People Who Constantly Attract Financial Abundance Follow These 6 Money Rules, According To A Spiritual Healer

According to a recent CNN survey, money is the number one stressor for 73% of Americans. This percentage is even higher among the younger generations, with 82% of Gen-Zers and 81% of millennials saying their finances stress them out.

Thankfully, Mariya, a spiritual teacher, podcast host, and entrepreneur, shared in a recent Instagram post some money rules to help people relieve their money stress and attract financial abundance.

Here are 6 money rules people who constantly attract financial abundance follow:

1. Meet money with calm clarity.

"Money isn't static; it moves like water," Mariya explained. "When you're anxious, fearful, or desperate for it, you create resistance — blocking its flow."

"But when you meet money with calm, clarity, and trust, it moves towards you effortlessly," she continued. "Money thrives in an energy of ease."

This relates to the Law of Attraction, which states that positive thoughts attract positive experiences, while negative thoughts attract negative experiences. In other words, if you live in a place of lack, you push money and abundance further away. But if you meet money with calm clarity, you encourage more money to flow in.

2. Focus on purpose-driven wealth

Mariya encouraged people to focus more on purpose than paycheck. Don't think about living in a mansion or driving a fancy car. Instead, focus on living a life that is in line with your purpose.

"The more aligned you are with your soul's calling, the more abundant you become. When you step fully into your purpose, the universe meets you with the resources, opportunities, and financial flow you need," Mariya explained. "True wealth doesn't come from chasing money — it will come from serving the world in the way only you can."

To begin purpose-driven financial planning, Michael Weiser of Eden Wealth Management suggested first identifying your core values. What is most important to you? Perhaps it's your family. Or maybe it's sustainability. By identifying these core values, you can focus on the impact you want to make on the world.

3. Clear your karma.

Karma is the idea that your thoughts and actions, good and bad, have consequences. But what does karma have to do with cash?

"Money doesn't just leave — it resets. When unexpected losses or big expenses arise, it can feel like a setback, but often it's an energetic cleanse," Mariya insisted. "Money moves to clear old patterns and karmic debts, making space for something greater."

To clear out money karma, financial coach Joetta Marie Johnson said to first make a list of "those things you've done that you still feel a lingering sense of shame or guilt about when it comes to money." Maybe you stole something as a child, or you feel guilty for lying to someone about your finances.

Then work to clean this up and bring positive karma into your life. "It may look like apologizing to someone we lied about money to, or stole from. Or an inspired action to restore the balance," she said. You could also donate or buy a gift for someone in need. "Actions that come from gratitude and generosity can have a powerful positive effect on our financial lives."

4. Be aware of your relationship with money.

"If you grew up hearing 'We can't afford that' or 'Money doesn't grow on trees,' you might have absorbed a scarcity mindset without realizing it," Mariya said.

According to a PBS report, children can understand basic concepts about money as early as age 3. This report found that by age 7, their money values are already set. Even though it seems early, it's good to talk to your children about money to avoid passing on a harmful mindset.

5. Remember that money reflects your energy.

"Your financial reality isn't just about numbers — it's a reflection of your energy," Mariya said, likening it to a mirror that reveals "your values, fears, and subconscious patterns."

Psychotherapist and money coach Wendy Pitts Reeves further explained that "if you’re sending mixed signals to the Universe, you’ll get mixed signals back." She encouraged us to look at our thoughts, beliefs, and actions when it comes to our finances. "Any time these three things do NOT line up in your heart, your mind, and your practice, you will sabotage your own success."

6. Trust the process.

Keep going even when things seem rough. Release what doesn't serve you — whether it's an underpaying job or a money leak — and make space for abundance to flow in. It may take time, but you will get there eventually, so long as you trust the process.

Alexis Faible is a writer with a Bachelor's in fashion design and a Master's in journalism. She covers fashion, relationships, human-interest and trending topics.