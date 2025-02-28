Relationships Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of March 3 - 9, 2025

Mercury, the planet of communication, will shift into Aries on Monday, March 3, helping to improve the relationships of five zodiac signs. Despite the forthright communication and action-orientated energy of Aries, this process tests your patience as Mercury prepares to station retrograde on March 15.

Venus and Mercury will be retrograde in Aries during the first few weeks of March, making this a time not to make any quick decisions but to allow yourself the time to understand the purpose of your relationship.

Venus recently stationed retrograde in Aries on March 1, so from now until March 22, when Venus exits the underworld, it will be crucial to practice patience with your partner and in your relationship.

Despite Aries's energy and desire to rush ahead and make a decision, you must consciously pause, understanding that you can’t yet see the full story of your romantic life.

This idea of consciously choosing to be patient will be essential around the First Quarter Moon in Gemini on Thursday, March 6, as determination will increase during this time. Gemini brings a great deal of mental energy; however, you can’t fully trust your thoughts right now, so trusting the foundation you’ve already created in your relationship will be essential.

Use this time to take care of any housekeeping in your relationship by addressing any lingering issues and trying to be gentle and understanding with one another. Recognize that it’s not just you who is going through a particular process but also your partner.

Try to extend what you hope to receive and let yourself realize there is no urgency to make any decisions or rush ahead, as it’s better to take your time now than have to deal with a decision you regret later on.

By giving yourself this time, you will avoid making rash decisions and can use this period of patience to strengthen your relationship and bond as you head into a beautiful month of opportunity and growth.

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs the week of March 3 - 9, 2025:

1. Libra

Give yourself time to sort out your thoughts, dear Libra. Beginning on Monday, March 3, Venus and Mercury will be in Aries, stirring up a lot of energy in your relationship.

While Mercury normally brings assertiveness in talking through any issues or challenges, you may feel blocked from communicating in the ways you desire during this time.

Venus retrograde in Aries is bringing up past themes while Mercury's pre-shadow phase slows your ability to think rationally. It’s better to start journaling to sort out your thoughts and feelings than to bring up something just because you should.

You will have to speak your truth; however, right now, you need to get clear on what you’re feeling to make the best decisions for yourself in the future.

Between now and the end of March, your sole responsibility is to sort out what you are thinking so that you can understand the direction in which you are meant to move in your life. Despite what you’ve been telling yourself, there have been some genuine red flags in this relationship, and now is when you will be asked to deal with them.

Be wary of overcommitting or jumping into anything this time, especially if you’re feeling pressure from your partner. Instead, focus on one day at a time, and be open to seeing a new perspective. Many of your questions will finally be answered this month, but you can give yourself space to see the truth.

2. Sagittarius

There is no rush to your forever love, Sagittarius. Haven't you enjoyed being single? Not that you haven’t been dreaming of that forever love, but you’ve found a newfound sense of acceptance and peace in living your life for yourself. This peace allows you to reflect on your inner healing and creates opportunities to spend time with those you care about.

However, while you’ve been feeling secure with being single, you are also attracting new opportunities in love. You deserve to see where a particular connection goes if you choose that, but you also want to ensure that you’re not rushing into anything or simply enjoying the attention as you’ve come too far to return now.

The First Quarter Moon in Gemini on Thursday, March 6, will bring new love and romance options. In all likelihood, it also represents having to choose between two potential people.

While you are never a fan of having to choose this, right now, you may not necessarily be able to think as clearly as you would like. Venus retrograde in Aries may make you likely to return to an ex rather than take a chance on someone new.

However, just because you’ve spent years with someone else doesn’t mean they can love you better than someone new. Give yourself time during this period, and be mindful of your boundaries.

It’s better to entertain romantic possibilities without making any decision too quickly so that as the month progresses, you’ll be able to know which person is genuinely right for you.

3. Leo

Trust helps build love, dear Leo. Trust is a cornerstone of any relationship. Yet, sometimes you let the past or your own decisions make you question your partner in ways they don’t deserve. The most difficult aspect of love is accepting peace in your relationship.

This means you are letting go of the rollercoaster of toxicity and drama and instead have allowed yourself to find fulfillment in healthy love.

You have progressed your relationship incredibly recently, but you need to be mindful not to let yourself slip back into any past cycles. Try to give your partner the trust that you hope to receive.

Don’t start looking for something that doesn’t exist, and be mindful of your own choices, as you don’t want to do anything to jeopardize the love that you have created.

Mercury in Aries will align with Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, March 5, testing your trust and creating a need to choose love in your relationship consciously.

Mercury in Aries is already slowing down as it prepares for its retrograde on March 15, which means that the themes you see arise in your relationship now will be something that surfaces again later on.

You may not be able to see that your fears or guilt are causing potential issues in your relationship at this time, which is why it’s better to say nothing. Be conscious of your actions and ensure you’re not heading down any path of self-sabotage.

You deserve to keep thriving in the love you’ve always wanted. Just give yourself time, and be honest about everything with your partner so you can feel confident there’s nothing that will cause challenges in the future.

4. Capricorn

Don’t be too quick to rush through the process, Capricorn. You are just beginning a healing phase in your relationship, but it’s not one that you can rush through. Letting things be as they are without rushing to provide a quick fix can feel difficult.

In your relationship, there is healing that will positively impact the future of your connection and your home life. This will lead to a healthier relationship and a greater sense of commitment.

To make the most of this time, explore any fears regarding your relationship and connections to past cycles. You will feel more sensitive and emotional than normal, which may make certain fears apparent.

To fully embrace your connection in your life, heal your fear of getting your heart broken. This means letting your walls down fully and seeing that the relationship you have created is unlike anything you’ve had before.

Mercury will arrive in Aries on Monday, March 3, in your house of home and family. This energy will heavily influence an existing significant relationship or will be the turning point in a new connection.

Themes around healing, moving in together, relocating, or family may arise during this time. Although Mercury can assist with conversations and help set new plans, it is also preparing to retrograde on March 15.

This means you must allow yourself to go through this process before making any definitive decisions. You don’t need to fix anything in your relationship or with your partner.

Instead, this time becomes about holding space to see where this process brings you. Be open to conversations and be as clear as possible about your intentions, but hold off on making plans or starting anything new until April.

5. Virgo

Don’t fall back into any old patterns, dear Virgo. As an earth sign, you tend to be overly reliant on the details and plans you make in your romantic life.

If that isn't true, this can make you feel exhausted or like you’re doing everything alone. With the recent influence of Piscean energy, you’ve come to see how to work together with your partner and surrender to the flow of your relationship.

This has led you to enjoy an incredibly romantic and close-knit period with your partner, but you want to make sure you’re mindful of your choices so they can continue.

It’s important to continue to lean into all that you’ve learned about working together as partners in your relationship, which includes asking for help when and where you need it.

Your partner can’t be there for you unless you create that space for them. You will experience amazing growth in your romantic life over the next year, but you do want to be mindful that you don’t let yourself fall into old patterns.

On Tuesday, March 4, the Taurus Moon will align with Saturn in Pisces, creating excitement for the future and the ability to plan for what you hope to achieve. The Taurus Moon is in your house of expansion and travel, helping you envision where you’d like to take your relationship.

However, Saturn in Pisces may make you overly zealous and forget what you’ve learned about operating as a partnership. You will have a critical eye for details and plans during this time, but that doesn’t mean you must do everything independently.

Be sure not to slip back into overly self-reliant traits, and instead, lean toward your partner and the trust you have created. Everything is going so well in your romantic life; you don’t need to be afraid you’ll lose momentum, but you also want to engage your partner in your plans for the future.

By doing so, you will continue to transform the dynamics of your connection so that no matter where your relationship leads, you already know you are right where you are supposed to be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.