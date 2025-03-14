3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On March 15, 2025

Three zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on March 15, 2025. During this astrological event known as Moon opposite Venus, it's as if we can't escape the positive spotlight. Did we do something to merit such lovely attention?

We sure did. Moon opposite Venus reminds us that we are special in our own way. Our brand of special is just what is needed today, and it is also what will be most appreciated by others.

The zodiac signs that will feel favored by the universe are also the ones that will make something of it. This is not about being adored, but about being emotionally supported so that great things may come of it. We are strong enough to handle the Moon opposite Venus; we favor that which favors us.

Three zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites on March 15, 2025:

1. Cancer

Ordinarily, you don't like to think of yourself as anyone's favorite anything, but there are certain times when you know you're special. On March 15, during the Moon opposite Venus transit, you feel like the universe has favored you in a big way.

It's like ... all green lights where you are concerned, and you truly like it this way. You aren't someone who overly doubts a good thing when it happens to them, and so, you take this day in stride, as gift after gift comes your way.

Because you are very gracious, it's easy for the universe to convey messages of love and adoration your way. Moon opposite Venus is a bringer of great love; you will find tremendous self-respect now, along with the deep love of others.

2. Sagittarius

Sometimes, you sit back and smile, wondering how lucky you got. And when you realize that this great feeling has nothing much to do with things or materialism, you almost feel as if the universe is just plain ol' nice to you.

And the universe is very nice to you, Sagittarius, because you are the universe's favorite, especially when the Moon opposite Venus is doing the influencing. You don't like to say it aloud, but you've always had this innate feeling that the universe somehow chooses you.

You feel as though you've been selected for a unique and wonderful life, and even though you've seen your share of very hard times, you still can't help but feel favored and loved. You are in the unique category of grateful people who acknowledge their luck.

3. Aquarius

You have wondered at times if you were the universe's favorite. You've somehow become responsible for putting yourself into the body you were born in. When you allow yourself to believe in past lives, you can't help but wonder if you did this on purpose, meaning, living the blessed life you are living now.

This experience has given you so much joy, and while you don't always indulge in thoughts like this, on March 15, during the Moon opposite Venus, you can't help but feel as if the universe has favored you somehow.

Perhaps this is true, Aquarius, and while we may never know for sure. What you have is something very precious, and if it feels as if the universe favors you with a great life. Accept it with humility and gratitude, as this is your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.