Luck & Good Fortune Favor 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs All Week From March 31 - April 6, 2025

Luck and good fortune favor five Chinese zodiac signs this week! Goat, Dog, Rooster, Pig, and Rat will be the five lucky animal signs from March 31 to April 6, 2025. What's in store for these majorly fortunate zodiac signs? The I Ching hexagram of luck is Lake over Mountain (#31).

I Ching reminds us to work hard and to seize good fortune no matter what trials or tribulations come our way. Live with humility, and when possible, do things for others to create collective good luck. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week between March 31 - April 6.

Advertisement

Luck and good fortune favor five Chinese zodiac signs all week from March 31 - April 6, 2025:

1. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, if you have a good relationship with your parents, they are a source of luck for you all week. A parent can be a role model or mentor, too. You will receive amazing support all week. Opportunities and success come to you easily. Be open-minded so you can learn or benefit from their expertise even if it's a weak spot for you. You'll experience much spiritual and emotional growth while learning from hands-on experiences.

Advertisement

Even if you don't have strong parental support, your fortune will flow from friends a little older than you who always have your back. Your friends may encourage you to set strong boundaries around your schedule so you have greater control of your time, which can help you generate more luck by producing quality work free from distractions. The spiritual color blue will be lucky for you this week.

2. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dog, what you wear and when can spark your luck by helping you feel better about a situation. Have a big event planned? Set yourself up for confidence and success by planning your outfits ahead of time. Choose colors that you like. Create a mood board online. Play around with outfit combinations to see what works best, and what's worked for you in the past. Use Pinterest and IG for inspiration. Go shopping if you don't have anything that you adore in your closest. You may hit a sale you didn't know about and find a signature clothing item that feels superstitiously fortunate for you. Your lucky color this week is yellow.

3. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rooster, you will have tremendously good luck via reading or attaining things that help you feel like you're investing in yourself. Even an impromptu pop-in to a hobby shop or cybersurfing an eclectic store online may lead you to hidden gems that give you life!

Fiction or non-fiction has no bar, so go on bookish adventures this week to find your luck. A “blind date with a book” stall may introduce you to something you can't stop raving about. Yes, listening to audio books count! The color red will be powerfully lucky for you this week. Love flowers? Marigolds will be lucky for you.

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pig, if you've been thinking of trying the latest and most popular food spots in your city or town, now's the time to do so. You have luck on your side in the area of food. Some of you may stumble upon a rare treat that blows your mind in the best way or realize that you were missing out on all the fun because you waited to try a specific cuisine for far too long.

Food truck discoveries are also on the list! Just make sure to invite your friends or loved ones to accompany you on your foodie adventures because they'll get to share in this luck with you. The spiritual colors blue and purple will bring you a boost of luck all week.

5. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rat, physical movement will get your luck going. It doesn't matter if you feel unathletic or can't dance; little fun things can boost your spirits and give you a sense of optimism. If you decide to go out dancing with friends, you could meet someone new or make new friends.

Dancing boosts luck because it heightens your confidence. This week brings luck in auditioning for roles, contests, applying for jobs or anything you need to do involving competing for a spot against others. Wear colors red and yellow for enhanced luck this week.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.