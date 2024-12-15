10 Odd Signs A Deceased Loved One Is Nearby And Still With You

It's hard coping with the death of someone you were close with. But we've all lost someone. It's a harsh reality of life. Spirits contact the living for a variety of reasons. But even though they’re physically gone, they can still be near us occasionally.

Sensing the presence of a deceased loved one, sometimes referred to as bereavement hallucination, is a common experience that is usually benign and comforting. Sometimes, these feelings can be compelling. They may be soothing but feel disturbing if you've never seen the signs.

Here are ten signs a deceased loved one is nearby and still with you:

1. You suddenly smell them

When the spirit of a loved one is near, it can manifest in several ways. One of the more common ways is scent.

The way someone smells is often the strongest connection to them. It can be the smell of pipe tobacco or perfume, or even the odor of your favorite food being prepared. Appreciate it. It's a message being sent directly to you.

2. They appear in your dreams

Our subconscious minds are more open to the spirit world, often allowing them to come in. Dreams involving spirits tend to be incredibly realistic and not very dreamlike.

Pay close attention to what they might mean. It could be a message from beyond the grave, which, according to many psychic mediums, can be a way for them to let you know they are at peace.

3. Your items randomly go missing

It can feel like you've lost your mind when you find items have been moved from the place you know you left them. It could be a dead relative or friend playing a joke on you.

It sounds silly, but just because they're dead doesn't mean they've lost their desire to screw with you. Laugh it off.

4. You have unusual thoughts that aren't your own

You may experience having thoughts that don't feel like yours, almost like your internal monologue has been co-opted. If you feel like you've had a foreign thought, take some time to think about it. Especially when your inner monologue starts talking to you as if it isn't you.

Not every person has an internal monologue. According to research from Frontiers in Psychology, only 30-50% of the population have an inner monologue they can hear clearly. So, if you don't have one, randomly hearing an inner voice might be terrifying.

5. They show a presence at their own funeral

According to James Van Praagh, a renowned psychic, our spirits attend their funerals. They roam the room, trying to comfort their loved ones and give them signs that everything is okay.

"I’ve been through funerals or wakes, I should say, where [the deceased person] actually looked at their body and they’d say, 'Why am I wearing that makeup? Why’d they put that on me?' Why’d they put me in that darn dress? I hated that dress while I was alive, and now they put me in that in the casket.' I have that happen a lot," Praagh explained.

Often, because people are so absorbed in their grief, these signs go unseen. When attending a funeral, stay open to the signs they offer.

6. You hear their voice randomly

It's common to hear the voice of your deceased loved one after they have passed. Much like having thoughts that aren't your own, their "voice" may manifest as your own inner voice.

Other times, you may hear their voice outside of yourself. It might be strange, but hopefully it brings some comfort.

7. Certain objects or symbols appear to you

People whose loved ones have crossed over claim that it's common to find or see objects like feathers, coins, stones or their personal items appear. This is your loved one's way of showing that they are with you.

8. A butterfly lands on you

Some cultures believe that when a butterfly lands on you, it's your loved one reaching out with an angelic message. No matter where the butterfly lands on the body, consider it a sign.

There are also people who claim to have received mental images of their loved one upon the butterfly landing on them.

9. You hear music they loved

Did your loved one have a specific song that they would listen to or have a strong connection with? You may hear their song playing in a random store, on the radio, or begin humming it.

When this happens, your family member or friend who has passed on is letting you know that they are with you at that moment.

10. Your pets sense a presence

Dogs and cats are especially sensitive to the presence of spirits, and you may notice a change in their behavior: ears perking up, whining, eyes becoming dilated, looking in a certain direction, hissing or barking, or a tail wagging. Trust that your pet isn't just imagining things; it is, in fact, your loved one nearby.

While the death of a loved one is sad, it's not forever. John Capello, a psychic medium, has found, through his experience, that the people we've loved who have passed over don't feel fear but peace.

"I don't witness fear when people are transitioning," Capello explained. "It's been my experience that at the point of death, as we are moving from the physical world, we're greeted with familiar people and angels in the spirit world. The Creator is always there, too."

