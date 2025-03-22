The weekly horoscope is here for each of the Chinese zodiac signs for March 24 - 30, 2025. The sweetest experiences are just a step away for the collective this week, and here are the messages all animal signs should focus on.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Heaven over Heaven (#1), changing to Heaven over Mountain (#33). It reminds us that there is nothing greater than pure creativity in the realm of life. Can you embrace your personal creativity and develop it at a higher level this week? Can you free yourself from fear of judgment so your inner genius can thrive? It's a worthwhile challenge, for sure.

The changing hexagram takes this message one step further by reminding us that it's important to trust the inner knowing, especially when it urges you to take things slow or learn more. Sometimes, the only way forward is to take a few steps back so you can shoot forward at the right time. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for March 24 - 30, 2025.

Weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign from March 24 - 30, 2025:

Rat

Rat, this is a great week for socializing and going out in your community to find new things to do. Your lucky day in love this week is March 25. You can bring your romantic partner along with you on these explorations or, if you're single, plan something special with a friend and try something new.

Being more creative and trying a new hobby is also recommended. It may bring you the peace you need exactly when you need it.

Ox

Ox, experience life through your senses. Create a bucket list with everything you want to try before the year ends. Your luckiest day for love this week is March 29, which is the perfect day for a date night. For example, book a tour or a bookstore date with a friend and make the night special.

Allow yourself to be unconventional in your own way this week to build your self-confidence. Being yourself will help you attract more positive energy for projects you must complete.

Tiger

Tiger, what books are on your reading list for the year? This week, gather as much knowledge as you can. Attend in-person or online workshops. Do you want to travel more? It's time to level up and see the world intellectually and within the soul.

Your love life will experience beautiful energy on your lucky day for love: March 29. You will experience more romance and intriguing conversations with friends and a special someone. Be a good listener. Aim to balance out the intensity of life with self-care. Prioritize rest throughout the week.

Rabbit

Rabbit, withdraw from the limelight and the social scene and allow yourself to rejuvenate your soul in the peace and quiet of your home or a sleepover date at a friend's house. It's important to communicate your needs effectively, especially around March 30. Take this cosmic opportunity to re-center yourself and ground within.

Your spiritual nature will be at the forefront of your experiences. Choose to do what rings true in your heart. Now's not the time to go along with peer pressure, even in spiritual matters. Follow your heart.

Dragon

Dragon, enjoy life to the fullest and make time for the most important relationships, whether family, friends, work or school. Your love life will thrive on March 30, especially if you are in a new relationship and the first blush of love. Take things at a slower pace and be more mindful this week.

Snake

Snake, socialize this week. Exchange knowledge around your interests and within your social circle. You never know what you will discover or learn from others.

Your love life will take a turn for the better on March 30, so try to communicate more clearly with your partner or date. When you share your life stories, remember to be a good listener. Your subconscious mind may be more open when you listen to music. So explore the genres you love or try a few songs your playlist suggests.

Horse

Horse, your horoscope this week is all about trusting in the cosmic flow of time and knowing that things will fall into place for you exactly when it's right. So be patient and continue to focus on what's important to you.

Focus on self-love on March 30, and use this time for self-care and building inner confidence. Your career will thrive this week, so try new things or find ways to build your professional skills.

Goat

Goat, the week is extra sweet, especially around March 24. If you are in the throes of new love and want to spend all your time with your special person. This week will bring you love from all quarters as long as you are receptive to it, platonic and romantic.

Find ways for you and your partner to enjoy something special together. Consider your nutritional choices, especially noting the ingredients used for meal prep.

Monkey

Monkey, heal your heart and trust that each step you take in that direction will give you phenomenal results if you continue to be brave and keep at it.

Do you need to take a step back from your love life? March 24 will be a good day for self-care. Communicate your needs if you are in a partnership. If possible, work with others, professional or in friendship, to help you identify opportunities for personal growth. You may discover intriguing tools and techniques on social to help you find new ways to become productive.

Rooster

Rooster, this week is all about what you make of life. So trust your inner knowing and counsel, and go for whatever strikes your fancy!

Your love life will feel more open to spontaneity on March 25, especially when you plan dates or allow your partner to do so. Rest and relax. This will be big for you this week, allowing you to recharge your batteries for the future. This will have a positive effect on anything you are trying to manifest as well.

Dog

Dog, recognize who your true friends are and celebrate them. Be more mindful and careful if you are prone to attracting energy vampires. Spend time with the friends you trust instead.

Journaling about your love life on March 29 can help you stay more clear-headed when you need to make an important decision that affects your relationships. What have you learned from good or negative dates? What red flags do you spot well, and what might you do differently if you see them in others in the future?

Pig

Pig, trust your own counsel above all else and choose those paths that resonate deeply within you. Whether this is in your career, love life, or elsewhere, practice will only make you stronger.

If possible, take a step back from romance on March 29, if it's causing distress and making you spiral into bad spaces. Self-care is highlighted here. You can even visit a spa for a personalized treatment for your mind, body, and soul.

Try to be more creative this week. It will bring you opportunities to soar high and reach new levels. As long as you believe in yourself, everything will turn out golden.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.