3 Zodiac Signs Begin A Powerful Transformation On March 1, 2025

Astrologically, we've got a Moon-Pluto alignment, which begins a powerful transformation for three zodiac signs. It's all about Pluto, which brings the change needed for these zodiac signs to find themselves again.

March brings a seasonal change, and this reflects on us, revealing how much progress we've made so far. If we haven't achieved our goals yet, then March 1 allows us to get a jump start on those ideals. We are strong and ready; three zodiac signs are completely signed on for major transformation. Let the changes begin!

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs begin a powerful transformation on March 1, 2025:

1. Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You're in such a good mood this March 1, that you cannot wait to start something new. You've been itching to get your hands on something, a creative project that awaits your talents, and during the Moon-Pluto alignment, it's on, Leo.

Advertisement

You just have this feeling that if you can release some energy into something creative and perhaps ... beautiful, you will start to feel the momentum of the cause. Getting your hands dirty is fun! This is what you'll do today to start the motion.

Creative endeavors get your motors running, and once you start, you'll feel so inspired that you'll have visions of where all of this is going. Transformation awaits, and you are there for all of it. Happy days ahead!

2. Libra

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

If you are about to walk into some kind of wild and crazy transformation, it's only because you planned it this way. The great part is that during the Moon-Pluto alignment, it's manifestation time, and March 1 lets you see the final product.

The fun thing about that transformation that awaits you is that you knew it was coming but didn't know exactly when. So, all of your hard work and striving have led you to this place, and with the Moon-Pluto alignment on your side, it's all about accepting new changes.

Transformation is key for your personal growth, and stagnation is the enemy. When presented with an opportunity to grow, you grab it, Libra. You are a progressive and vision-oriented person, and this day marks the beginning of a new you.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

March 1 lets you know right at the top that you not only need a major change in your life but that you know exactly what to do to make it so. You are not someone who dawdles around, wondering if transformation awaits you. You are a go-getter, Capricorn, and during the Moon-Pluto alignment, you are on the move.

Things happen fast for you when you put your mind to it, and during the Moon-Pluto alignment, it's all about how fast you can make this one thing happen. While it won't bring you ultimate results on this first day, it will pave the way.

Advertisement

And that's alright by you, Capricorn. As long as you can visualize the transformation ahead, you're in good shape. You see it in your mind, and you walk right into it as time avails itself to you. You're doing the right thing.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.