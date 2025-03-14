Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For March 15, 2025

Today's tarot card reading for each zodiac sign brings insight for March 15, 2025. What do you need to know about the start of Mercury retrograde? We feel the effects of Mercury retrograde with tech problems, communication misunderstandings, and sometimes a few other issues related to data and words.

Today, it's important to take our time to sort things out. Since the tarot is often interpreted by symbolic meaning, we may discover that what we perceive is less clear on a surface level. Let's depend on a tarot card reader for help. Let's see what's in store for you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for March 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Death

Endings are such a bittersweet time, Aries. You may try to avoid a chapter in your life coming to a close, but what if this is a sweet start to something new?

Shed what was to make room for a future that is better than the past. Having a great future doesn't mean that what you experienced lacked value. It means what you went through was a necessary stepping stone for your future greatness!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are winning, Taurus. Even during times when you feel like you aren't, you are. Continue to foster deep connections with coworkers, colleagues and people you meet each day.

Create memorable moments that will help you be unforgettable when you reach out later to follow up on plans or ideas. Money and wealth aren't solely an exchange of time for income — it's also who you know and the value you create in each other's lives.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

How do you handle intellectual debates and on-going challenges to your belief systems? Do you argue or detach from people who are different from you? Do you look for common ground to see how you're similar?

Today, you may be tempted to argue politics or religion because of a pushed button. How would you like someone to speak to you? Model it when you discuss your own point.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

How do you create a financial future that makes you feel safe and secure? There are lots of ways to approach your personal economic situation.

Do you need to save more or pay off debt? Might going back to school or earning a certificate of study in AI help you earn more?

Write down all your options and plan. Talk to someone specializing in financial matters to help you understand the big picture and create small, actionable steps.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Cups

No matter how far ahead you are in a skill or trade, you can always benefit from a mentor who works in the same field. Find someone who knows a little bit more than you do, and learn from them.

Pay it forward and find a person whose just starting out that you can help and train. Between these two situations, you'll gain a deeper knowledge of your craft while also revisiting skills you may not use every day.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Empress

Being a fertile, living, giving being extends beyond having a physical child. You may give birth to a project, an idea or a business. Today, your ability to breathe life into something beautiful and tangible is extremely powerful.

Pay attention to what you feel and think in your mind's eye. You may perceive something is needed and be the person who starts a change in your community, home or professional world.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're a hard worker, Libra, and it can feel frustrating when you feel ready to lead but must take on the role of a follower. Today, you may learn a lot more than you did in the past.

You may have a greater understanding about a subject that allows you to grow exponentially. The pieces fall into place. When boredom or feeling stuck strikes, wait. The miracle that takes you from student to master is coming soon.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers

Do you ever feel like you're missing out on meeting someone better than you see now because of your relationship status? Today, wandering eyes could pull you in a direction that leads toward unhappiness or feeling like you ought to date around.

If you're in a committed relationship, ask yourself if fear is part of the problem. Remember to treat others how you'd like them to treat you.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

How active is your imagination, Sagittarius? When was the last time you day dreamed? You may need to dabble in an art or something you enjoy doing to spark your creative nature if it's duller than usual.

What often helps you to break through a mental and creative block? Make a list of things to try and relax when doing them. Give into the process and watch how your muse returns.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Sometimes, you have to keep your wisdom to yourself. Some people do not want to hear advice, and it's not because they are stubborn or unwilling to learn. It may be that the universe has a plan for them to learn through experience.

It can be tough to witness a person going through a tough time the hard way, especially if you've been down the same path. However, appreciate the value of a lesson that's self-taught. Respect the rights of others to live their life their own way.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Swords

One thing you know how to do well is make a solid decision. It could be that your analytical mind often detaches from a problem to avoid blind spots caused by emotional biases.

Today, you may be the go-to person who helps people sort through troubles that seem complex to them but are easily resolvable to you! Be generous with your help, especially if it's asked for. This is your time to shine!

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You may get a bad rap sometimes for your carefree ways, but you can be a super hard worker, Pisces. Today, you'll double down on that tenacious energy to get things done.

Avoid procrastination, and when you are tempted to rest, push through. You will want people to respect you for your grit and determination. You won't let idle hands win today!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.