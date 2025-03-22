5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Weekly Horoscopes From March 24 - 30, 2025

We have quite a lot to look forward to the week of March 24 - 30. Five zodiac signs have powerful horoscopes filled with many new opportunities. First, Venus retrograde enters Pisces on March 27; then, we have a New Moon partial solar eclipse in Aries alongside Mercury retrograde entering Pisces on March 29.

The week will end with Neptune leaving Pisces to enter Aries on March 30. Suffice it to say, emotions will run high over the weekend for Aries, Taurus, Pisces, Leo, and Virgo, and there may be some intriguing new developments in everyone's personal life and romance.

Since Venus and Mercury are retrograde, try to take things a little slow. Venus is all about beauty, good fortune, attracting what you want, and all the luxurious things in life, while Mercury rules the intellect and mind. So, if you can set the right pace and be more in tune with your inner world. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with powerful weekly horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with powerful weekly horoscopes for March 24 - 30, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Aries

Best day of the week for Aries: March 24

Aries, trust in yourself as you encounter new challenges or take on fresh opportunities. There's a window at this time for you to soar to greater heights in your career and conquer other life goals. So let go of fears and bring out your natural Aries courage. This week, it's time to go big! The second half of the week will be intense for you since there will be a partial Solar Eclipse in your sign on March 29. Try to be more grounded the days before so you are more alert and aware during the cosmic shifts.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Cancer

Best day of the week for Taurus: March 26

Taurus, recognize areas of your life that will benefit from more beauty and creative activities in your home. Now's the time to embrace the new astrological year and create a new look for yourself or your personal spaces. You get to choose what means the most to you and where you should expend your energy and focus. Then, allow your natural Taurus instincts to guide you forward. Only extraordinary changes await you on this path.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Capricorn

Best day of the week for Pisces: March 25

Pisces, recognize your potential and not hold yourself back from growth opportunities. You have North Node in your corner, but it's not an easy energy to work with since it pushes you to let go of what's not for you and embrace the future with courage. Now's the time to build yourself up from within so your life can be extraordinary. List things you'd like to accomplish over the next three years. Since big astrological shifts are occurring right now, focusing on what you want to accomplish will enable you to take the right steps this week.

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Pisces

Best day of the week for Leo: March 25

Leo, know what's for you and what's not. This will allow you to go all-in in the areas that fascinate you and promise greatness while drawing away from a lack of support or opportunities that may be of serious concern. You may experience revived energy in your love life even if, lately, things have not been how you'd like them to be. Make time for self-care and quiet time to understand your inner motivations. Journaling can help you greatly, too. Your star will begin to shine when you channel your strengths in the best areas.

5. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Aries

Best day of the week for Virgo: March 28

Virgo, trust your heart and allow your inner genius to lead you. Since South Node is in Virgo, some old habits may need to be let go of to allow you to shine bright and succeed. Now's also a good time to learn from the wider world and be more open-minded about opportunities so you can live the way you want. If you want to bring love into your life or improve your relationships, pick a manifestation ritual you like to attract romance toward you. Pick signature pieces from your wardrobe to feel more confident when you go out on a date or spend time with friends.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.