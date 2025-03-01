Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs All Week Starting March 3

A few strokes of luck happen and will favor three zodiac signs the week of March 3 - 9, 2025. We learn from Mercury in Aries that it’s important not to question the necessary process to transform your life.

While doubts are a natural part of change, you have to take a risk and give yourself over to the process. Trust that by doing so, you will be work with the universe to create success. Believe in the process; your intuition will always guide you toward the life you have dreamed of.

Luck favors Leo, Libra and Gemini the most after Mercury shifts into Aries on Monday, March 3. Mercury in Aries is quick-witted, spontaneous, and directed to achieve whatever it wants.

However, with Mercury in its pre-shadow phase, you may not be able to receive instant gratification from your lucky era yet. Listen to your intuition regardless of how situations or events appear.

Shortly after Mercury enters Aries, it will align with Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, March 5. This incredibly powerful energy brings divine insight and the truth in each situation.

Rather than take immediate action, hold space for what arises. Recognize that you are in a holding pattern right now. You don’t want to take action just yet because there is more to the story than you can see. Instead, it’s about awareness. Trust your inner self to know when to strike and take action.

Although the energy of Aries dominates the week’s energy, on Thursday, March 6, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini will rise. A First Quarter Moon invites you into a portal of effort and work to make your dreams come true. In Gemini, this energy is amplified, as you will be able to think and communicate what you most want.

A First Quarter Moon in Gemini is often very directed and focused. However, you must also practice observations. You may have to hold space for the unknown before you take immediate action. Trust your inner voice now, and recognize there is no reason to rush your destiny.

Luck favors three zodiac signs the week of March 3 - 9, 2025:

1. Leo

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

It’s time to dream beyond what you once thought was possible, Leo. You are called in a new direction, and in your heart, you know you are favored by the divine. In this lucky phase of your life, you will crave deeper meaning. Align with your purpose and take advantage of your unique experiences.

Spirituality and expansion will figure heavily into the opportunities you are presented with, yet you will also be blessed with luck. While you will feel excitement, it’s important not to act too quickly but to hold space to see what arises and choose what most resonates with you.

Mercury will enter Aries on Monday, March 3, and it highlights your house of luck and brings in a new desire to learn and experience all you can. This area of your life often helps you step out of your comfort zone.

You can expand your life in new ways. Mercury in Aries offers you possibilities before March 15, when it stations retrograde.

It’s important not to make any decisions too quickly. Luck will happen independently, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on something or regret a spontaneous decision.

Instead, it’s important to hold space and look into your life's greater purpose. The time to decide will arrive, but until then, let yourself explore your options to choose the one that resonates with your heart most.

2. Libra

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Make a promise to enjoy every moment of your life, Libra. You are favored and will begin a fortunate and new chapter in your life over the past year.

You experienced an awakening in which you had to think differently about your life than you previously had. You saw why certain things wouldn’t work out and learned to believe in yourself.

You started to expand your life, work on your dreams, and consider what you want your legacy to be. Much of this process has been due to Jupiter in Gemini in your house of abundance and new experiences. However, that energy will be intensified on Thursday, March 6 as the First Quarter Moon in Gemini rises.

The First Quarter Moon in Gemini on Thursday, March 6, makes a crucial decision for you. You have so many opportunities. You don't have to do something different or new. Instead, it’s in how you live your life and what beliefs you allow to shape your experiences.

Love genuinely during the First Quarter Moon in Gemini. Act from a place of empowerment to make every moment you love; be happy and dream.

3. Gemini

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

To get favor with luck, work with others to make your dreams come true, Gemini. You are a social sign by nature, so you collaborate with others in your plans. However, with Saturn still in your house of professional success, you may have recently felt that you had to achieve certain goals independently.

Saturn can help you achieve incredible success, but you may need to work alone. Yet, all that changes as Mercury in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, March 5.

Mercury in Aries helps you to network, collaborate, and communicate with others about your dreams, while Pluto in Aquarius will reveal a new path forward because of the connections you’ve made. This would be a wonderful time to reflect on the relationships in your life and how you can tap into their benefit rather than achieve success solely by yourself.

Mercury in Aries will align with Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, March 5, and you will receive help, support, and divine insight into your professional aspirations and dreams. Aries energy governs your ability to connect and work with others, while Pluto helps you to expand your life in incredible ways.

As the two meet, there is a profound opportunity for you to achieve success through the relationships in your life. Whether this is an existing connection or one you meet around this time, it’s important to have an open mind and trust that you are given everything you need to succeed.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.