you from whatever stopped you from thriving. Take some time this week to journal about the three most important areas of your life and what you can do to supercharge them with knowledge.

According to Chinese astrology, the week of April 21 - 27 begins with a Stable Day, where everything is in balance. If you have a project you want to initiate, Tuesday, April 22, is perfect for starting new endeavors. Starting April 23, 2025, we have a Deconstruction day, which may bring internal conflicts to the surface, prompting a crisis of belief or changes to each animal sign's daily habits. Mark April 24, as a Danger day. Don't make any impulsive decisions. Try to avoid anger and arguments. Success comes through on April 25, for projects started early in the week. Gifts and rewards can be anticipated on Rewards Day, April 26; set April 27 aside since it's an Open Day, the last of our Twelve Day officers, and we conclude with fire energy. Enjoy social activities with friends, family and love.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for April 21 - 27, 2025:

Rat

Rat, this week's horoscope is about recognizing the spark of talent within you and allowing it to shine under the spotlight. No holding back. In love, be open about your desires and let a sense of adventure lead you forward. But don't divulge everything at once if you are with someone new. Allow the relationship to bloom organically.

If you are a student or teacher, whether formal or informal, you'll have an excellent week of discoveries and studious enlightenment. On April 27, lean into learning for the best outcomes.

Ox

Ox, this week's horoscope is about recognizing your desire and life path, and what may be peer pressure masquerading as “we know you best”. It's the biggest challenge you'll face yet.

In love, be more cautious if you are single and dating someone new, as the astrological window is not conducive to honesty right now — those in a partnership need to make more effort to communicate clearly on April 26. Creativity will be your stress-relief outlet this week.

Tiger

Tiger, this week's horoscope is about embracing your unique and wonderful sides. It can be a hobby not shared by anyone in your circle or a strong interest in the occult, but choose what draws you the most.

Your love life will benefit from the above, too, because the more unapologetic you are about your true self, the easier it will be to steer away from romantically incompatible dates and partners and find the mirror of your soul.

Indulge in some self-care and fun around April 23. It will bring you new inspiration and energy for the path ahead.

Rabbit

Rabbit, your horoscope this week is all about cooking up a storm in the kitchen to expand your skills and know-how in this area or pick up new skills if you are a total amateur.

In love, try to be more creative and art-and-crafty this week, especially if you are already in a relationship or have children. A whole lot of fun awaits you.

Eating more fresh produce or growing your own herbs is also indicated for you on April 22. You'll never discover your hidden abilities if you never venture in this direction.

Dragon

Dragon, this week's horoscope is about letting your heart roar with pride in your accomplishments and not allowing anything to drag you down. It's your time to shine.

Your love life may not be as significant, but focus on your closest friendships for camaraderie and mutual emotional support.

Since your career is taking off now, it's time to be braver and bolder in your choices, actions, and decisions. On April 27, you have the wind beneath your wings.

Snake

Snake, this week's horoscope is about immersing yourself in new knowledge and finding ways to incorporate it into your daily life. Your love life is not standing out as significant around April 21. So, try to socialize a little less to have more time for the above pursuits.

If you have psychic abilities, this week will be significant. Keep a notepad handy to capture anything you observe or suddenly realize. The puzzle pieces will come together eventually.

Horse

Horse, your horoscope this week is all about rest, relaxation, and allowing your heart to rest. If possible, postpone big plans for next week so you can recharge.

Your love life will bring you delights and fulfillment at this time, especially if you are already in a relationship. Creative date ideas are called for on April 21.

Now's also a great time to enjoy art, entertainment, and cultural events in your city or town and make new memories with your loved ones.

Goat

Goat, your week's horoscope is about rousing yourself and going all-in on the areas that matter the most to you. That way, you'll be able to crush many milestones toward your goals.

If you are single, your love life is not very significant. But if you are in a partnership, now's the time to introduce them to your family and friends; April 22 may be the best day.

Trying something new is also a way to tap into different skills and reach your greatest potential.

Monkey

Monkey, your horoscope this week is all about knowing exactly what you want, why you want it, and not feeling the need to work hard to impress others or get permission before you embark on your journeys.

In love, apply the same so you can find your soulmate. Peer pressure will be the biggest challenge for you around April 23. You are about to soar high in your career, so be more observant and learn as many new things as possible. But balance this with rest for the best results.

Rooster

Rooster, this week's horoscope is about embracing nature and allowing your body, mind, and spirit to heal through harmonious living. Being a healthier version of yourself will improve other areas of your life, from love to career. Your partner may be encouraged by your wellness journey and be inspired to do the same. You lead by doing.

Some of you are ready to experience new things and try your hand at different hobbies or skills. Set the pace according to what speaks to your soul and no other.

Dog

Dog, this week's horoscope is about seeking restful activities and relaxing entertainment. It will give you the power to make something big happen before the end of April.

In love, be loyal to true love and walk away if you feel you are being held back by a partner who is not truly a partner or doesn't wish to be through their actions. You will immediately clear the way for the right love to come in for you around April 24.

Knowledge is highlighted as an area to focus on this week. Focusing on professional development can supercharge your future and build the strongest legacy for your career.

Pig

Pig, your horoscope this week is all about knowing exactly what you want and following through on your plans, no matter what. It's time to defeat all challenges that come your way.

If you are in a new relationship, your love life is beautiful now, especially around April 27. Cherish this and acknowledge what's good so the relationship can grow. Now's also a good time to use crystals as a manifestation tool and tap into your intuitive gifts.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.