Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For March 1, 2025

What will the day bring for your zodiac sign on March 1, 2025, according to the tarot? Now is the perfect time to do something new or work on short-term goals quickly. The Moon will spend a day in Aries, and this zodiac sign reminds us to embrace determination, grit and perseverance.

Aries rules The Emperor tarot card helps you to connect with your inner strength. If you need to make an important decision, be swift about it. If you feel strongly about a particular situation, voice your concerns. We have the stars and the tarot in our favor. Now, let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope has in store for you on Saturday, March 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Look at you, Aries. You're finally breaking free from old habits and behaviors.

Just because it's not the start of the year doesn't mean you can't find success now. Any day can be your day one!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You've earned everything you have, Taurus. So, when you think about what you need in the future, try not to see the task as daunting.

If you could get where you are now, you'll have no trouble doing it again in the future. Believe in yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Nurture your dreams, Gemini. Dreaming about what you desire is the starting place of success. You may get a spark of an idea and feel motivated to make it happen.

Create time in your day to do nothing but think. You may give birth to the one idea that becomes a life-long passion.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Not everyone knows what they want to do next when one life chapter ends. You may go through an identity crisis as you learn to accept you are no longer needed in an area of life.

This can also unfold a beautiful time of self-discovery. Dabble in hobbies. Try something new and see how each experience makes you feel.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You can't save everyone, even if you try. You can give all of yourself to a person and receive nothing back in return, and you can give little to another relationship and receive everything you've always wanted.

There's never any rhyme or reason to what the outcome will be. So, if you have been waiting for something to happen, remember the only thing you can control or change is yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You learn about your adaptability and courage the more you are pitted against hardship.

The harder life pushes you, the greater you reveal your strength and tenacity. You may not see it that way now, but watch. See how one day's tough moment teaches you resilience.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Love is special. You may find someone and without any real explanation, you just feel good around each other.

Then, that person becomes important to you, and the whole world seems to change. Today, allow yourself to put on your rose-colored and fall in love — it's your turn!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Are you being tested by the universe? Today can go from normal to haywire fairly quickly.

So, instead of feeling like your luck has run out or you did something wrong, see this as an opportunity to show courage and persistence. The universe rewards those who work hard to help themselves.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

You are so blessed, Sagittarius. You have more than you need and so much more than you could ever have hoped for.

Count your wins. See how incredibly fortunate you are because of all you have and continue receiving from the universe.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You argue when you feel comfortable enough to say how you really feel.

A relationship may go through a challenging time, and while it can seem as though you no longer have something in common, it may also be how you learn things about your relationship.

See these moments that threaten to break you up as opportunities to grow stronger together.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Are you stuck in a rut or bored with where you are now? One small adjustment can break you out of what feels mundane and predictable.

What one thing can you do differently? What have you done over and over again that can be replaced with something new?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

What is the root of any negative self-talk you're combating lately? Is it that you are not good enough or that something is too hard to do?

When you discover what's holding you back, you can begin to reprogram your mind with a different, more self-affirming narrative.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.