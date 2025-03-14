3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance The Week Of March 17 - 23, 2025

Three zodiac signs attract financial abundance the week of March 17 - 23, 2025, as they successfully break free from a scarcity mindset. It can be easy to get stuck in a mindset of survival, especially where finances are concerned. But adopting an abundance mindset is proven to help you achieve your goals.

Have you become accustomed to living paycheck to paycheck or feeling like being in debt is normal? There is always a way to improve your finances; you must be open to the possibilities and willing to work to make it happen. Instead of thinking your financial status is how it is, look honestly at where you can cut debt and improve your stability.

Be honest with yourself about your spending. Creatively look for ways to generate greater income. Don’t just accept that survival mode is normal; instead, be willing to do what it takes to feel truly thriving. You'll soon be attracting financial abundance.

Three zodiac signs attract financial abundance the week of March 17 - 23, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Don’t be afraid of change, Scorpio. You may have felt like your financial wealth or stability has been tied to a romantic relationship or marriage. This has brought you a certain level of comfort, but you’ve also felt trapped.

You are being encouraged to seek freedom in your life to attract financial success. Because of that, you may realize that fear of change is worth true financial independence in your life.

Asteroid Juno will station retrograde in Sagittarius on Wednesday, March 19, in your house of finances. Juno governs over marriages and long-term relationships, and Sagittarius focuses on your finances and freedom.

You may realize that you need to separate from a partner or certain lifestyle to increase your financial stability and enjoy the freedom you seek. Be proactive in approaching matters, recognizing there is no comfort worth trading your freedom for.

2. Libra

Invest in the stability that you want to enjoy, Libra. You’ve been feeling a weight recently of having to become autonomous in your life. You’ve had to focus on your finances and budget instead of letting a romantic partner or someone close to you handle the finances.

This is part of a push for you not to sacrifice what you want for yourself because you doubt your ability to make it a reality. Yet, that is changing as asteroid Vesta stations retrograde in Scorpio on Friday, March 21, and you are being encouraged to focus on the shared financial resources in your life.

You had to learn how to be self-sufficient and manage finances on your own, but now that you have, it’s safe to enjoy the stability and security of sharing finances with another. This may reveal itself in your romantic or professional life, but you need to start approaching finances with an energy of collaboration.

You do not need to continue to handle these matters on your own, but you do need to make sure you advocate for what you are worth.

3. Pisces

You are a creator, dear Pisces. You always seek new ways to generate income, improve your financial standing, and enjoy life. This allows you to have an eye for opportunity and be courageous enough to take risks when necessary.

To fully manifest the wealth you seek, you often need to take the lead in your life, allowing you to follow your intuition and invest in business and projects you know will pay off.

The Sun will shift into Aries on Thursday, March 20, beginning a new zodiac season and giving you the power to create your desired reality. Aries energy governs your house of finances, while the Sun motivates you to start new projects, careers, or investment opportunities.

With Mercury and Venus currently retrograde in Aries, you are being given great insight into how to improve your finances and manifest wealth, and now, with the Sun in this powerful sign, you’ll be ready to put your dreams into action.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.