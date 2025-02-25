Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs In March 2025

Life gets so much better for three lucky zodiac signs during the month of March 2025. The Aries energy that bursts this month allows fire signs to experience this period as an awakening. So far, this year has many of us feeling restricted, but with the North and South Node In Pisces and Virgo, our priorities will now shift towards protecting our boundaries and energy.

Life intensifies with the Venus retrograde kick starting the month while Netuune’s ingress in Aries closes it. There will be volatile energy that prompts us to take action, but it is still important to tame our impulsiveness with a dose of practicality because once these planets station direct, we will have to go back to the drawing board.

There are so many defining transits during this month:

Venus stations retrograde on March 1

Mercury enters Aries on March 3.

Romantic relationships will be tested during the March 14 Full Moon eclipse in Virgo.

Then Mercury stations retrograde on March 15

The Sun enters Aries on March 20. We will feel brave but challenges await.

Venus retrograde enters Pisces on March 27

Mercury retrograde re-enters Pisces on March 29, the same day as the partial solar eclipse in Aries.

Neptune leaves Pisces and enters Aries on March 30, closing this powerful month and infusing new energy into all of our lives.

Now let's see which zodiac signs benefit most from the astrology of March — and yes, life will get better!

Life gets much better for three zodiac signs during the month of March 2025:

1. Aries

What an exciting month for you, dear Aries, with all this chaotic energy in the sky. Because you are Martian, this is a period where you feel driven to accomplish what you set your sights on and actually achieve it. But remember to be practical with your decisions and not to lose sight of your goals.

Venus will return to the sign of Pisces on March 27, reminding you to take it easy and cool down. Romantic prospects during this time can feel conflicting, but Venus retrograde provides clarity before moving forward.

The Partial solar eclipse in your sign on March 29 is another potent transit. While it may test you, this is also allowing you to rediscover your confidence. Echoes of the North Node in Aries transit begin to creep in, but you are equipped now and will not make the same mistakes. On March 30, Neptune enters your sign, making this a new and fresh transit that allows you to deeper understanding of your philosophy moving forward.

2. Leo

The transits now can feel like a magical story for you as you choose your desired path. Venus will station direct in the sign of Aries on March 1, giving us all something to talk about. Because these Aries transits are here to build a foundation for your future goals, you may finally get rewarded for your hard work and efforts once you complete your tasks. This also applies for hobbies as you may be inspired to work on a new website or launch a new project.

If you want to build upon a skill or learn something new that would help you advance in school or career, you can use this time to think things through before making any long term decisions. Spontaneous actions now will most likely mean that you will have to repeat things when these planets station direct.

Mercury in Aries will also help you to make effective plans that you can circle back to when Mercury and Venus station direct. You may have the opportunity to meet people that fuel your inspiration and have you looking at the world through a more optimistic lens. The energy in March finally has you believing in yourself and abilities once again and this will be meaningful as you continue to work towards your existing goals.

3. Sagittarius

As a fire sign, the transits during March 2025 can feel overwhelming but exciting as the Aries energy brings a new love story for you to connect with. Of course, you will be very receptive to what these transits are bringing to light. As the North Node In Pisces continues to transform you, this is a period of honesty and reflection.

Venus retrograde at the beginning of the month allows you to consider what you desire in love. Mercury in Aries may help you to process those thoughts better. For those who needed a muse, the Sun and Mercury also help bring to life new ideas for a project you may have abandoned. The Virgo Eclipse on the March 14 will be at the highest point in your chart, making this a pivotal and critical transit that helps you dig deep and consider what your dreams truly are.

March is a month where you will likely take creative risks, explore new ideas and begin to embrace the Jupitarian outlook. Through these tests and challenges, you are shedding part of your old self and what emerges will attract so much abundance that you will carry throughout the rest of the year.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.