2 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On March 1, 2025

On March 1, 2025, two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck into their lives, thanks to Venus retrograde. Venus retrograde asks us to reflect on how we approach our relationships and passions and whether the things we cherish add value.

When Venus stations retrograde in Aries, the God of War, she calls on us to be bold, to confront the long-standing issues in our relationships, and to take a stand for what we desire. Venus challenges us to strip it all down, rebuild, and get strategic about expressing our love, pursuing our interests, and managing our resources.

Venus retrograde is the universe's way of peeling back the skin and seeing how our heart ticks. It asks us to reassess our desires, values, and passions and let go of the attachments that limit our ability to fully express how we love, pursue our interests, and care for our wallets.

But it's not just about exes resurfacing, half-finished projects gathering dust, or “we regret to inform you” emails. This is a beautiful time to reconcile the things we’ve held dear and organize our priorities. In doing so, we create a new room for abundance to enter our lives because we become more intentful about aligning with our hearts' desires.

Venus retrograde in Aries is a fiery, passionate energy that asks us to embrace our independence and be bold and fearless when prioritizing our personal needs. While this retrograde invites a slow, reflective consideration of the past, it also offers us an amazing opportunity to rediscover self-love and begin boldly, strategically acting in alignment with what we want.

For some zodiac signs, this transit will be an exquisite time of transformation, where past desires resurface as new, that ex who only calls when it’s convenient will finally fade into the distance and you discover what projects truly deserve most of your time, leading to much more meaningful relationships, opportunities and pursuits.

With Venus retrograde in Aries, abundance comes when we’re willing to take risks, trust ourselves, and act on what feels right — no apologies required.

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on March 1, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, Venus retrograde offers you a fiery, reflective period of self-discovery, where you will find what you truly want to achieve with how you show up. You might realize that you’re usually dauntless, rushy, and a bit self-concerning, and your way of doing things isn’t fully maximizing your personal image.

That’s where Venus retrograde comes in, helping you to rev up, sharpen, and reform the way you present yourself to the world — both in your physical presence and the red-hot energy you offer.

What you tweak on the outside reflects the power shift happening on the inside. And Venus retrograde is here to tell you that the more you align the two, the quicker you’ll get exactly what you want.

You’re probably already sensing it, Aries — there’s a new you on the rise! But this isn’t a complete overhaul. It will be a fiercer, wiser, more resolute version of the self that you already are.

But, no matter how unstoppable your new force is, you will want to pause and do a double take in the mirror to ensure you’re truly proud of this new version of yourself that you're reflecting to the world.

Yep, you’re officially all grown up, Aries (even as the baby of the zodiac!), and you’re showing up with the kind of patience, maturity, and steady confidence that comes from being battle-tested.

When Venus stations direct again on April 12, 2025, this relaunch will begin to make so much more sense. You’ll get why life has led you down this path and see the full picture of why you’ve grown and evolved in the ways you did.

More importantly, you’ll understand how this transformation is opening the door for others to see you in a whole new light — and just how much that shift will welcome abundance into your life, financial or otherwise.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, as the sign about love, balance and harmony, might not have felt that way as of late! But don’t worry — Venus retrograde is here to help sort things out.

As the peacemaker of the zodiac, you have a habit of doing whatever it takes to keep the peace, often at the cost of your own needs. Now you see, you don’t have to break your back to satisfy others. It can be a tough realization, but if someone’s not your person, sometimes, they’re not your person!

If someone doesn’t balance your scales, it’s OK to acknowledge that and move on. Or perhaps you’re navigating how to reconcile your differences with someone you care about.

Whatever the case, you're beginning to see that shared values are essential for building a lasting connection. Sometimes, there's a better match out there — or sometimes, relationships are all about that healthy give-and-take, where the other person's needs might not always be met (and that’s OK, too, but only for a season!).

When Venus stations direct on April 12, 2025, all this relationship drama will start to make total sense. You’ll realize that some people are only in your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime — and that’s perfectly fine! If you’ve been unsure about what you want in a partner, you’ll finally feel like your scales are in perfect equilibrium.

You’ll begin to understand what you truly want out of a partner so you can put it out there clearly, and there will be no miscalculations or need for recalibrations. And hey, knowing what you don’t want is just as important as knowing what you do!

When you know what to ask for, your relationships will bring the abundance you’ve been craving and give you the support and connection you deserve.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.