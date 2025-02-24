8 Subtle Ways Your Body Warns You Your Mental Health Is Slipping, According To A Well-Being Expert

It's easy to get so caught up in all of our day-to-day responsibilities that we don't realize our mental health is declining until it's reached a concerning point.

Fortunately, well-being expert Dimple Punjab, known online as @selfworkco, shared eight easy-to-miss signs to watch out for. If these indications sound familiar, it's time to slow down and prioritize your mental health.

Here are 8 subtle ways your body warns you that your mental health is slipping:

1. You're forgetful.

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Punjab said that if "you can't remember what you said [or] did a few moments or days ago," that's a bad sign. Don't worry too much if you misplace your keys once or twice, but if you find yourself constantly forgetting things, it might be cause for concern.

According to the University of Missouri Health Care, "mental health issues place extra strain on your brain." This can affect your focus, cognition, and memory over time. Stress and depression, specifically, increase forgetfulness, as does lack of sleep.

Advertisement

2. You stay in bed all day.

While "bed rotting" has become somewhat of a trend, spending all day in bed with no motivation to get up is an indicator that you are heading down a not-so-great path.

If you are struggling to get out of bed, Medical News Today recommends setting manageable goals such as taking a walk to the park or even just getting up to eat breakfast or use the bathroom. Being accountable to another person, or even a pet, may also help. They further suggest playing music, brightening up your room, and spending time outside.

3. You're more emotional than usual.

Gladskikh Tatiana | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Many mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, and ADHD, can cause mood swings. If you are over-emotional and struggling to control your thoughts and feelings, that is a sign that your mental health is slipping. Of course, there are many other causes of mood swings as well, such as hormone fluctuations, medications, and sleep deprivation.

4. You withdrawing from family and friends.

Spending time with loved ones is an important part of our lives — it provides a sense of belonging, reduces stress, boosts our mood, and potentially even leads to a longer lifespan. If you're declining invitations to family gatherings and not replying to text messages from friends, it might be wise to consider why you're isolating yourself.

Your family and friends care about you and pulling away will only do you, and your mental health, harm. When you're in a bad spot it may be tempting to stay away from everyone, but connecting with those you love is far more beneficial.

Advertisement

5. You're losing interest in your hobbies.

Hobbies reduce stress and help to improve mental health and overall well-being. Some say they are the key to a happy life. If you start losing interest in hobbies you once felt passionate about, your mental health may be declining. Not caring about stuff that you used to is a clear indicator of something being wrong.

6. You spend hours scrolling on your phone.

Olezzo | Shutterstock

Almost everyone falls into the trap of doomscrolling now and again. In today's political climate, it's nearly impossible not to. Yet if you're consistently spending hours mindlessly consuming content, this may be an indicator of a larger problem. As tempting as it may be, distracting yourself from your problems doesn't make them go away — it usually makes them worse.

Advertisement

7. You're snapping at loved ones.

If you're getting mad at your loved ones over minor inconveniences and things that aren't really their fault, chances are you are taking your mental health struggles out on them. Misdirected anger is a sign of poor emotional regulation, which often stems from stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.

8. You feel knots in your stomach.

If "you've lost your appetite or feel 'knots' in your stomach," Punjab said you may be experiencing mental health-related issues. According to the University of Chicago Medicine, "stress, worrying and anxiety are common causes of stomach discomfort and other gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms," including so-called "knots."

"Research has shown there is a strong connection between our brain and our digestive tract through the central nervous system," they explained. "The part of the central nervous system that serves the GI tract, called the enteric nervous system, makes a direct connection between the brain and GI system. In stressful or anxiety-provoking situations, it can cause normal physiologic processes to be interpreted as painful."

Advertisement

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.