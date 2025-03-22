Your Weekly Horoscope For March 24 - 30, 2025

The weekly horoscope for March 24 - 30, 2025 reveals how each zodiac sign can make the most of a pivotal week marked by several powerful astrological shifts. The Aquarius Moon early in the week helps us connect with our quirky ideas right before the potent Pisces transits begin.

The Solar Eclipse in Aries on the 29th officially closes old chapters in our lives, helping us reconcile with others now that the caring Pisces energy will make us more open to healing and showing empathy towards others. Neptune in Aries makes its debut on the 30th, enhancing the topics of compassion and sympathy.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for March 24 - 30, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Things intensify this week with the Aries energy building up through this Solar Eclipse. We start things off with the Aquarius Moon early in the week creating space for you to express yourself more daringly. Analyze the steps you want to take moving forward.

The Pisces Moon on Wednesday brings moments of clarity, alleviating some of the anxiety you may have felt during the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo a few weeks ago.

Venus re-enters the sign of Pisces on the 27th, allowing you to go back and revisit the topics during this Venus retrograde that were pertinent to your relationships. This is an opportunity to change your mindset when it comes to how you interact with others.

On the 29th, we experience a Solar Eclipse in your sign. This is a week to close chapters and find the confidence to start again. On the same day, Mercury e-enters Pisces, emphasizing how you take care of yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is an important week for you, Taurus, as you're focused on your achievements. Just remember not to obsess over what-if scenarios. Instead, shift your energy toward what you have built thus far. This eclipse cycle is helping you get disciplined, and you'll start seeing the results of your hard work once we get through the retrogrades occurring right now.

The Moon in Pisces on the 26th helps you reconnect with your desires and dreams. Pisces season was all about getting back to what brings you joy, and with Venus re-entering Pisces on the 27th and Mercury re-entering Pisces on the 29th, you're attracting new opportunities to curate what you have envisioned. Of course, because this is still retrograde season, it’s best to just keep things in the planning phase for now.

During the Solar Eclipse in Aries on the 29th, be mindful of your energy. Avoid making impulsive decisions. Resting and relaxation will work in your favor this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're welcoming of this week's intense energy that’s going to catapult your ideas and help you become more conscious of how you can achieve your goals.

The Moon in Aquarius early this week brings positive, healing energy to your relationships.

Things get a little more intense with the Pisces transits beginning on the 26th with the Moon in Pisces giving you the momentum needed to get things done. Venus also enters Pisces once again on the 27th followed by Mercury on the 29th. This energy is concentrated at the highest point of your chart, so brace yourself for more responsibilities.

The Solar Eclipse in Aries on the 29th is very impactful for you. It's a positive transit that helps you see what you have to offer and bring to the table. Have courage and trust yourself as you learn how to cooperate with others and brainstorm new ideas together.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With the heavy water energy that’s in the works this week, expect to feel bold. The Aquarius Moon starts things off, a very beautiful transit because Aquarius energy is tied to relaxation for you. You're feeling focused, especially with Jupiter in Gemini providing support and helping you to get those waves of inspiration that can bring you a lot of good energy.

This is a week for meditation and healing, especially with the Pisces Moon on the 26th giving you a lot to consider when it comes to how you navigate your relationships.

You will feel more inspired to learn once Mercury re-enters Pisces on the 29th. You may feel passionate about the direction you want to take your career with Venus entering Pisces on the 27th.

You know how to navigate things now, giving you the edge you need to success. All you need is patience, and with Mars in your sign, you know that you can accomplish anything as long as you take your time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your relationships take center stage at the beginning of the week, setting the tone for what you'll experience over the next several weeks.

Once the Pisces energy enters the picture midweek, it is going to be a time for you to heal your inner child and silence your inner critic. Aries season is here to show you how to take back control. You have all this potential and energy building within, so don’t second-guess yourself.

This retrograde season serves as a beautiful reminder that you are on the right track — the past will only serve to strengthen you. You are recognizing your ability to overcome challenges and begin new projects.

The Solar Eclipse in Aries on the 29th continues this beautiful message of self-empowerment, reminding you that you are — and will continue to be — the star of the show.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in Aquarius early this week reminds you of the importance of returning to yourself, especially with all this Pisces energy building.

The Moon in Pisces on Wednesday is a prelude for the many planets re-entering Pisces this week. Venus enters Pisces once more on the 27th and Mercury follows suit on the 29th. This is a lot of energy concentrated in your relationship house, which means that those lessons you were trying to learn early this year return.

This is your moment to be mature about how to handle your relationship moving forward. Once all those chapters are closed, you can embrace the Solar Eclipse in Aries on the 29th, which reminds you of your power. Search for that power within you this week — you’re going to accomplish so much when you release the past and focus on your future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This Aries season brings a lot of focus to how you navigate your relationships. How are you balancing things when it comes to your career and home?

The week begins with the Aquarius Moon bringing a lot of optimism and excitement before all this Pisces energy takes over the sky.

The Moon in Pisces on the 26th helps you feel more comfortable with meditation and self-care. Venus re-enters Pisces on the 27th and Mercury follows on the 29th. This is a week to shift your responsibilities — time to update your planner!

Stay ahead and plan efficiently. Don’t be surprised if you start new morning routines that will help you start the day feeling more prepared. Once you have things sorted, you’re able to accomplish a lot more and not feel as overwhelmed.

The Solar Eclipse on the 29th will focus again on your relationships, how you are there for others, how much you’re willing to sacrifice, and how your relationship with yourself has evolved.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week, make a declaration of love to yourself. The Moon in Aquarius early this week helps you celebrate your accomplishments and victories with the people you appreciate and care for.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Pisces brings revelations about your relationships. You’re figuring out how to break cycles and release whatever has been holding you back, especially with both Venus and Mercury returning to Pisces as part of their retrograde cycles later in the week. These are significant transits when it comes to trusting others and building stronger bonds within relationships moving forward.

On Saturday, March 29, the Solar Eclipse in Aries is a good time for you to get back to yourself. You can take care of yourself while also being there for others.

You are learning how to become more of a team player this week, and Aries season as a whole is all about learning how to find equilibrium within these important relationships. You are here dissecting conversations, listening, and uncovering clues to make your bonds stronger moving forward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

During this eclipse season, you are breaking the mold and are reminded of how easily you can adapt to changes. The Aquarius energy early this week gives you a burst of new ideas that can help you carry through projects that are ongoing for the rest of the week.

The heavy Pisces energy begins on the 26th, with the Moon in this sign grounding you and connecting you with friends and family.

Venus retrograde enters Pisces on the 27th, a very important moment for you to evaluate your professional relationships. If collaborating with others at work or school has been challenging, Mercury is also entering Pisces on the 29th, making you feel more patient and calm in your communication. This is a time to show others compassion and develop trust in others so that you’re able to better cooperate with them.

The Solar Eclipse on the 29th gives you a lot of positive energy as a fire sign. Prepare yourself for a flurry of inspiration. Develop those ideas and perhaps plant the seeds once Mercury stations direct.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The week begins with the Aquarius Moon giving you the positive Saturnian vibe you are accustomed to.

However, there is a strong Pisces energy this week that begins with Moon in Pisces on Wednesday followed by Venus re-entering Pisces on Thursday. You are going to see how much more you need to get done to get back on track, especially since all these retrograde cycles have been giving you a lot of moments where you have felt that you’re two steps behind.

Mercury also re-enters Pisces on the 29th, which is momentous for you as it gives you the tools needed to perfect what you started earlier this year. Mercury will have support from Saturn once again and you could surprise yourself with how much you can accomplish on existing projects now.

The Solar Eclipse on the 29th is in Aries, bringing to light a lot of the changes that need to be made in the household. If you've been avoiding a project, this is your time to get back to it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in your sign starts the week energizing you to accomplish a lot early in the week.

However, once the Moon enters Pisces on the 26th, you'll notice a vibe change. Pisces energy this year is very romantic with a great focus on connections because we have Venus retrograde re-entering Pisces on the 27th followed by Mercury retrograde on the 29th. It is a good time for you to rest, recharge, and meditate. Meditation can help you feel more aligned and recalibrated so that you’re able to pursue what you want in the future, especially once these planets station direct.

The Solar Eclipse in Aries on the 29th makes Saturday an exciting day because you are receptive to this energy, which gives you the strength, courage, and initiative to keep going. You’re feeling a lot more determined and confident to take on new tasks.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is a big week for you, Pisces, with several planets calling your zodiac sign home.

The Moon enters your sign on Wednesday, followed by Venus on Thursday. If you’ve been feeling out of your element, prepare to welcome grounding energy. It is also a period for reflecting on your talents with two retrograde planets returning to your sign.

Use this time to be more appreciative of your talents. Becoming enamored with yourself and your potential will help you hone your abilities, and once Mercury re-enters your sign on the 29th, you’re going to feel very in tune with your ideas. This Pisces energy is just going to activate so much love and passion, bringing a sense of victory and accomplishment for the next several weeks.

The Solar Eclipse in the sign of Aries on the 29th is like a love note to yourself. This is your time to make a promise to prioritize and protect yourself. You are learning how to be you and to protect your energy.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.