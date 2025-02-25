3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Hopeful New Era On February 26, 2025

Are you ready to get your hopes up? Three zodiac signs will enter a hopeful new era on February 26, 2025. If we look to astrology for answers, we will see that during the transit of Moon square Uranus, the name of the game is trust.

The universe is nudging us to trust our judgment as we enter a golden age. Uranus' energy stands up for the person who stands up for themselves. If we have hope during this time, then we need to stick with it, as this sturdiness is what will see us through.

Advertisement

We want to enter this hopeful new era without a shred of doubt in our hearts, and that can be hard to do. That's why during Moon square Uranus, it's a good idea to trust one's gut and say "Yes" to the idea that hope springs eternal.

Three zodiac signs enter a new era of hope on February 26, 2025:

1. Libra

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Moon square Uranus works on your sense of trust and self-belief during this time of renewal on February 26, and Libra, you're going to want to follow that intuitive hit all the way. You're only now starting to realize that it's up to you to find hope and not to wait for someone else to deliver it for you.

This transit, Moon square Uranus, shows you that everything you need is found within, and that means you have to trust your gut feeling here. If you want a better life, then it's you who will bring you that better life.

And once this feeling catches on, you won't be able to stop; the good feeling will be implanted in you and hope will make its next move. All things work out when you believe in yourself, Libra. This will make itself known today.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Everything about this day, February 26, seems to be delivering an uplifting epoch despite it all. You've been feeling rather negative these days as it's hard for you to muster up hopeful feelings, and then Moon square Uranus comes to town and shows you that hope is still alive.

Not only is it alive, but it's making moves in your life, and this works out well for you, as you've needed that shred of hope to make you feel like you can do the maintenance needed to keep up a happy life.

Advertisement

It may come to you as an idea or via something you read or watch on TV, but that one little moment could be a life changer in all the right ways. Hope does spring eternal, Scorpio, and from here on in, you will not let go of it.

3. Sagittarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Everywhere you look, people are downtrodden and feeling defeated. You can look this way or that and find no relief, so on February 26, you do something that works: you find hope in your salvation.

What's meant by this, Sagittarius, is that you enter a period of optimism. During the transit of Moon square Uranus, you can tap into what makes you happy, and that has nothing to do with what people are nonstop yapping about online.

By going off into your world, you create a space for yourself that is pure and peaceful, a place where hope can thrive and you can be happy. Do your work and then shut off the news and social media ... be happy without the noise. You can do it.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.