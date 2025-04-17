The Week Starting April 21 Will Be Tough For Relationships Unless You’re One Of These 5 Zodiac Signs

The week of April 21 - 27, 2025 has some serious energy that'll be tough on relationships — that is, unless you're one of the five zodiac signs whose relationship actually improves. As Saturn conjuncts the North Node in Pisces on Monday, April 21, and Venus in Pisces on Wednesday, April 23, romance takes a committed and practical tone. Saturn is the lord of time and karma, representing your karmic life lessons. Often, Saturn's lessons involve knowing and living authentically, which means the key to improving your relationship involves self-improvement.

Practice caution and determination when Mars in Leo opposes Pluto in Aquarius on April 26. This rare occurrence will make you aware of what you want in love, while you learn to overcome obstacles and challenges as a couple. On April 27, the New Moon in Taurus brings welcomed relief since Venus, the planet of love, rules Taurus. Face any challenges that arise together and with a sense of integrity, so not just your relationship will have improved, but yourself as well.

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs the week of April 21 - 27, 2025:

1. Virgo

It’s better to face a challenge head on than pretend it doesn’t exist, dear Virgo. Significant opportunities exist to improve your relationship; start dealing with what is right before you. To help prepare, reflect on what happened in your relationship from March 29 to April 12, when Venus retrograde moved through Pisces, your house of relationships.

This was a stressful time, you were forced to see things as they are rather than what you wished them to be. Yet, despite this, there was no resolution or decision. This was part of the process for you to reflect and learn so that you could be confident in choosing the love that genuinely aligns with your soul.

On Monday, April 21, Saturn will conjunct the North Node in Pisces, in your house of relationships. Saturn brings the karmic lessons and themes of commitment, which may factor into this situation. The North Node is a beacon of hope as it helps you connect with your fate and learn how to surrender to the divine plan for your life. To improve your relationship or romantic life if you’re single, you are urged to take a closer look at yourself and how you approach matters of the heart.

This isn’t to say any blame is only yours to shoulder, but if you find yourself in repetitive patterns or a relationship with someone who won’t commit, the issue isn’t them; why are you choosing that? Take an honest look at yourself and be willing to embrace the lessons to receive true love finally.

2. Scorpio

Real love may be magical, but it also requires effort, Scorpio. You can tend to have an unrealistic view of love that becomes threatened every time matters turn real. This means embracing love and feeling joyful, yet you get scared and back off when conversations turn toward compromise or change.

You normally come back in these types of situations, it doesn’t mean that ghosting or cutting people out of your life doesn’t harm your relationship. The love you dream of should make life feel magical; it should feel like everything you’ve ever given coming back to you tenfold, but it should also be real enough to be there for you on your worst days.

On Wednesday, April 23, Saturn will unite with Venus in Pisces, highlighting themes of happiness and commitment. While you may see themes regarding engagement or marriage, this can also represent the commitment of a new relationship. While Saturn, unfortunately, has a tough reputation, it also helps strengthen your relationship and marriage, so in Pisces, its energy is welcomed.

This doesn’t mean it will feel easy, but you can use it for your benefit and the good of your relationship. There is a lesson regarding how you approach commitment and what you’re willing to do to make the dream of love a reality.

Be sure that you are grounding yourself and approaching your relationship with maturity and consistency so that no matter how real any conversation gets, you won’t get scared off this time.

3. Gemini

The love that you want does exist, Gemini. You may have recently ended a relationship or pondered giving up on love while focusing on your professional dreams. However, the universe has a surprise in store for you as the New Moon in Taurus occurs on Sunday, April 27. Taurus is a loving and sensual earth sign that rules over your house of intuition and dreams, yet it also represents divine soul contracts.

You may have a chance encounter with someone, or receive word from someone you haven’t heard from in a long time. This type of connection represents soulmates and twin flames, and the person you connect with may have strong Taurus placements, especially their Rising sign. Yet, you must remember that the love you want does exist, so you will be open to receiving it once it arrives.

The New Moon in Taurus is a chance at a new beginning; it allows you to cultivate a deep soul connection within a romantic relationship. While this energy strongly influences meeting someone new, it can also benefit and improve an existing relationship. During this time, it’s important to embrace your spiritual beliefs and practices so that you can invite your partner to share them with you.

Consider doing a New Moon ritual together or attending a meditation to help take a relationship from the 3D into the 5D. A relationship will only reflect what you have invested in, so if you’ve kept this side of yourself out of the connection, it may be time to open and fully share who you are. Let yourself believe that the universe conspired to bring the two of you together, because it has.

4. Sagittarius

Seek a balance between responsibility and the desires of your soul, Sagittarius. Mercury and Venus recently moved through Pisces; there has been much focus within your relationship, home, and family. This water sign represents the roots of your life and is responsible for healing your childhood wounds and karmic lessons.

On Wednesday, April 23, as Saturn unites with Venus in Pisces, this will be the time to learn the lessons of your past so that you can cultivate greater balance in your life.

You will notice themes surrounding responsibility and romance arise. However, you are being urged not to pledge an obligation to those who don’t want to see you happy, as it could have disastrous effects on your relationship.

As Saturn unites with Venus in Pisces, there will be an emphasis on the space you have created for love. If you are in a relationship or married, this would be an enjoyable time to plan a getaway for you and that special person, or at the very least, a date night. While family obligations may abound, it’s important not to forget that you were a couple first, so you must remain one.

If you’re single, know how your childhood wounds, pressures, and family influence affect your romantic life. You may feel like you need to care for someone or be present. However, you’re not giving yourself the chance to have the relationship you truly desire.

Let this be a time of seeking balance so that you never are in the position again to let an obligation prevent you from receiving the love you deserve.

5. Capricorn

You are allowed to enjoy your relationship, Capricorn. While it seems everyone else is doing work and tasked with a serious week, you focus on fun and making the most of every moment. The Piscean energy, creating seriousness for so many, may allow you to focus on what matters most to you.

Highlighting the importance of conversations and sharing your emotions, this is a lesson you’ve already been through numerous times, so it may not be one you need to experience. Instead, you are encouraged to focus on the love you have in your life, although that may mean ensuring your priorities are in order.

The New Moon in Taurus will rise on Sunday, April 27, in your house of marriage, creativity, and happiness. This is a beautiful new beginning for you in love that follows some harder conversations you’ve had to have with your partner.

Instead of this time being about a lesson, it brings the rewards for what you’ve already been through. The New Moon in Taurus brings a sensual and alluring nature to your relationship.

This will help you focus on the simple pleasures of quality time, rather than letting matters connected to work or the future steal away your joy. To create the space for this great energy, ensure your priorities are in order, which means proper boundaries between your professional and personal life.

Don’t let ego ruin the day; plan something special for you and your partner. Whether this is an evening out on Saturday, or a Spring day trip on Sunday, use this time to enjoy your relationship and the life you’ve created. You’ve had enough lessons, now it’s time to bring on the blessings.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.