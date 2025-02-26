What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February 27, Per A Tarot Card Reader

The one-card tarot horoscope for February 27, 2025 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology. The Moon will enter the imaginative and intuitive energy of Pisces on Thursday.

We may want to escape from things that feel too intense. We are apt to explore our imagination and how to use it. So, seek creative outlets, from recreational activities like watching a movie to writing a short poem that comes in a flash. Pisces is related to the Moon tarot card, which warns us that we are prone to believe lies if they are framed pretty enough for us.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

What your zodiac sign needs to know about Thursday, February 27, 2025, per a tarot card reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The of Pentacles

If you build it, they will come, eh, Aries? And what you've been building lately is the life you want to live. You're legacy-minded and stability-focused.

You're not playing games with how you spend your time or energy these days. That's why the end, result is going to be a rock-solid foundation to put the rest of your life on. You go, Ram!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Missing something? Today you may have a sense that something is off or left half-done in your world. The problem with this feeling could be related to a lack of inner fulfillment more than the need to add one more item to your to-do list.

Ponder it. What do you feel is lacking in your personal life? Do you actually need to do more or less?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

It's great to enjoy life and experience as much as you possibly can. There's nothing wrong with casting a wide net when it comes to exploring the world.

However, there comes a point in time when you ought to focus on a few things and learn the layers of various hobbies or interests. Pick a few things you want to explore and perhaps master one day.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Have you been untruthful with yourself about a situation or problem because you hoped it would clear up on its own?

Today, you may come to a point where you feel clear about what needs to be done. Even if it took you a while to get to this place, don't let regret hold you back. No matter where you are now, it's always good to just start.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You have a creative side to you, so why not use it? When you allow yourself to be artful and exploratory, it opens your mind and heart to beyond what you can see with your eyes.

You connect with your inner self on a high level that's borderline otherwordly. Why hold yourself back from this beautiful experience? Enjoy it.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

When your heart's involved, it's tough to detach. When you feel like you have invested too much energy into something you love, it's difficult to let it go and decide not to care anymore.

Today, you may feel many emotions, from relationships to projects, if you decide to quit, even if there's a good reason. Be gentle on yourself now. Allow yourself room to process.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Give yourself permission to humblebrag. When you do something that you are proud of, why wait for others to mention it? Bring it up.

Talk about your accomplishments on social media or with coworkers. Share wins with family or colleagues. Approach it from a spirit of helpfulness and relish in the feel-good experience.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Just as every good deed does not receive its reward, every bad deed doesn't receive its punishment. Today, the fact that a person can do wrong and get away with it can cause you to feel befuddled.

You may not understand the injustice of the world; however, you can decide to get involved and make a chance. You can do something about it. Be vocal.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Even hereos get scared sometimes. What makes a difference between a heroic person and someone who you may not consider to be as brave is their ability to do what needs to be done despite their emotions.

Today, you may feel the need to press forward and keep going. It's never easy, but you'll get beyond the negative feelings and find your stride.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Chariot

You're moving on up, Capricorn. The more you stick around and do the work you need to do, the greater your trajectory to the top.

You're going at a pace that's natural to you, and your results are coming. You're so close to scoring your wins!

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

What's your go-to emotion? Is it laughter, sadness or anger? Today, tune in with your feelings and your need to be there for others.

However you express yourself the best, aim to do more of it for good measure.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Changes are slow. It takes time for things to settle in your mind, and you may need to process or envision what you want with clarity.

Be OK exploring the process without needing to conform or do something you need to do now. This can be a very good time for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.