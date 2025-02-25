Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On February 26, 2025

Luck comes to those who wait, and on February 26, 2025, three zodiac signs will feel the gentle influence of the waning crescent Moon in Aquarius, bringing favor into their lives.

This astrological transit works in such a way that we find ourselves easing into something very comfortable, and it shows up in the form of favor as told by our daily horoscope.

Finding our comfort zone gives us good vibes that become magnetic to luck, love, and light. The three zodiac signs that bask in the presence of the Waning Crescent in Aquarius will feel at one with all things.

No conflicts in our horoscope predictions get in our way, nor are there any misunderstandings. This is such a gentle astrological transit that the luck we feel makes us believe that this is all we will ever feel. Luck favors us, and it comes as peace of mind.

Luck favors three zodiac signs on February 26, 2025:

1. Cancer

Luck favors the prepared, Cancer. Just as soon as you thought it might be a good time to give up on that thing you had in mind, bam! In comes the good luck you needed a few days ago. It's OK; the time is right now, so go with it.

February 26's horoscope involves a waning crescent moon in Aquarius, which is soft in nature but strong in effect. What this astrology transit means to you and those born under the zodiac sign of Cancer is a soft transformation into something greater than you are right now.

So, giving up is no longer an option, as what you want now presents itself to you in a big and obvious way. You are freshly inspired again, except it will all work perfectly now.

2. Sagittarius

During the waning crescent Moon in Aquarius, luck favors you because you are bold. That gentle push you feel is the energy you've been waiting for, meaning that you know you haven't asked for much, and so now that luck is on your side, you can welcome it with trust.

The tides have turned fortune for you, Sagittarius, and you can feel them in your body and mind. You aren't the same person as you were only yesterday, and that's because, on February 26, waning crescent Moon energy is at play, both soft and strong.

This is where you succeed easily. You don't have to break your back or shout at the top of your lungs to make things happen. During the waning crescent moon in Aquarius, things favor you; luck is on your side, and you know it. Work with it, Sagittarius.

3. Aquarius

As you already know, luck favors those who have prepared their mind for it. Only you know just how much time, effort, and energy you've put into a certain person or project, and on February 26, you'll start to see a stroke of luck come into play. During the waning crescent in Aquarius, it happens naturally due to your efforts.

This is a great day for you to remember that no pain lasts forever and that there is always relief to come. Now is the time for your lucky break, Aquarius, and you are more than ready to accept it.

You will also feel highly inspired by the Waning Crescent in Aquarius, as it touches upon your creative instincts and may have you taking your luck and making it into something crafty or artistic. You'll find that whatever or whoever you set your mind to on this day, luck will follow you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.