The Luckiest Day This Week For Each Zodiac Sign From April 21 - 27, 2025

Each zodiac sign will have one luckiest day of the week beginning April 21 - 27, 2025. Career and work seem to be areas where luck shows up for everyone. Your purpose may differ from your career. As the Piscean waves of intuition wash over you and your life in the days ahead, it’s important to heed the call of your soul to follow your divine purpose. This energy begins on Monday, April 21, as Saturn conjuncts the North Node in Pisces, and will continue to Wednesday, April 22, as Saturn unites with Venus in Pisces. Your purpose is calling, but it’s up to you to listen.

Advertisement

Following these rare alignments, the Moon will be in Pisces on Thursday, April 24, helping you find your life purpose and abundance. While having such a strong Piscean influence in Taurus Season is rare, it all serves a purpose. Pisces may represent the call of your spirit, but Taurus roots you into the pleasures and abundance of your human existence. This energy will be fully displayed with the Taurus New Moon on Sunday, April 27; set a new intention and focus on what you want to manifest in your life, regardless of any obstacles ahead.

Luckiest day this week for each zodiac sign from April 21 - 27, 2025:

Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, April 27

Set an intention for financial success, dear Aries. The Taurus New Moon will rise on Sunday, April 27, in your house of finances, helping you to set an intention for greater wealth. Taurus governs your financial sector, and the New Moon represents a positive turn of events in this area of your life.

You may see a salary increase or an unexpected monetary gift. You can also be proactive in setting yourself up for luck and success. Use this time to reflect on what you’d like to change in your financial life, including the opportunities you can take to increase your wealth. This may involve starting a side business or investment, which would help bring in the abundance Taurus is known for.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Thursday, April 24

Let this serve as a new beginning, Taurus. You are in the midst of your zodiac season, which means you are also moving through your solar return. This is a time to celebrate your new year as you set intentions for yourself and your dreams. In the lead-up to the Taurus New Moon on April 27, the Moon will move through Pisces on Thursday, April 24.

Advertisement

There is a great deal of Piscean energy in the week ahead, and it will bring you lucky energy as you realign yourself with your goals and aspirations. Use the Pisces Moon to help you reflect on what you wish for in your life, remembering who you authentically are. This can help you forge your new beginning and an incredible year ahead.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, April 21

You must embrace your purpose, Gemini. On Monday, April 21, Saturn will conjunct the North Node in Pisces, ruler of your house of career. Pisces rules all matters related to your professional life, including recognition and success. This alignment of Saturn and the North Node, which rules your fate, is a rare occurrence that can prompt you to choose your purpose and change your life.

This dramatic energy helps you understand what resonates with your soul and what you are meant to achieve in this lifetime. You must pay attention to divine signs, not discount offers or opportunities during this period. Let yourself be led, and be willing to choose your purpose even if it differs from your professional career path.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Wednesday, April 23

Invest in a life that you love, dearest Cancer. Saturn will unite with Venus on Wednesday, April 23, in Pisces, the ruler of your house of luck. Pisces energy can help with spiritual enlightenment, abundance, and new beginnings. While Venus moves through this water sign, it reminds you that you deserve to live a life you love, especially after its recent retrograde that helped you understand what is most important to you.

Advertisement

Saturn may make matters tedious, but you want this energy here as it reminds you that what you build now will last for years. Saturn requires that you invest and work to create a life you love and ensure you’re not trying to cut corners or take the easy way. Give yourself over to the process of Saturn, knowing that this investment will pay off in the future.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, April 27

Take your time in manifesting success, Leo. The Taurus New Moon will occur on Sunday, April 27, in your house of career, igniting a fresh start in your professional life. Taurus is a sign that brings slow growth, so don’t expect instant gratification. However, what is built with Taurus energy brings long-term wealth and an abundantly beautiful life.

It’s important to look at what you want to begin in your career during this time. This may be related to returning to school, starting a business, or looking for a new position. Rather than basing your decisions on how quickly they will pay off, you are being urged to take your time.

You want this energy to last, so it’s important to focus on doing what is best for yourself in the future, rather than only what brings satisfaction in the moment.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, April 27

You are free to live the life you dream of, Virgo. A great deal of Piscean energy in the days ahead will bring significant developments and changes to your romantic life. This will be the culmination of what arose during the Venus retrograde in Pisces from March 29 to April 12.

Advertisement

It’s important to listen to your inner voice and trust your intuition, which are themes that Pisces represents. You may need to decide in the week ahead that you lack logical evidence for, however, you are being urged to trust yourself.

This may also apply outside of a romantic setting as you reflect on your relationship with the source and the life you create. While the Piscean energy will bring pivotal moments and decisions, there is also light ahead with the Taurus New Moon on Sunday, April 27.

Taurus rules your house of luck, adventure, travel, and new beginnings. You must trust yourself in the week ahead, because the life you’ve been dreaming of is right around the corner.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Monday, April 21

You are in charge of your destiny, dear Libra. On Monday, April 21, Saturn will unite with the North Node in Pisces, activating your house of determination. Pisces energy has been helping you to prioritize yourself and your needs for the last few months during retrograde season.

Advertisement

However, the energy of Saturn and the North Node means that you are stepping into a place of authority and transformation. While this will bring the need to invest in your fate, it also brings a sense of redemption as you can move past previous obstacles and challenges.

Your past never determines your future; with this energy, you can finally focus on your goals. Don’t underestimate what you are capable of and allow yourself to step into the power of knowing that you control your destiny.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, April 23

Ground yourself in all that is possible, sweet Scorpio. Pisces energy rules over aspects of creativity, joy, and romance, making the last few months an incredibly powerful time for reflection. On Wednesday, April 23, as Saturn conjuncts Venus in Pisces, you can start moving with a grounded approach.

You won’t be rushing into anything during this period, but instead will be able to take a practical look at how your current choices can positively impact your future. Whether it’s about a new romance, a creative project, or beginning to enjoy life again, you will make significant strides in the days ahead.

Just remember that with Saturn, this energy will require you to invest effort and time into what you want to manifest, rather than just sitting back and waiting to see what will happen.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Thursday, April 24

Honor the truth of your feelings, Sagittarius. Changes are in store for you within your personal and home life, but it’s not a process you must feel pressure to move through. The beginning of this week carries significant Pisces aspects involving the double conjunction of Saturn, Venus, and the North Node.

Advertisement

While this will bring clarity and the desire to move forward, you may want to wait until after Thursday, April 24, to make any changes. The Moon will be in Pisces, which will help you reflect on all that has recently occurred and give you insight into your feelings.

This isn’t about changing your mind, but it will help you realize that the transformation you want to make isn’t superficial but rooted in your personal growth.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, April 27

Joy will always serve as the greatest attractor for luck, Capricorn. You are an industrious zodiac sign, always looking to get ahead and achieve success. Because of this, your happiness is often tied to what you accomplish versus enjoying the life you have worked so hard to create. But on Sunday, April 27, that energy changes as the New Moon in Taurus rises.

Taurus energy governs your sense of joy, family, and the ability to embrace all you have in your life. This isn’t the time to put in extra hours in the office or work to get a new project off the ground.

Advertisement

Instead, you are guided to take some time off and focus on enjoying life. By embracing this energy of joy and happiness, you will attract greater luck into your life, which will also help shift your energy from surviving to true thriving.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Wednesday, April 23

Become serious about your financial goals, Aquarius. On Wednesday, April 23, Saturn will conjunct Venus in Pisces in your house of wealth. Pisces energy has been active for the last two months with retrograde season and will continue to be an area of focus through 2027 with the North Node in this water sign. However, it is time to start laying the groundwork for long-term financial success.

Saturn requires commitment, seriousness, and effort to achieve dreams or goals. However, Venus represents financial abundance and romance, signifying that this could be a time for financial and personal goals.

Use this energy to reflect on what you want to build for yourself that will lead to a fully abundant life. Reflect on your financial goals, review your spending and investment opportunities, and ensure you’re leaving just enough room for love to grow.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Monday, April 21

Step into your reawakening, Pisces. The past few years have felt strenuous as Saturn moved through your sign of Pisces since 2023. Saturn requires effort, making the last few years seem more work than play. However, this planet works because the rewards for your efforts don’t start arriving until the transit is about finished.

Advertisement

In this case, Saturn is preparing to shift into Aries on May 24. While it will dip back into Pisces briefly at the end of this year, you are now entering Saturn's rewards phase.

On Monday, April 21, Saturn will unite with the North Node in Pisces, helping to reawaken you to your purpose and destiny. This will be an opportunity to feel like yourself and breathe into your connection with the divine once again. Saturn and the North Node will provide an opportunity for growth through embracing your authenticity.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.