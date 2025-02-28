Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For March 1, 2025

Tell me, tarot card, what is it that I need to know about my horoscope?

Written on Feb 28, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For March 1, 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: Cadu Carvalho / Canva Pro
Advertisement

What will the day bring for your zodiac sign on March 1, 2025, according to the tarot? Now is the perfect time to do something new or work on short-term goals quickly. The Moon will spend a day in Aries, and this zodiac sign reminds us to embrace determination, grit and perseverance. 

Aries rules The Emperor tarot card helps you to connect with your inner strength. If you need to make an important decision, be swift about it. If you feel strongly about a particular situation, voice your concerns. We have the stars and the tarot in our favor. Now, let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign in astrology.

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

What your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope has in store for you on Saturday, March 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Look at you, Aries. You're finally breaking free from old habits and behaviors. 

Just because it's not the start of the year doesn't mean you can't find success now. Any day can be your day one!

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Begin A Powerful Transformation On March 1, 2025

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You've earned everything you have, Taurus. So, when you think about what you need in the future, try not to see the task as daunting. 

If you could get where you are now, you'll have no trouble doing it again in the future. Believe in yourself.

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On March 1, 2025

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Empress

Nurture your dreams, Gemini. Dreaming about what you desire is the starting place of success. You may get a spark of an idea and feel motivated to make it happen. 

Create time in your day to do nothing but think. You may give birth to the one idea that becomes a life-long passion.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Experience Fated Transformation During Pisces Season From Now Until March 20, 2025

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Not everyone knows what they want to do next when one life chapter ends. You may go through an identity crisis as you learn to accept you are no longer needed in an area of life. 

This can also unfold a beautiful time of self-discovery. Dabble in hobbies. Try something new and see how each experience makes you feel.

RELATED: Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 1 — The Moon Trines Mars

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

leo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You can't save everyone, even if you try. You can give all of yourself to a person and receive nothing back in return, and you can give little to another relationship and receive everything you've always wanted. 

There's never any rhyme or reason to what the outcome will be. So, if you have been waiting for something to happen, remember the only thing you can control or change is yourself.

RELATED: How Venus Retrograde Affects The March 2025 Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Strength

You learn about your adaptability and courage the more you are pitted against hardship. 

The harder life pushes you, the greater you reveal your strength and tenacity. You may not see it that way now, but watch. See how one day's tough moment teaches you resilience. 

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Hopeful New Era Once Venus Retrograde Begins On March 1, 2025

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Love is special. You may find someone and without any real explanation, you just feel good around each other. 

Then, that person becomes important to you, and the whole world seems to change. Today, allow yourself to put on your rose-colored and fall in love — it's your turn!

RELATED: The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On March 1, 2025

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Are you being tested by the universe? Today can go from normal to haywire fairly quickly. 

So, instead of feeling like your luck has run out or you did something wrong, see this as an opportunity to show courage and persistence. The universe rewards those who work hard to help themselves.

RELATED: Your Zodiac Sign's March 2025 Horoscope For The Most Transformative Month Of The Year

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Star

You are so blessed, Sagittarius. You have more than you need and so much more than you could ever have hoped for. 

Count your wins. See how incredibly fortunate you are because of all you have and continue receiving from the universe. 

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs That Will Never Have A Problem Getting What They Want In Life, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

capricorn tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You argue when you feel comfortable enough to say how you really feel. 

A relationship may go through a challenging time, and while it can seem as though you no longer have something in common, it may also be how you learn things about your relationship. 

See these moments that threaten to break you up as opportunities to grow stronger together. 

RELATED: Each Zodiac Sign's 2 'Secret' Soulmates, According To Astrology

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites In The First Half Of 2025
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

aquarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Are you stuck in a rut or bored with where you are now? One small adjustment can break you out of what feels mundane and predictable. 

What one thing can you do differently? What have you done over and over again that can be replaced with something new?

RELATED: Astrologer Reveals The Most Authentic Zodiac Sign That Values Honesty Above All Else

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

What is the root of any negative self-talk you're combating lately? Is it that you are not good enough or that something is too hard to do? 

When you discover what's holding you back, you can begin to reprogram your mind with a different, more self-affirming narrative.

RELATED: Astrologer Explains How To Attract Money Into Your Life, Based On Your Venus Sign

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Advertisement