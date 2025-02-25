What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February 26, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Your daily tarot card reading is here for Wednesday, zodiac signs! When the Moon transits the sign of Aquarius on February 26, 2025, we can look to the stars or the tarot cards to see what we need to know.

One thing to be sure of is to stay grounded during spiritual experiences, especially when we consult tarot for answers. It's important always to keep one foot on solid ground regardless of what you do today.

Aquarian energy brings attention to the Star tarot card, which encourages us to pour our energy and wisdom into the lives of others but also to remain rooted in our own source of spirituality — a higher power that often reveals itself in mysterious ways.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, February 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

This is the perfect time to get outside your comfort zone, Aries.

While fear may attempt to show its face, walk into the unknown knowing all you desire may lie on the other side of your action.

To be in the place of receiving abundant goodness, you may also have to risk experiencing your fears.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Allow yourself to experience the process of development, Taurus freely. While you may know what you're working towards, embrace contentment in the journey.

This could look like respecting where you are, celebrating the wins, and welcoming mistakes that lead to growth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Sometimes, instability can be a good thing. When you sense life is a bit off-kilter, it wakes you up to what needs to change. What do you want to do to improve your current scenario? What small tweak can give you the greatest gain soon?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Get ready to say goodbye to financial woes and hello to cash rolling in.

Today, you may see a few money troubles disappear. It may be due to an idea on how to generate more income, a job offer, or some type of side hustle you decide to start.

Instead of waiting for things to change, you will be the change maker.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Ooh, la la. Love is going to walk into your life beautifully. You may see a new relationship happen in a way that is unexpected but perfectly timed.

This new relationship may be a recovery from a broken situationship that is ready to go to the next level. Or you may meet someone special after a dry spell in dating and feel like you've met 'the one.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Have you overextended yourself? If you have too many things on your plate, consider removing a few. What can you reschedule or move around to make today more doable?

Don't sacrifice your health and mental well-being by doing way more than you should. Aim for balance. Do what you can do to make yourself feel happy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Release your fears, Libra. When you start to worry, ask yourself, will thinking about a problem make it go away and add value to the process?

There may be a more productive approach to the situation. What can you do to make things better right now? What angle can you view this problem to see it in a new light?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Come out of the dark, Scorpio. It's time to let your introverted side come out and socialize with others.

You may prefer solitude and time alone; however, there is so much you can learn today from people who do things differently than you do. Be eager to listen; let your power of perception do its work.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are so good at self-restraint. When it comes to self-control, you handle vices like no one else.

So, if there's a habit you want to kick or one you'd like to start, today is the day to set guardrails on time and behavior. Form your strategy and approach, and get busy making things happen.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

How are your relationships this week? It's good to do a temperature check to see how you and others are feeling about your connection.

Don't be shy if you sense any emotional distancing or less interaction. Check-in and see how others are feeling. Where there are problems, work on them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Do you feel like you're having less or more of an impact in key areas of your life? Sometimes, your desire for power may not match the current situation – which is perfectly OK.

Someone else may be carrying the heavy workload. While it may feel awkward not to be in charge at the moment, roll with it. Let someone else handle things for once.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

It's time to restore your mind and body to return to the happy-go-lucky person you know you can be.

If you're feeling a little less than your ordinary optimistic self, consider your need for peace and quiet. A little hot tea and some me-time can do you a world of good.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.