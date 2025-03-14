2 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On March 15, 2025

March 15, 2025, isn’t the impending astrological doomsday we may think it is — though it may feel like it. Today is the day two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance into their lives. We have a cosmic reset. A chance to rethink and operate with more of a warrior’s mindset on our path toward abundance.

The infamous Mercury retrograde — where tech glitches, miscommunications and general chaos tend to reign supreme — is here, and this time, it’s charging backward through the bold and impulsive sign of Aries. When Mercury, the planet of communication, perception, and ideas, starts moonwalking through this fiery territory, the universe asks us to slow our roll (even if we might not want to!).

This retrograde offers us a chance to reconnect with our somatic bodies, tune into our instincts, and better understand how our thoughts shape our feelings. Yes, the usual misfires — thinking too fast on our feet or delays that feel agonizingly slow — may come up, but beneath the choice lies a battle-ready advantage.

The universe allows us to revisit past ideas and refine our strategies so that when Mercury turns direct again, we’ll be ready to charge toward all our goals with clarity and purpose. If something isn’t working, Mercury retrograde in Aries will light a fire under you and give you the confidence to pivot in a smarter direction.

Manifesting abundance during this retrograde isn’t about quick wins — it’s about mastering the art of patience and trusting the process rather than jumping impulsively into the next best thing. Aries’s dauntless, high-speed energy might tempt you to push forward at full throttle, but Mercury retrograde urges you to pause, reassess, and ensure your efforts are directed toward something sustainable.

Instead of forcing outcomes, use this time to sharpen your battle plan and trust that the right moves will reveal themselves in divine timing. By the time Mercury moves direct, you’ll be ready to hit the ground running with a strategy that’s bolder, stronger, and primed for success.

Two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance on March 15, 2025:

1. Aries

Aries, Mercury retrograde in your sign, officiating today, is the universe throwing you your cosmic boot camp. No more sprinting ahead without checking your gear first! The next three weeks are your warrior’s pause. The universe provides you a moment to sharpen your sword, patch battle wounds, and gear up for an even bigger victory!

You’ve probably been charging forward, full speed ahead (as usual), but now’s the time to pull back, assess your fighting strategy, and cut loose anything weighing you down.

Perhaps it’s a half-baked plan, a full-blown chaos storm or an energy that isn’t sparking the passion it should. Whatever it is, the cosmos is pushing you to get sharper, bolder, and even more unstoppable than ever before (if that’s even a thing)!

Don’t try to fight the process, Aries. This is your chance to regroup so that when Mercury stations direct, you’ll be ready to hit the ground running like a warrior who never even broke a sweat!

When Mercury stations direct again, boy, oh boy, Aries, will you be ready to set the world on fire! This won’t be a reinstatement to the front lines but a full-throttle resurgence. You’ll lead the charge, guns a blazing, with no obstacles in your path. Every move you make will land with more force, whether it’s in your conversations, career or the way you command attention like the natural-born leader that you are.

You’ll be ready to enter this new phase like a gladiator entering an arena, armed with everything you need to dominate. Some changes you make will be quick fixes, but others will be permanent upgrades — and once it’s time for you to power forward, there will be no turning back.

So get ready, Aries, because the universe is tossing you back into the flames of your own making, giving you a chance to stoke the fire even stronger — soon, nothing can stand in the way of your success!

2. Pisces

Pisces, think of Mercury stationing retrograde as your cosmic wake-up call. Pisces season can make you even more sleepy than ever. You may feel like you’re lost in a daydream! Mercury retrograde will be an absolute otherworldly glow-up for your sense of self-worth.

You love locking yourself in your bedroom, floating through dreams of what could be, and right now, the universe is inviting you to use that to attract abundance and luck. This time, with purpose. Pisces, be honest: Have you been letting your magic drift away with the current, waiting for someone else to fish you out of self-doubt? Well, not anymore!

The universe gives you three weeks to swim back to shore and reclaim your dreamy, transcendent glimmer. No more being the mermaid who downplays their own power. This is your moment to recognize that you’re the ocean, not just a drop.

The universe asks you to alchemize your magic, tune into your intuition (aka your Pisces superpower), and remind yourself that you are rare, irreplaceable, and divinely abundant.

Once Mercury goes direct, the tide shifts in your favor, bringing success and good fortune straight to your shores. That old indecisiveness — like two little fish swimming in opposite directions — will all fade into the mist. Soon, you’ll be gliding through life with a quiet, mystical confidence, ready to make the decisions that align with your highest path to abundance.

You’ll be more trusting of yourself and ready to embrace your natural ability to enchant every room you enter. No more shrinking into the background like a lost fish in the sea — you’ll be taking up space like the celestial siren you were always meant to be, attracting luck and prosperity with every graceful, undulatory movement you make.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.