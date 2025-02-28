The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On March 1, 2025

New month, new you, and four zodiac signs will receive a special message on March 1. It's time to take our power back, and during the Aries Moon, there's no better time than now. Astrology tells us that Aries is the warrior sign and that we are on full alert when the Moon enters this sign.

And so it is. Three zodiac signs will take the universe's message to mean it's showtime. That refers to the idea that it's now or never if change is part of the plan, and is it ever?

Advertisement

If the universe is trying to signal to us, then the message we'll pick up on during this new day is the one that tells us to trust our gut and get out there and do something about it.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on March 1, 2025:

1. Aries

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

March 1 is here, and it's clear, and you, being the powerhouse you are, feel that it can't get any better than this, especially during the Aries Moon. It's like an Aries party; everything is coming up Aries, and you are not complaining.

You feel as if the universe is finally recognizing you. For your work, for the love you give, for the guidance you've shown others. It's not that you're being paid back for all the good you've done, but there's a feeling in the air that everything is just ... satisfactory.

It's the message of the universe to you, Aries. All is well in your world, and you mean to keep it that way. March has always brought you great luck and will continue to do so, and with that awesome attitude of yours, the world is your oyster, as they say.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

You've always felt like a lucky person, including the moments where luck plays absolutely no part in it. It's just your happy-go-lucky nature, and on March 1, you'll feel as though the universe is right there with you, cheering you on.

Things are about to get good for you, Taurus, and during the Aries Moon, it's not just about good but something along the lines of success. The Aries Moon brings you into a place where you are noticed ... and paid well.

Advertisement

If there's a special message for you, Taurus, it's the one that tells you to continue with that great attitude, not let the weight of the world get you down, and keep on being you as you do so well.

3. Leo

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When the Aries Moon rises in your world, Leo, you can't help but feel a rush of power ... and joy. This first day of March brings you just that, and in your Leo way, you want to share what you have with everyone you love.

You are a very generous and kind person, Leo, and there's one person in your life you favor over anyone else. This may be the day that you reach out to that person with love in your heart and perhaps a gift in hand.

Feeling good is only part of this day's universal message, as it also affects your demeanor. Physically, you're in good shape, but mentally, you're at peace. You feel strong and confident, and the Aries Moon ensures that feeling.

Advertisement

4. Scorpio

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Just do it. That's right, Scorpio; it's March 1, and you know what you want to do ... so ... do it. Let the feeling of the day turn into something you will not regret. You've got the Aries Moon on your side, giving you strength vibes.

Take those vibes and put them toward something creative. Don't stand in your own way when it comes to change. Use the Aries Moon energy to get over whatever you need to get past, and do it. You will be so happy as soon as you recognize that you can.

Advertisement

Be at peace with your decisions, Scorpio, knowing you worked hard to get here. Now, trust in yourself and do the thing that was waiting around for this transit to turn into magic. No laziness on this day ... opt in for power.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.