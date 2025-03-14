3 Ways The Universe Tests You Before Transforming Your Life For The Better, According To A Spiritual Empowerment Coach

Life is often full of ups and downs, and it can sometimes be hard to figure out why it seems the universe may be targeting you with obstacles that require you to struggle before coming out on the other side.

However, the universe definitely has a way of nudging individuals towards a life change that can instantly impact the future; you just have to be willing to accept the challenges that come your way. According to a spiritual empowerment coach named Hannah Sophia Siddiqui, there are specific ways that the universe sends you messages of what's to come. She encouraged people to become less fearful of change because it's only through change that better things can bloom.

Here are three ways the universe tests you before transforming your life for the better:

1. Forcing you to question your mindset

Right before a new chapter unfolds in your life, you may start noticing that your mindset regarding certain beliefs long held true may have shifted. This shift could be in your beliefs, your morals, or even your spirituality.

It's all a sign that you're starting to realize something in your life may need to change so that you can become a better version of yourself.

Jacob Lund | Canva Pro

"You will start to see the gaps in your current ways of thinking and recognize how they no longer serve you," Siddiqui explained. "You'll become hyperaware of the limiting beliefs you hold and deeply uncomfortable with the status-quo. Remember that change starts from the inside out. When your thoughts change, so does the rest of your life."

Mindset truly is everything when it comes to transforming your life. If you feel as if everything around you is shifting, it usually starts from within.

2. You experience changes in your social circle

If you start to notice that some people are coming in and out of your life, it can be hard not to internalize what that might mean. At first, you might feel as if it's unfair that you're meeting people and forming a connection with them, only for something to happen and they end up not being a part of your life for as long as you thought they would be. It can be disheartening, but it's actually the universe at play.

"Some people come into our lives for a reason, a season or a lifetime," Siddiqui pointed out. "If the universe is slamming the door on friendships that we were once joyful and fulfilling, it's because those people are not meant to be in this next chapter of your story."

While forming meaningful connections with people, it's natural for energies to not be compatible in the long-run. It's best not to fight for someone to stay in your life if the universe is trying to show you that they're not right for you. Even if someone is only in your life for a short amount of time, they can still leave an impact on your journey, and it doesn't have to be something negative that taints your growth.

3. You experience changes in your physical appearance

"As the internal shifts, so will the external," Siddiqui claimed. "When you change your thoughts and mindset in any area of your life, you release emotions through the body which will then be reflected in your physical appearance."

If you start making better choices and prioritizing other aspects of your life, it's only a matter of time before that glow within starts to show outward. You might start noticing that your style has shifted, you may have a deep desire to change something about your appearance, whether it's cutting your hair, dying it to a different color, or letting it grow out, and you might even start eating healthier and working out.

All of these changes are a sign that the universe is helping you transform your life for the better. All of these physical changes are simply catching up to all of the changes that have been happening internally.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.