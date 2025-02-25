2 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On February 26, 2025

On February 26, 2025, two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck as the slow-moving, wondrous Uranus in Taurus squares the utopic Moon in Aquarius at 23° — also known as an Aquarian degree. This inspirational, crusading aspect is here to help reimagine the world-shifting impact we wish to have on the world and begin to make deliberate, meaningful steps toward our highest good.

This cosmic clash between Uranus, the planet of radical change, and the Moon’s forward-thinking sentiments will help us break free from the ball-and-chain attached to our monotonous mundane routine and re-envision what’s possible.

Uranus in Taurus won't allow your comfort zone to be a barrier, and it's challenging the Aquarius Moon’s visionary instinct. together, they are pushing us to ground our abstract dreams in reality.

This astrology aspect is not just about imagining a better world, with us as the agents of eminent change; it’s about committing to the slow, intentional work required to build it — even if that means a change in course.

This aspect urges us to act on our inspirations and implement those small, practical, incremental changes that lead to a future where we can be proud of the transformation we’ve undergone to ensure our momentum as pioneers of growth is truly one for the books.

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on February 26, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, today’s astrology will be a seismic shift for you! With Uranus in your sign, you’re on the brink of powerful transformation when attracting abundance and luck. You’ll break through the barriers of stagnancy and race straight toward the life of luxury and comfort you’ve always dreamed of.

With the Moon in Aquarius, you’re over what feels comfortable and inspired to take a provocative leap toward the luxurious life you want. You’re on the precipice of something big. Taurus, we’ll let you in on a little secret: right now, you may not even be connecting with others who know and love the old you anymore.

You’re quite the sentimental sign, but today is a day of reinvention. You’re being pushed out of your comfort zone and beginning to alchemize the most magical life for yourself right before your eyes.

What once felt stable is starting to feel shaky, Taurus, and now you’re feeling the urge to push past your usual boundaries and let the world see what you’re made of. But here's the thing: personal growth isn’t about perfection — it’s about showing up, even when things don’t go according to plan.

The path to your desires isn’t always smooth, but each mis-trot is another lesson in getting it right. You’ve got to put yourself out there, embrace the “no’s,” and let them guide you closer to what really want.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, this Moon-Uranus square is dialing up your radical visions and pushing you towards revolutionary change that hits you right at your very core. Your extraterrestrial intelligence is waking up, and you’re peeling back the layers of your alien brain — stuff you didn’t even know you were keeping locked away or things you didn’t want to face until now.

But, the brilliant news is that with the Moon in your sign, your naturally forward-thinking, altruistic nature is leading the way, and you’re about to have one of those lightbulb moments that will send you on a journey to shift the emotional foundation that’s been anchoring you for far too long, and it’s all aligning for greater abundance.

Right now, you need excitement — something that pulls you out of the norm and into the unknown. Anyone trying to box or push you into a mold might make your rebellious side flare up! But hey, Aquarius, don’t let this become your shock value moment!

While it might feel like you’re about to throw caution to the wind, trust that your visionary mind and humanitarian heart guide you toward change that will ultimately create a positive, world-shifting abundance.

This Moon-Uranus square is about recognizing how your past relationships and emotional patterns have shaped your life and how rewriting your script now will transform your future.

Sure, it might feel unsettling initially, but you know best that strange is where the magic happens. Each step toward authenticity, each choice driven by growth, brings you closer to the abundance that truly reflects your highest self — no apologies, no fear, just unapologetic transcendence!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.