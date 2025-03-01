Your Weekly Love Horoscope For March 3 - 9, 2025 — Venus Retrograde Is Bringing The Drama

Weekly love horoscopes for March 3 to 9, 2025, begin with Venus in its stationary retrograde period, influencing each zodiac sign's love life. While Venus’s retrograde movement may be an illusion, its effects are not, and we are in a very powerful period when relationships can change for better or worse. Retrograde Venus has a fated quality, and whatever happens over the next six months is what is meant to happen. Retrograde Venus is also connected to the past, and those from the past can return, make appearances, and in some cases, come back into our lives.

Mars is still in its stationary direct phase as well, which is also very powerful. Things will lighten up as the planet starts to move forward next week. Mysterious and alluring encounters could occur this week, but it is important not to build mountains out of molehills when the evidence may suggest differently. Let’s take a look at what the stars have in store for the zodiac signs.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for March 3 to 9, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus is stationing in your first house, so the spotlight is on you and what you really want this week. Are you getting what you want out of a current relationship? Venus’s retrograde will help you decide if you are content or want to make changes.

If you are single, you may meet someone attractive this week. Take nothing for granted, and remember that if you start a new relationship during Venus retrograde, everything can change once Venus turns direct. Venus retrograde ends on April 13, so it would be wise to take things slow.

You may experience some instances where you feel discontented or even confused by someone’s actions or communication, but the weekend looks great. The two of you will gel perfectly unless there is a very serious issue.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Work or poor timing may interfere with the person you want to be with as the week begins, but the next several days look much better. Conversation flows well, especially if you are intimately connected later in the week.

Watch how you communicate with your partner or potential love interest with Mars stationing in your house of communication. This can coincide with ‘foot in the mouth’ syndrome if you aren’t aware of how you come across to others.

If you have someone you want to spend time with, the weekend looks great for outdoor or physical activities. Take advantage of the transits to build your relationship to a deeper level with much more understanding of each other.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

If you are single and have someone you are interested in, the question is: are you really interested in this person, or do they just represent something that you want for a reason other than real attraction?

Is it their status, money, job, or even the way they look? Or could it be connected to the fact that you just don’t want to be single anymore and they represent an opportunity for change?

These are questions you will have to ask yourself this week. True love can last forever, but partnering for other reasons can be full of flaws and ultimately a major fall.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have been focused on work, either because it has been very busy or you have just had no choice lately. This week, you will start thinking more about your partner.

If you're single, someone from your past may be on your mind. You may have dreams about this person or feel as though they are thinking of you as well. This week, put some thought into why the relationship ended in the first place.

You might feel melancholy or dream of old times, but the fact is the past is the past and there is generally a reason a relationship ends. Don’t idealize your former relationship; an ex is an ex for a reason.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may find yourself in the grip of some very powerful emotions this week and even rediscover feelings you thought had died down a while ago.

This may be the product of a retrograde Venus, but your feelings are very real. You will soon have to decide if you want to test the waters again and give it another chance.

If you have a partner, you may have a resurgence of old feelings. Give some thought to a romantic getaway.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The past year hasn’t been the greatest in terms of your relationships, and you still have a while to go before things are smooth sailing. But this week presents an opportunity to connect on a deeper level.

If you have a relationship, focus on things the two of you can do together this week, especially through midweek. It may go better than you anticipate.

If you are single, there may be someone you have an interest in, but by week’s end, it can easily turn to confusion. A retrograde Venus isn’t the best time to start a new relationship — it's best not to take anyone new too seriously until this is over on April 13.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

With Venus stationing in your seventh house of partners, your focus this week is no doubt on love and relationships.

If you have a relationship that is going well, reflecting on what the two of you offer each other is natural now — all will be fine.

If you are in a new or less stable relationship, however, you will do some deeper questioning on what your potential partner brings to the table. That doesn't mean a breakup is in the cards, but there are probably some things that need to be settled before this relationship goes any further.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The week starts off with a certain amount of tension. You may be asking yourself some very deep questions about your compatibility with your partner or love interest as an unexpected event shakes things up.

Scorpio, you tend to dwell on things and try to figure out every angle, including everyone’s deepest thoughts. I would advise against this over the next few days. If you leave matters alone, things will settle down again — and chances are the problem was much ado about very little if you can let it go.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your thoughts this week are very much on someone you have feelings for. This could be a current partner or interest.

Someone you have been involved with before may also reappear this week. If this is the case, you may find a way to reconnect. It seems this person is (or was) either an emotional or financial drain, or both.

Before getting more deeply involved, a conversation is called for. While it may not be easy to bring these subjects up, it is in your best interest. If they can change their behaviors, great! But if not, you will eventually find yourself bogged down.

Boundaries need to be drawn if happiness is to be found.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You’ve had some rough weeks as of late concerning your partner if you have one, or frustration in terms of love and relationships if you don't. Things will soon start to improve in this area either way.

Stationing Venus calls for some reflection this week concerning your relationship and where things are going. Have you been overly irritated lately, or has it been them? If it was them, you get to the root of the problem this week. If it was, be honest with yourself and reflect on why.

Doing this will allow you to come together again in a much stronger, more positive way moving forward.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Jupiter is direct and will remain in your fifth house of love until June. It is likely you have met someone if single — and if not, you will! This begins a period of testing to see if the relationship is worth keeping.

Testing may be a strong word — it could simply be reflection. The same goes if you have a partner. Chances are the relationship is worthwhile and your feelings are real.

This week, you can share some of your deepest thoughts, hopes, and plans, and your partner will likely reciprocate so you can have a better idea of where you are going.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

So far this year, things haven’t been easy when it comes to relationships for anyone — and the same goes for you, Pisces. But everything should begin to level out now and get back on track.

If you don’t have a partner, you will start spending more time attracting one. If you do have a partner, you will spend more time with them moving forward.

There is some confusion this week to look out for. A conversation has you questioning things. Instead of going into your head and isolating when this happens, simply ask for clarification, ideally at that time. This will save you a great deal of confusion and hurt feelings this week and things will be able to move on.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.