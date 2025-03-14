4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On March 15, 2025

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on March 15, 2025, otherwise known as the Ides of March. A day historically aligned with the idea of betrayal and heartbreak, it's only fitting that Mercury retrograde also begins today — but these four zodiac signs are immune to its effects as the universe is on their side today.

For these zodiac signs, there is no betrayal, nor is there heartache; only blessings. We are sovereign beings who respect the retrograde while not necessarily getting sucked into its drama. We prevail!

1. Taurus

Yeah, we all know this transit. Good old Mercury in retrograde. Sometimes you believe in it, and sometimes you don't. Either way, it believes in you, Taurus, as it doesn't need your belief. It just is, and the way Mercury in retrograde works in your world is a mystery.

What you'll see on March 15, is that it's business as usual for you, which is nothing less than a blessing from the universe. It's OK; as you know, this too shall pass. Mercury in retrograde has you owning the rights to your feelings.

You don't want to automatically act a certain way or show doubt or dread simply because Mercury is retrograde. You will make the best out of it. You feel blessed by the universe, not cursed by the stereotype of the retrograde.

2. Gemini

Mercury in retrograde has a way of upsetting your plans, but not so much that it freaks you out, as you've been expecting a hold-up, and now, here it is, fresh and shiny and just as annoying. What makes this day feel blessed is that you don't care.

March 15 comes with all this drama and heightened emotion, and you opt out of the deal. Sure, there's a lot of drama everywhere, and you could easily get caught up in it, but you choose not to.

If you run into a snag today, you can chalk it up to the list of snags you've already got on your plate; nothing shakes you up, even if it tries, and that's how you are so blessed during Mercury in retrograde.

3. Virgo

You'll feel something is wrong as soon as you wake up this morning, March 15. Don't worry; it is no problem. You will notice that you're on edge all day long, and Mercury in retrograde feels like the people in your life want to start a fight with you.

This is where you use your Virgo superpower, and that is the one that closes negative people out. When you know you only have the bandwidth for so much, then on days like this one, with Mercury in retrograde starting up, you refer to the power and exit.

Elvis has just left the building, and you have, too, Virgo. You are blessed with the ability to say, "See ya later." You aren't shirking your responsibility; you're just not playing into the drama, and we call that a smart blessing to receive from the universe.

4. Scorpio

When you hear that Mercury in retrograde is now part of the day's plan, your first instinct is to roll your eyes and shrug. So what? Big deal, Mercury in retrograde and what? Are you supposed to roll over and play dead now?

Nope, not you, Scorpio. When the world seems to fall apart at the thought of this transit, once again causing havoc in our lives, you take the opposite approach and make it work for you.

This is how you take a potentially undesirable situation and receive a blessing from the universe to make it into a stellar retreat. You know what you're doing, Scorpio, and while you respect and honor the universe, you're not into the whole Mercury retrograde nervous breakdown. Stand strong and be yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.