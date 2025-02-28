3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Hopeful New Era Once Venus Retrograde Begins On March 1, 2025

On March 1, 2025, astrology presents us with the start of a rare transit: Venus retrograde. Despite retrograde phases being known for some hardships, three zodiac signs enter a hopeful new era under this energy.

With Venus retrograde, we are certainly in for some big changes. Even our love lives might see an upgrade during this passage. Three zodiac signs see an improvement in the things they love, and it will be inspiring.

While this is retrograde and we tend to think of retrogrades as negative, in this case, it brings change, and where love is concerned, this could be a substantial game-changer for the ones who experience it. Things are only going to get better due to this transit.

Three zodiac signs enter a hopeful new era on March 1, 2025:

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

So, you wanted a drastic improvement in your love life but didn't know how to make it happen ... organically. Well, there's nothing like a little Venus retrograde to open the gates for change and confrontation.

March 1 brings us the Venus retrograde, which, in your case, Libra, suggests that if you want to make a positive change in your romantic life, you had better get on it, and now. It's as if the cosmos are slowing down just for you, which means you take advantage.

How to take advantage of Venus retrograde? You open your mouth, and you speak up now. You tell the person you are involved with that drastic changes need to be made, and then you kick back and watch for results, all of which will be fantastic.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Drastic improvement is what you're after, and during the Venus retrograde on March 1, you get all the signs you need to fully believe that what you're after is what you'll get. You are on a mission, Sagittarius, and Venus has made way for you.

Whether you are concerned with your love life or how you love yourself, introspection is about to occur. By looking closely at your life as it is right now, you'll be able to figure out how to make it even better.

So, you can expect great change around the beginning of this month, Sagittarius. Venus retrograde slows things down for you, and you can take advantage of this suspended animation. Think hard, think well, and do the right thing.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

When Venus goes retrograde, as it does on March 1, you finally figure something out: the love you want in your life is there, waiting for you. It's just that you never recognized its timing until now. This is when you reach out and make it real.

This is a very important and intense transit, as it sort of slows time so that you can get a chance to reflect on your choices when it comes to the love that you want in your life. Venus retrograde is a true blessing for you; you'll find its magic works.

What you can look forward to now, Aquarius, is drastic improvement and many, many happy days ahead. The hard times are over, as the cosmic light has taken over. Expect only the highest, as that is what your fate decrees.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.