Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 15 — The Moon Aligns With Mercury

What does each zodiac sign's daily horoscope reveal about March 15, 2025? The Moon is in Virgo, the Sun is in Pisces on the Ides of March, and we are just two weeks from Pisces season ending. Today, the Moon in Virgo stands opposite Mercury in Pisces — and we could be caught in the push-pull between logic and intuition.

Do you analyze the facts, or do you surrender to the feeling? Virgo wants clarity, order, and a plan, while Mercury in Pisces dissolves the lines, making it hard to tell what’s real and a fleeting emotion. You might find yourself second-guessing everything, trying to pin down certainty where there is none, or floating in a sea of gut feelings without an anchor. Let it be messy. Let yourself sit in the discomfort of not knowing. The answers will come.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You love the rush of a fresh start and are ready for the real-life test to begin. Did you recently take a leap of faith?

If so, you may feel suspended in that uncomfortable space between action and outcome. The waiting begins.

This is where patience meets power. You can decide whether to force your way through the process or trust it. You've done the work; you've already done.

Can you hold the tension as you wait for the results to happen? Resist the urge to rush, and let the process unfold on its own terms.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pushing against the current isn’t working, Taurus, and deep down, you know it. A shift in your life is happening beneath the surface, a change that asks you to prioritize trust over control.

The more you grip situations or problems, the more resistance you create in your life. Instead of trying to steer every detail in your desired direction, ask yourself: What if I allowed things to unfold naturally?

Strength isn’t always about effort; it’s knowing when to step back and let life do its own thing.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Hey, Gemini, turn inward to see how you personally feel and think before you reach for someone else’s understanding of a problem. Real connection and understanding starts with self-awareness; and, right now, a lot is stirring beneath the surface of your own subconscious mind.

Thoughts, feelings, and stories you haven’t given yourself space to process are waiting to be explored. Get them out of your head and onto paper. Write it raw, and unfiltered.

You might be surprised at what you find when you finally let yourself say your quiet thoughts out loud.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Have you been nurturing a dream? Before it can take form, you need to clarify what you need to do to carry it out.

What does your dream actually look like? What does it feel like to step fully into it?

The fear of failure has been whispering in the background, but it’s time to stop giving it power. The vision is yours to claim. Are you ready to move beyond self-doubt and give this goal everything you’ve got?

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your inner child has been waiting for you. Somewhere between then and now, you learned to quiet that wild, free part of yourself. It’s still there, beneath the layers of experience and expectation, waiting to be released.

The question is: Are you ready to look at what’s been holding it back? To move through the old wounds and permit yourself to play again? Healing doesn’t erase the past; it lets you reclaim what was always yours.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Loose ends are piling up, and whether you want to or not, it’s time to deal with them.

This isn’t about perfection; it’s about resolution. The version of you trying to emerge needs space, which means closing the doors that no longer lead anywhere.

You're building something solid one step at a time, one choice at a time. Stay steady. This isn’t an overnight transformation, but it is a lasting one.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

There’s too much noise, making it impossible to see what matters. The distractions, the obligations, and the mental clutter; it’s all pulling your focus in too many directions.

Something’s got to give. What can you release? What deserves your full attention? Strip it down, clear the excess, and let clarity take its rightful place at the center of your world.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’ve been moving fast, but when was the last time you truly sat with yourself to listen to your creative instincts? No distractions, no external noise, just you, listening to what your creative genius has been trying to say.

This procedure isn’t about making your next move, Scorpio. It’s about understanding why you want to make it in the first place.

The answers aren’t in the hustle; they’re in the stillness. Are you brave enough to pause and hear them?

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’ve been buried in the details, Pisces. Are you caught up in the small tasks that make up the bigger picture? Are they leading you where you want to go?

Every move you make now shapes something larger in your future career, purpose, and legacy. It’s time to step back and reassess the overall situation. Are you building with intention or just keeping yourself busy?

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Sustainable growth isn’t built in grand, sweeping changes; it happens in the small, daily shifts that compound over time.

Where has your energy been going? Where could a simple redirection open unexpected doors? You don’t have to reinvent everything at once.

Instead, focus on refining and fine-tuning the foundation to prepare you for the big opportunities.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’re searching for a sign, but what if it’s already here? The universe rarely delivers its messages in flashing lights; it speaks through whispers, recurring patterns, and the small moments you dismiss as coincidence.

Look closer. What keeps resurfacing? What’s quietly demanding your attention? The clue isn’t somewhere far off; it’s already woven into your path. All that’s left is for you to see it.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

As unspoken tensions rise to the surface, your relationships are entering a turning point. The cosmos pushes you to move beyond surface-level harmony and into deeper, more honest exchanges.

You may have chosen comfort over truth in the past, but that illusion is beginning to crack. Avoidance won’t hold up under the weight of what needs to be said. If something feels misaligned, it’s because it is.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.