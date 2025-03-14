5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On March 15, 2025

On March 15, 2025, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes despite Mercury retrograde in Aries trying to shake things up. Now's a good time to slow down your actions and be more thoughtful and mindful about your decision-making.

You are not leaping impulsively into something new, whether that's a career path, a relationship, or even a new home. Instead, Mercury retrograde will enable you to succeed on your own terms and shine like a superstar.

Just remember: Mercury retrograde will last from March 15 to April 7. So, if you have picked up momentum in any area of life, try to maintain that pace or go slower. But don't attempt to speed anything up. You may end up making unnecessary mistakes.

If possible, try to incorporate daily practices like journaling or meditation. That can help you be more methodical while pushing past personal limitations and fears. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on March 15, 2025:

1. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Pisces

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 10 - 11 a.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope this Saturday is all about recognizing your talents and not shying away from acknowledging them. Speak to yourself in front of a mirror and give yourself a pep talk before you embark on anything important. With the Sun in Pisces in your corner, destiny awaits you to seize the day.

If possible, dance to the nines with friends and free your soul with movement. Be more comfortable expressing yourself physically. Even a simple activity like dancing can lead to great personal growth.

2. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aquarius: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 9 a.m.

This Saturday's horoscope is all about Aquarius, what you desire from the world versus what you need to do to bring that to life. While retrograde Venus and Mercury are in Aries, it's time to get to the chalkboard and brainstorm. The best ideas will come to you when you find solitude and peace away from other opinions.

Now's also a good time to improve your perceptiveness so you don't miss out on cosmic clues and signs around you. Listening more in conversations with others will boost your closeness with friends and family.

3. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope this Saturday encourages you to prioritize fun and lively activities with your dear ones and romantic partner. With Saturn in Pisces and Moon in Libra lighting the way, the best things will be new to you yet exhilarating. If you and your family or friends have been thinking of trying out something together, now's the time to do it!

Also, “home is where the heart is” is your motto for the day. So, allow yourself to be curious and learn on the go. You never know what may ring true within you and feel like “home,” even if it's a new experience.

4. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 11 a.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Saturday is about trusting the signs from the universe around you as they lead you where you need to go. Even if everything feels strange and mysterious, trust the process. With the Sun in Pisces and the Moon in Libra, only great things will emerge from these explorations.

If possible, watch the sunrise with your friends or romantic partner. Or go stargazing as a way to identify constellations and visible nebulas. Use a star app to identify whatever constellations you see.

5. Libra

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Libra

Best time of the day for Libra: 9 a.m.

Libra, you will have an extra special day this Saturday, thanks to the Moon in Libra and the Sun in Pisces. Be open to new experiences while bringing your Libra sensibilities to the table. This will create the perfect ground for fascinating conversations, refreshing ideas, and even unexpected love.

If possible, join a book club in your city/town or online. Let the genre interest you while you stay open to the new. There's tremendous potential for brilliant experiences here.

