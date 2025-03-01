3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of March 3 - 9, 2025

The week of March 3 - 9, 2025, three zodiac signs begin attracting financial success after realizing what you invest in your career is what you will receive.

You can feel frustrated when a promotion or raise takes longer than expected in your professional life. However, just because it hasn’t yet occurred on your schedule doesn’t mean iit won’t happen.

Trust in the process and the energy you send to the universe. Invest in your professional dreams. This isn’t the time to cut corners, give up, or switch jobs or positions.

In this moment, remain steady and do your best in your career — trust that the wealth and opportunities you seek are closer than you think.

Three zodiac signs attracting financial success during March 3 - 9, 2025:

1. Pisces

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Don’t give up on your dreams, Pisces. You’ve put in much work into your career and advanced your professional image.

As part of this, you have hoped for a big break — greater wealth and financial stability. While it has taken longer than expected, positive news arrives as Mercury moves into Aries on Monday, March 3.

Mercury in Aries brings lucrative offers and opportunities to confirm your past efforts. You’ve already earned rewards, but don’t hesitate to continue to put yourself out there. Apply to new jobs and remain dedicated to your career path.

Venus is retrograde in Aries, and Mercury will soon join on March 15. This will be a longer journey that brings you wealth and success.

2. Cancer

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Continue to work for what you hope to achieve, Cancer. On Wednesday, March 5, Mercury in Aries will align with Pluto in Aquarius. Expect positive news to your financial life. Mercury in Aries governs your house of career, while Pluto in Aquarius can represent inheritances or generational wealth.

You may receive an unexpected influx of cash to invest in yourself and your dreams. This may also bring about a settlement from a divorce or other family affair that allows you to focus on yourself and the recognition you deserve.

If you work for a family company, you must not take any success for granted and be your best self.

Mercury and Pluto bring unexpected opportunities and offers now, so invest in yourself and maintain your work ethic; both are critical to your success.

3. Gemini

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

You are unstoppable once you know what you deserve, Gemini. You have been quite busy recently in your career. You haven’t even had time to pause and wonder about the financial rewards or further opportunities.

This level of dedication was required to reach this place in your life; however, as the Pisces Sun aligns with Mars in Cancer, you will finally see all your hard work pay off.

The Pisces Sun rules over your house of career, while Mars in Cancer affects your financial motivation and wealth. As the two align on Friday, March 7, you will receive a financial offer or investment opportunity related to your work and career.

This may be unexpected as you were asked to review your finances with Mars retrograde, but it will help matters feel like they have turned around overnight.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.