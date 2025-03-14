Mercury Retrograde Changes Everything For These 4 Zodiac Signs Starting On March 15, 2025

Mercury will station retrograde on March 15, 2025, changing everything for four zodiac sign by the time the planet of communication turns direct in April. While Mercury is retrograde, we often experience setbacks that ultimately shed light on the necessary adjustments we need to make in our lives.

Because Mercury will be in a Cardinal sign, Aries, before re-entering Mutable sign Pisces, the next few weeks will center on balancing responsibilities and boundaries. While Mercury in Aries makes us want to take on challenges and be victorious, Mercury in Pisces encourages us to take our time and relax.

Through this retrograde journey, the collective will be more compassionate, understanding, and communicative. However, this retrograde changes everything for four zodiac signs that benefit most from the emotionally intelligent Pisces energy combined with the bold spirit of Mercury in Aries.

Mercury retrograde changes everything for these four zodiac signs starting on March 15, 2025:

1. Aries

Mercury in your sign can have you moving at full speed, but Mercury retrograde changes everything as you learn the value of patience. It will be wise to utilize a planner, take things slow, and learn from your mistakes.

Mars retrograde earlier this year may have made it more challenging to prioritize yourself, but once Mercury re-enters Pisces on March 31, you're reminded to make time for yourself. Mars is now direct, making it easier to move forward with fewer setbacks. However, Mercury retrograde does require time for review. Do not be afraid to make changes, revise, and edit as you gain a new perspective and nourish your goals and dreams.

There will be an emphasis on bringing more structure into your life, understanding the direction you want to go in, and learning how to be a diplomat, especially at home. You are learning how to be more emotionally intelligent while taming the fire and the passion associated with your zodiac sign. While this Martian energy wants you to move forward, you’re gonna have to learn from fellow Cardinal Capricorn that slow and steady helps you win.

2. Cancer

Mercury retrograde changes everything for you, Cancer, as you learn to adopt a more diplomatic approach in your life. You're also reminded to take it easy and rest, as Mercury wants all Cardinal signs to go slow, be methodical, and not rush through obstacles.

Even when your passions and emotions make their greatest effort to get the best of you, this is time to be intelligent and play chess, not checkers. You’re here to win, learn, and grow, and Mercury retrograde can help you continue to shine as long as you cooperate with others and learn to play the game. As a Cardinal sign, you’re here to adapt, earn the victory, and win the prize.

You are getting the tools needed to advance and reach your highest potential as long as you stay optimistic and determined.

RELAETD: 2 Zodiac Signs Quantum Leaping Their Lives During The March 2025 Eclipse Season

3. Libra

Mercury retrograde changes everything about your relationships starting on March 15, as you adopt a very Aries approach to your connections for the next several weeks. Your focus is on taking care of yourself and nurturing your independence.

Of course, with Mercury retrograde, you may encounter friendships or partnerships from the past. This is your time to either reconcile or finally bid them adieu. You may also become more curious about your roots throughout this time. Dig through your family history, as some revelations could come to light.

Mercury in Aries sparks your curiosity and allows you to connect with others easily. You see now how valuable it is to continue building your knowledge on subjects that pertain to the academic circle or career. Stay in your planning phase during Mercury retrograde, which is helping you to explore and build a concrete plan for the next several years.

4. Pisces

Because Mercury will enter your sign once more, this Mercury retrograde changes everything for you, Pisces. The transit sheds light on your relationships as well as boundaries.

As a sign that tends to merge with those around you, Mercury in Aries is encouraging you to speak up. It can be thrilling to connect with your independent side, seeing your power and courage. Your words take new form during this period, and you could surprise yourself.

The emotions you may have kept hidden within can now be expressed through exercise to release tension, journaling to release an anxious mind, or communicating with others to receive some advice. You are being proactive, understanding how important it is to bond and share with others.

Having Mercury back in your sign beginning on March 31 will also change the game for you because Venus will share the spotlight with Pisces once more. You can benefit from this period by reconnecting with creative projects, reading, writing, or doing very challenging work. You will have much more discipline to make edits and changes since Saturn is also in this sign giving you patience and clarity to continue. Make sure to show the work you do now plenty of love in order for it to flourish.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.