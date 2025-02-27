5 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For March 3 - 9, 2025

From March 3 - 9, 2025, five zodiac signs have great weekly horoscopes thanks to Mercury and the Moon's big energy. The week's astrology forecast reveals how Taurus, Aries, Virgo, Pisces, and Capricorn will be impacted the most, but there are some important messages from astrology for all zodiac signs.

On March 3, we begin the week with the Mercury in Aries astrology transit. This fiery energy immediately ups the week's vibe — communication with a drive to succeed is a match made in heaven. Don't be surprised if sudden ideas feel exciting and you want to start them immediately.

The Moon will travel from Taurus to Leo this week, helping you improve the quality of your life. Make intentional changes. Focus on habits, daily routines, family interactions, fashion, and healthy living.

Journal your thoughts and plan to take advantage of all life offers. Plus, writing your ideas helps you manifest things in life!

Five zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for March 3 - 9, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Capricorn

Best day of the week for Taurus: March 9

Taurus, do you feel more studious and curious this week? Build the habit of fact-checking things, especially at the start of the week.

You may have to cut through the lethargy of comfort when you want to hit send, but review your emails or correspondence before hitting send. A little caution can save you time and mistakes in the long run.

This cautiousness will flow in other areas of your life all week. See that your consistency matches your effort.

When you are persistent, the opportunities you need will come to you. You may not have discovered what resources are available. Ask questions. Habitually seek knowledge in new and unusual places to expand your mind.

2. Aries

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Taurus

Best day of the week for Aries: March 9

Aries, get to know things more deeply and increase your curiosity. Do personality quizzes or visit Reiki centers to help you balance your energy chakras.

Whatever trouble or challenges you face this week will all come together organically like pieces of a puzzle. What makes this week so great for you will be the ultimate “a-ha!" moment.

Ask yourself, "What am I subconsciously seeking?" The universe will show you this week. Plus, the next great adventure will reveal its clues to help you navigate from the present one to the next.

This week, adventure may include romance. So be open-hearted. Show your best side. Confidence will make you extra attractive to others.

3. Virgo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Aquarius

Best day of the week for Virgo: March 9

Virgo, trust yourself and listen to your heart. Embrace what's deeply relevant to you. Don't allow anyone to override your inner voice or make you feel ashamed, even if you think they are helping you. In other words, don't delegate your thinking to others; think for yourself.

Be proactive, especially since the South Node is in Virgo right now, to help you address past life karma. Healing from the past will help you overcome internal interferences, improving your success this week.

Manifest exactly what you want; whether it's love or an improved relationship with your children, focus on the future to see your wishes come true.

4. Pisces

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Aries

Best day of the week for Pisces: March 5

Pisces, discover fun unexpectedly and trust your gut when taking risks. Experimenting will take you out of your comfort zone, but intuition can keep you save when you try something new.

Try a new sport or an outdoor adventure, and immerse yourself in play. Spending time in nature can boost your energy and clear your mind, helping you receive insights about your life.

Journaling is a fun, and enjoyable habit to start. Consider writing a reflective thought about your day and whatever memories you want to keep. Pondering the day may become wisdom notes for you to read in the future.

5. Capricorn

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Pisces

Best day of the week for Capricorn: March 4

Capricorn, your week's horoscope is deeply focused on food and how you nourish your physical body because it will directly impact your emotional and physical well-being.

If possible, build your knowledge about nutrition by reading books or watching shows on cultural foods you want to try. List any ingredients you need for your pantry and plan to shop for them on a day off — either fresh at a farmer's market or dried at your favorite grocery store.

Having the right seasoning in stock will give you the confidence to try new cooking styles. Meal prepping in advance may improve your life in other ways, like motivating you to conquer a new fitness goal, especially if you've ever had an unhealthy relationship with food.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.