What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The First Week Of March, According To A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for March 3 - 9, 2025, is guided by the three-card tarot reading featuring Queen of Pentacles, Five of Wands, and Six of Wands.

The Queen of Pentacles encourages you to lean into your natural beauty. While it's not always easy, it's best not to let societal beauty standards and fleeting trends make you feel less than. Once you embrace yourself, you will naturally attract all the right people to you. Five of Wands adds a second layer to the message by highlighting that strife and prejudices will always exist, but refusing to allow it to bulldoze you leads to something truly magnificent, as reiterated by the Six of Wands.

Your weekly tarot horoscope for March 3 - 9, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries tarot card of the week: Three of Pentacles

Aries, the Three of Pentacles highlights the need to be a team player (yes, even if you are fed up with the team you are a part of!).

No one expects you to shoulder all the burden yourself, but try to be open-minded about the perspectives of those you are collaborating with.

Even if there's an urge within to go forth as a lone wolf, this card encourages patience and clear communication focused exclusively on your collective goals. This will make your ideal results easier to obtain.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus tarot card of the week: Seven of Wands

Taurus, the Seven of Wands highlights the need to hold your ground on your vision for your life.

Don't give way no matter what bullying, snide comments, passive aggression, or shady behavior to tries to take you out as a competitor.

If you have worked hard to accomplish something, take pride in it and defend your position.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini tarot card of the week: Three of Wands

Gemini, you have the Three of Wands on the table as your tarot card for the week. It's a beautiful card depicting new adventures, the need to broaden one's horizons, and explore where you haven't.

While you can be satisfied with just what you have accomplished so far, there's always room to dream bigger, think bigger, and go bigger.

Three of Wands also encourages you to expand your social circle to increase your chances of encountering new opportunities and meeting like-minded people from other walks of life or culture.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer tarot card of the week: Eight of Swords

Cancer, you have a cautionary message from the Eight of Swords this week. This card highlights the presence of something problematic in your social circle or life circumstance that you are either actively trying to turn a blind eye to or are being manipulated into believing doesn't exist.

Trust your instincts if you feel something is off — then use your detective skills to discover exactly what's niggling at you.

As a Cancer, your intuitive gifts are really powerful. If you trust them, they will protect you and lead you out of strife or shady business.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo tarot card of the week: Five of Swords

Leo, you have the Five of Swords as your tarot card for the week, encouraging you not to let people get away with toxic behavior.

As a fire sign, Leo, this is your week to really roar as the Five of Swords brings up a core aspect of your personality: you can be the greatest of friends or the worst of enemies.

Working with Clear or Fire Quartz will bring you mental clarity this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo tarot card of the week: The Emperor

Virgo, you have a major arcana card as your tarot card this week: The Emperor. It urges the need to lean into the place of power within you and trust in your abilities as you move forward in life — nothing can stop you.

You have natural leadership abilities and are quickly becoming capable of putting them on display.

The Emperor also speaks of being more proactive in romance, knowing that the right person will be attracted to you for all that you are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra tarot card of the week: Justice

Libra, you have a major arcana card this week: Justice. If the number 11 means something to you (maybe your birth day or life path number etc.), then this is a doubly potent message about being true to yourself, no matter what.

Your instincts are accurate. Trust your own counsel and justice will be served. Awareness brings action this week.

Working with Black Obsidian will help you embrace your inner power and a sense of protection.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio tarot card of the week: Ten of Cups

Scorpio, your tarot card this week is the Ten of Cups. It's a card of celebration, especially if you are very close to finishing a project or are about to change your life in the best possible way.

Some of you may be welcoming a newborn child, others may have a family function or wedding to attend. Whatever the circumstance might be, the Ten of Cups reveals you will have fun to the max, be surrounded by love and supportive individuals, and feel on top of the world.

Embrace this and let happiness be your theme this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius card of the week: Seven of Wands

Sagittarius, you have the Seven of Wands as your tarot card this week, encouraging the need to stand by what you have accomplished and defend your throne or victories.

This can be in any area of life, from career to love to friendships and more, but the underlying theme is the same: don't give in to bullies or those who are envious of what you have won. After all, it was not a victory handed to you but one you fought tooth and nail for and seized by your own efforts.

You'll experience a boost in self-esteem this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn tarot card of the week: Ten of Pentacles

Capricorn, you have the Ten of Pentacles showing up as your tarot card for the week.

For some, this card reveals that you have a lot going for you in life that must be treasured, cherished, and acknowledged. For others, you have worked really hard in the past and have now received the tremendous results of your work.

Whatever it may be, you can now step to greater heights and levels because of this. So cheers to that!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius tarot card of the week: Ace of Cups

Aquarius, the Ace of Cups highlights the need to find love. Make space for love and lean into the treasured, supportive, and loving relationships in your life.

Spend time with family, friends, and other loved ones this week and don't be shy about letting them know just how much you appreciate them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces tarot card of the week: Wheel of Fortune

Pisces, you have a major arcana card this week: the Wheel of Fortune!

Whatever you have lined up for the week will bring fun, excitement, and good memories.

Your luck is on point this week, so if you feel called to take a chance, trust your intuition!

That said, we are now in a Venus retrograde phase, so it's important to be prudent with your savings and money so you can thrive far into the future.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.