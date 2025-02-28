Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From March 3 - 9, 2025

Luck is a journey, yet it also comes as an invitation, and each zodiac sign gets one from their horoscope on the single most luckiest day this week. Starting March 3 - 9, 2025, you don’t need to stick to the rules or plans but let yourself experience fate and good fortune. Hold space for what surfaces without knowing the outcome.

You are entering an in-between fortunate phase. How situations appear at this moment isn’t how they truly are. On Monday, March 3, Mercury will shift into Aries, creating luck, courage and determination to advocate for what you want and begin to plan your dreams.

While Mercury in Aries is known for making things happen, with the planet of communication stationing retrograde on March 15, the energy here may feel stalled or challenging.

If you’re feeling stagnant, then embrace the stagnancy. If you are feeling confused, then let yourself embrace the unknown. Rather than fight for forward movements, allow yourself to be in whatever is present, exploring fortune and where you will find success.

It's important to remain aware of what seems to flow as the First Quarter Moon in Gemini rises on Thursday, March 6. First Quarter Moons are a time to put in effort and work to bring the intentions you set around the New Moon to fruition.

However, with Venus already slowed and Mercury preparing to, this energy isn’t about starting something new or pushing ahead but about seeing what aspects of the past are resurfacing so that you can figure out what the higher purpose is.

Don’t force anything in the coming days, but continue to embrace advantageous moments, knowing that right now is not a time for direct action but for reflection.

Throughout the week, other beneficial transits will begin with the alignment of Mercury in Aries and Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, March 5. While there is still a need to be aware of what surfaces without pushing too greatly, the energy of this transit can help the truth come to light.

You may suddenly be aware of what you’re meant to do or be shown the truth of a situation, so observation and letting yourself be in a flow state are crucial.

On Friday, March 7, the Piscean Sun will align with Mars in Cancer, emphasizing the energy of surrender, as you are shown the path to your most abundant life. You need to slow down and embrace this time so you don’t miss out on the divine gifts the universe will be presenting.

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from March 3 - 9, 2025:

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Thursday, March 6

Listen to your feelings, Aries. You often don’t place value on your emotions in the same way as your logical ideas or aspirations. Yet with the First Quarter Moon rising in Gemini on Thursday, March 6, that is precisely what you will be guided to do.

Reflect on how you can initiate a new beginning based on honoring your feelings and emotional fulfillment around this time.

You may be able to petition for a dream or negotiate a new position; make sure whatever you agree to resonates fully with you. You don’t need to sacrifice your feelings to achieve your desired success, as the two are forever linked.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Wednesday, March 5

Create space to listen to yourself, Taurus. On Wednesday, March 5, Mercury in Aries will align with Pluto in Aquarius, bringing about heightened awareness and new opportunities.

Mercury in Aries is in your house of dreams, and intuition helps you to listen to your inner self, while Pluto in Aquarius will reveal a new opportunity or awareness in your professional life.

You don’t need to feel like you need to rush to take advantage of this opportunity, though. Instead, let yourself acknowledge it.

Begin to research or investigate it further to give it time to develop. Let yourself feel confident in listening to your intuition, as this is the part of you that will have to guide you forward in this new chapter of success.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Friday, March 7

Luck is on the horizon, Gemini. You have been incredibly career-focused recently. While this began in 2023 when Saturn shifted into Pisces, you’ve recently seen this area of your life pick up with the North Node now in Pisces.

Now, with the Sun in Pisces, there is a direct course of action toward the career of your dreams. It’s just a matter of knowing when to take action.

On Friday, March 7, the Piscean Sun will align with Mars in Cancer, confirming that this path and offer are set to pay off.

With Mars recently directed in Cancer, this may also be the financial benefit of past decisions you’ve made in your career. Just believe in yourself and trust you will finally receive what you’ve always deserved.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Monday, March 3

Hold space for life to look different than you had imagined, Cancer. You’ve been busy working to create a new chapter in your life. As part of this, you’ve been extremely focused on your romantic life.

However, you will be drawn toward your life and purpose as Mercury shifts into Aries on Monday, March 3. Aries energy rules over your career sector and the area of your life, allowing you to be recognized for your efforts and achievements.

Not that you don’t deserve love, but you need to focus on what you want for your life rather than just a relationship. Use this energy to start a business, advocate for a promotion, or live your life for yourself.

Love will come, Cancer, but you must start focusing on what you want for yourself if you want to have a brand-new chapter.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Monday, March 3

Take it all in, Leo. Mercury will shift into Aries on Monday, March 3, highlighting your house of luck. Mercury in this part of your life brings opportunities and offers for travel, career advancements, and expansion. However, Mercury is preparing to station retrograde on March 15, so you don’t want to make any decisions.

This doesn’t mean you should turn down any offers, but give yourself time to fully investigate the possibilities, knowing that with Mercury retrograde right around the corner, you don’t know the full story yet.

Allow yourself to observe and take in all surrounding you, without committing to or picking one path. You will have plenty of time to make any important decisions in the coming weeks, but for now, it’s about observing and truly understanding all the possibilities surrounding you.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Thursday, March 6

Let yourself embrace the success you deserve, Virgo. The First Quarter Moon in Gemini will rise on Thursday, March 6, in your house of professional success and recognition.

This isn’t a one-time or new offer for advancement in your career but based on previous choices that you’ve made in this area of your life. There will be a high level of recognition surrounding events in your profession this week, so it will be important to remember that you deserve to be fully seen.

Make sure that you’re practicing affirmations around your worthiness and also communicating any schedule limitations to romantic partners, as you don’t want anything to deter you from being able to fully embrace this moment that you’ve worked so hard for.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, March 6

Life is full of choices, Libra. Depending on your choice in a given moment, a new path is unlocked, full of different opportunities. Each choice unlocks a new path. Yet, as part of this, some choices you make also close doors.

You want to be very mindful of the choices that you’re making as the First Quarter Moon in Gemini peaks on Thursday, March 6. The First Quarter Moon brings a necessity of choice and commitment toward what you manifest in your life.

However, with other areas of your life transforming, you want to ensure you’re not limiting yourself through your choices.

It’s better to practice the pause in this moment than make a decision that will limit the future you’re dreaming of. If you need to choose, continue to choose for yourself and the life you want.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Monday, March 3

Changes will always be the source of your greatest abundance, Scorpio. You are the sign that represents transformation, so you must be able to trust in the process that you are within.

As Mercury shifts into Aries on Monday, March 3, you are entering a change phase within your career. These changes may have you changing positions or working from home.

Rather than just representing success, these changes are about creating a new foundation for your life that will help you be happier and fulfilled. Be open to change and trust that when something unexpected happens, it will not ruin your progress but help deliver you to the life you’ve been dreaming of.

Use this time to be clear about what you want and deserve, ensuring that you protect your dreams from any outside influence.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, March 5

You set the tone for the life that you live, Sagittarius. On Wednesday, March 5, Mercury in Aries will align with Pluto in Aquarius, creating an opportunity for you to communicate what you want for your life.

While this may benefit any creative endeavors in your career, it may also involve your personal life. Mercury in Aries helps you stand confidently in who you know you are and what you want your life to be, while Pluto in Aquarius is helping you see an option you previously hadn’t considered.

This transit tends to bring up a secret or new realization, so it’s important to hold space for the unexpected during this time.

Spend time reflecting on what and who is a part of the life you want to live so that when this transit peaks, you can make full use of it, knowing that you set the tone for the life you want to live.

Don’t underestimate the importance of happiness or peace, Sagittarius, as what you prioritize is what you will continue to attract.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Thursday, March 6

Prepare for your next big win, Capricorn. The First Quarter Moon in Gemini will occur on Thursday, March 6, in your house of routine and work habits, creating the perfect opportunity for you to start to prepare for what you next want to achieve in your career.

The First Quarter Moon is a wonderful time to do housekeeping, especially if you run your own business.

Use this energy to reorganize your day and current projects or prepare for a new career season. You may also receive an unexpected opportunity that invites you to collaborate with others during this time.

Be sure you’re open to working with others rather than thinking you must continue doing it all alone. What you do now will prepare you for greater success later on.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Monday, March 3

Listening is as important as speaking, Aquarius. Once Mercury returns to Aries on Monday, March 3, you will feel a fire within directing you to address any issues that have been going on so that you can start working on what you want to achieve next in your life.

While this may benefit your professional life, you may notice this most in your personal life and your ability to start advocating for yourself in a new way with greater clarity.

While this energy can help you feel seen and heard by those in your life, Mercury is preparing to station retrograde in Aries on March 15, so you can’t see the full meaning of any situation.

This is why listening and observing are as important as knowing when and what to say. Don’t be so quick to speak on anything, especially if you feel fired up about it. Instead, listen and trust that you will know how to address any situation when the timing is right.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Wednesday, March 5

Lean into the divine guidance of the universe, Pisces. This also includes being able to honor and listen to your intuition.

On Wednesday, March 5, Mercury in Aries will align with Pluto in Aquarius, bringing about a new idea or opportunity that helps to bring greater wealth to your life. Mercury in Aries helps you reorganize your financial life so that you will be able to attract the abundance you desire.

At the same time, Pluto in Aquarius will give you insight into how to increase your finances or reveal a new opportunity you previously hadn’t considered.

Use this time to journal and reflect on what surfaces within your intuition and then work to plan how to make your dreams a reality. This is part of a longer journey you will be on during March, but your work now will be responsible for what you can manifest.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.