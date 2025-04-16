Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs The Entire Week Starting April 21, 2025

Luck favors three zodiac signs all week from April 21 - 27, 2025. You are here for a reason. Sit momentarily, placing your hand on your heart and feel into your own divinity. The week ahead strongly influences Piscean energy, known for its strong connection to spirit. To use this energy, sitting in reflection, meditating, and tuning into divine signs can help guide you into abundance.

This will begin on Monday, April 21, as Saturn unites with the North Node in Pisces, followed by the conjunction between Saturn and Venus in Pisces on Wednesday, April 23. Saturn may require commitment and dedication to your purpose; however, the Piscean energy will help to reawaken your destiny.

Following this week's strong Piscean influence, the Taurus New Moon on Sunday, April 27, encourages you to set an intention and perform a moon ritual. Taurus represents wealth, pleasure, and abundance. The alchemy of Pisces and Taurus combines spiritual wisdom with physical action. This fusion of the 5D with the 3D will allow you to trust in your destiny and work to manifest the life you know is meant for you.

Luck favors three zodiac signs the entire week from April 21 - 27, 2025:

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Connect with your spirit guides, dearest Pisces. You are a soulful being, and the connection with the divine is essential to manifest and work with the universe's energies. You’ve focused on effort and the work to achieve your dreams, so this connection with the divine has suffered. You were meant to become serious about your goals, but don't lose the best part of yourself: your intuition and spiritual nature.

On Monday, April 21, Saturn will unite with the North Node in Pisces, bringing a moment of divine awakening. The North Node will continue to be in Pisces through 2027, so what you awaken to this week will be part of a longer journey that will bring abundance and transformation into your life.

You can’t longer deny your inner essence, so you must start listening to your soul and where you feel called to be. This isn’t the time to question feelings, but to listen, trusting your soul will lead you to your greatest destiny.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Ascend into a higher timeline, Cancer. On Wednesday, April 23, Saturn will unite with Venus in Pisces, bringing transformation and the ability to shift timelines in your life. Pisces is one of the most spiritual zodiac signs, and for you, it rests in your house of luck, abundance, and travel.

While the travel favored under Piscean energy is long-distance or foreign, it may also involve a spiritual journey. During this period, you are urged to take a chance and invest in your dream for yourself and your life. It may require work, which Saturn is famous for. However, it will help to launch you into a new and abundant reality.

You’ve been through a great deal of heaviness in recent years, without always knowing where it would lead, or if it would pay off. Romantic relationships have shifted, your career has taken a fortunate new direction, and, in the process, you’ve also stepped into a new version of yourself.

Rather than attempting to have control over your future journey, lay it at the hands of fate. Choose the dreams you feel called to manifest and invest energy into making them happen; however, leave enough room for you to be guided by the universe. When you’re willing to embrace the unexpected, magic finally occurs.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Trust that everything is happening for your highest good, Virgo. You are moving through an interesting time in your life. The combination of Pisces and Taurus energy brings a new chapter to your romantic life, through progressing an existing relationship or the divine meeting of someone new while you’re off traveling the world. You have moved through karmic endings as Venus retrograde moved through Pisces, but now you are emerging on the other side, and for you, it’s all about a beautiful new beginning.

The New Moon in Taurus will rise on Sunday, April 27, in your house of luck, expansion, and adventure. This is also the place of new beginnings, which will amplify Taurus's growth energy. Focus on what you want to begin around this time, whether in your romantic life, or for yourself personally.

This is a fantastic time to work with intentions around travel, wealth, and your relationship with spirit. Because of that, you may seek the counsel of an astrologist or tarot reader for clarity or guidance. While this may provide you with a benefit, be sure to also listen to yourself and allow yourself to embrace the lucky and beautiful new beginning in your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.