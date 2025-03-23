What a day we have ahead of us, zodiac signs. The March 24 tarot horoscope reveals how tough we are when getting things done. We can focus and accomplish many of our goals. Does that mean it will be an easy day? Not necessarily.

In part, our feelings may be less accessible due to the Moon in Capricorn starting the day before it enters Aquarius — and the Sun in Aries. Instead, we are focused on task-oriented activities and being massively productive. We want to roll up our sleeves and be tenacious. What does this mean for your zodiac sign today? Let's find out, according to a tarot card reader.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for March 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Look beyond the betrayal, Aries. Today, it could become fairly obvious who supports you and who doesn't. A deal may not go through when you wanted to, or a relationship connection could not work out as you thought it should. The notion that you did not pick well may cause you to feel like you failed, but try to see the setback or disappointment differently.

It's good to test the waters of what may be. You learn and grow from the experience. While this day may not end how you wanted it to, you're stronger for it. See yourself as a strong and solid risk-taker who is resilient and grows with each experience.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Judgement

Are you second-guessing yourself? When you make a quick, snap decision, you may question yourself once the dust begins to settle. You may wonder if you did the right thing with the information you had. Or, if you had known more, would you have chosen differently?

You're human, so don't be hard on yourself. It's natural to ponder the what-ifs. It's great to review your actions. Hindsight is 20/20 vision. Look at the past and learn from it. Grow and then move on.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

How do you feel about bartering services? Today, you may be in the lucky position of striking a deal with a client, friend or associate. Do you need work done but can't afford it right now? Perhaps, one way to get what you need is to offer a service you're really good at as an exchange.

You may discover that your skills are uniquely designed to help someone you also need help from. Ask. You never know what the answer will be. You might be pleasantly surprised how receptive someone will be at the idea.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Emperor

Who do you know needs to be in control all of the time? You can try to win a controlling person over via logic or empathy, but their fear of not having things their way can blind them from reason. Today, limit how much you share that gives others power over you.

Try to avert your people-pleasing desires toward other tasks or relationships that are historically more considerate. When a person is afraid, they will not easily grant you your desires. So rather than put yourself at risk, be proactive and protect your interests.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Is it time to return to college or take a training course to learn a skill that will move your career to the next level? Be honest with yourself, Leo. You can tell when your skills are becoming slightly outdated and need a brush up to stay in tune with the times. Do you see AI creeping into your profession?

Do you feel prepared for it? If not, consider taking a course or watching YouTube videos to show you what you need to know and where to start closing the gap in your learning curve.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hermit

What's your personality, Virgo? Are you an introvert or an extrovert? Today, pulling your energy inward is a wise decision. Spiritual things will become increasingly more attractive. You might enjoy a quiet day or keep to yourself when life gets busy.

Use your do-not-disturb feature on your phone to avoid unwanted calls when working. If you can, try airplane mode to unplug everything when you want a few quiet minutes just to yourself. Feel free to make silence a friend today to rest your mind and regroup.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Moon

Stay mysterious, Libra. Sometimes, giving away too many of your secrets or details about who you are can cause you to feel like the interest levels have dropped. Today, keep people guessing. They don't always have to know what you are up to or what you did before.

Save a few surprises for the future. Let people get to know you better in context. Invite experiences so they can enjoy time with you and see you in action.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Even the best of friends experience conflicts, Scorpio. When you are super close to people, they get to know you in a way that others won't. So, the little nuances you share with one another don't manifest. It's much more difficult to frustrate someone you spend little time with.

So, if you bump heads with a friend today, don't consider it the end of the world (even if you think about cutting them off for good). You may be entering a new depth in your relationship. You might learn so much more about each other that enriches your friendship in many ways.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Does life feel unfair? There are days when you will ask yourself, "Why me?" And no answers will come. There are days when it seems as though prayers do not get heard or answered, so when this happens, it's a sign to wait.

See what the delay teaches you about yourself and the waiting process. You might even discover that the universe has protected you because you didn't get the justice you thought you needed or deserved.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Capricorn, the world is at your feet today. You may experience a wave of relief as contentment and happiness come together in your life. When all is well with the world, it's such a sweet and endearing experience.

You might not have every single thing you've always wanted. You may even feel like there is so much more left to accomplish; however, there's a very good chance that you will be alright with how things are. No anxiety. No worry. Just peace.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Turn your attention to the future and avoid getting caught up in what used to be or what might have been. Getting stuck in the past is very easy to do, and it starts with one memory, leading to another and then another.

Then, the next thing you know, you're looking deeply at the past, wondering if you can recreate it again. You aren't here to relive yesterday. You're meant to embrace the future and advance your life!

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Got problems? Then, Pisces, you need a strategy. Today, think strategically about overcoming obstacles that present themselves to you. Every once in a while, what used to work stops working. Then, you need to go back to the beginning and pivot.

At first, you may not succeed with the first adjustment to your schedule or time. However, keep tweaking your schedule or finding new angles that will work. Before you know it, you'll be right where you want to be.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.