11 Ways To Spot An High IQ Person By The Way They Dress, According To Psychology

While intelligence is often measured by the ability to problem-solve and display abilities that demonstrate critical thinking, there might also be something in the way that people with a high IQ dress that allows you to quickly spot who they are.

Psychology has proven that clothes play a massive role in the way that people are perceived while they're interacting with the outside world, but for intellectual individuals, their clothes often serve as an extension of how their minds work. They may choose to dress in a more put-together and cohesive manner than looking disheveled, because of how much it mirrors their thoughtful nature.

Here are 11 ways to spot a high IQ person by the way they dress, according to psychology

1. They're simple yet sophisticated

There seems to be a rise in minimalist fashion happening around the world at the moment. An unpublished data set circulating the internet claims how color is slowly disappearing from the world and how day-to-day objects are becoming grayer.

The idea of incorporating minimalist style into a wardrobe is something people with high IQs have been doing for quite some time, and they actually prefer a more understated appearance than being flamboyant and over-the-top. These individuals would rather wear neutral or muted colors as well as clothing that isn't too form-fitting but still has a sophisticated edge to it.

2. They pay attention to detail

Highly intelligent individuals often care a lot about the attention to detail in many aspects of their lives. Details matter in every aspect of our lives, and according to leadership expert Steve Keating, "Details are often the difference between a successful outcome and an unsuccessful one."

"Details always make a difference. Sometimes the difference is small, sometimes it’s huge. Paying attention to the little things gives people confidence that you’ll pay attention to bigger things too. Skipping over details has a negative impact on your credibility," he insisted.

People with high IQs often care about attention to detail in regard to their clothes. They try to avoid baggy, ill-fitting clothes, preferring something more polished, because they know that wearing an outfit that compliments their sense of confidence and competence is important for how they're being perceived.

3. They wear timeless classics

The average U.S. household spent around $1,954 on apparel in 2022, or about $162 per month, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. That’s nearly an 11% increase from 2021, and more than consumers were spending on clothes and shoes before the pandemic. Being able to invest in your wardrobe is something many people strive to do, but individuals with high IQs often make it their priority.

Whether it's a nicely-tailored suit or classic jewelry pieces, intellectual individuals do not shy away from being able to have timeless classics that offer both style and practicality. Rather than buying and participating in fleeting trends, these people look at the bigger picture and spend their money accordingly.

4. They choose comfort over trends

For these individuals, being comfortable is something they make sure to prioritize, especially over being involved in the latest trends and fashion fads. They would rather be comfortable because of how much it enhances their ability to focus on what really matters, which includes their intellectual pursuits and goals.

A study for lifestyle marketplace Unbound revealed that over eight in ten (81%) make comfort their top priority, ahead of cost or style. People with high IQs may choose an oversized sweater or a matching sweatsuit rather than wear uncomfortable jeans or a tight top because it takes away from what they might be trying to accomplish.

5. They wear clothing with subdued branding

High-IQ individuals often prefer a more subdued approach when it comes to buying clothing with branding on it. When looking at the majority of people, data has shown that around 50-60% of consumers consider the brand when purchasing clothing. But generally, intellectual people find flashy branding and clothes to be above their sense of style.

Instead, they prefer a style that's well-made, classy and doesn't draw too much attention to themselves because that's usually the last thing they are trying to achieve.

6. They choose neutral but intentional colors

High-IQ individuals often have a preference for wearing clothing in neutral colors and muted tones. For them, colors like black, grey, white, and beige signify sophistication and composure, whereas bright and flashy colors give off a distracting perception where people will be focusing on their clothes instead of them.

Intellectual individuals are often aware of just how powerful a certain color can be. "It's amazing how colors can truly impact our mood and influence our behavior," Rachel Goldman, PhD, told Verywell Mind.

"Take a moment to think about a familiar space to you, is there a color that stands out about that space? Think about your clothes and how different colored clothing makes you feel when you wear them. Perhaps the next time you are feeling kind of blah, think about this and see if your mood shifts by wearing a different color. Many times, it's the small things that can have the largest impact," she said.

7. They add practical accessories

These individuals often have a practical approach when it comes to the accessories they are wearing. Instead of having on big hoops, flashy necklaces, and expensive bracelets, they care more about being subdued in how they accessorize their outfits.

Every piece of jewelry they pick is intentional and meant to enhance the functionality of their outfits instead of take away from it. Something like a classic leather belt or a dainty watch that doesn't immediately catch the eye of those that are around them but rather subtly compliments their look.

8. They keep a neat and organized appearance

Because high-IQ individuals care a lot about attention to detail and practicality, it's unsurprising that they prefer to have a more polished and neat appearance. They have a preference for structured clothing, including jackets, blazers, shirts, blouses, and slacks.

They might wear the same outfit twice, but it'll most likely look just as crisp and put-together as the first time they were seen in public in the outfit. They never appear as if they've rushed out of the house and just thrown on any little outfit, and even if that was the case, they somehow manage to make it look just as organized as if they'd spent hours standing in front of their closet.

9. They put thought into how they're layering

High-IQ individuals tend to put a lot of thought into how they combine their layers to make a cohesive outfit. This may mean anything from wearing a well-fitted turtleneck under a sweater to investing in a sleek wool coat that goes nicely with most of the clothes they own.

Instead of just throwing random pieces together and hoping the outfit looks cohesive and seamless, they make sure to invest in pieces that can be worn in any way but it also subdued and not too flashy. They're constantly thinking about how each item in their wardrobe works so that their outfits can appear as balanced as they are.

10. They wear comfortable footwear

While it may not be rare to see a highly intellectual individual wearing heels or dress shoes, they definitely prefer to invest their money into comfortable footwear that makes it easier for them to move throughout their day without being uncomfortable or distracted. Considering these people are more concerned about fulfilling their goals and hitting their marks, they don't want to be bogged down by blisters and heels snapping off as they're crossing the street.

Supportive sneakers, comfortable loafers, and slip-on sandals in the summer are these individuals' best friends. But of course, they don't mind stepping out every now and again to prove that they actually do own a pair of polished shoes for an occasion that allows it.

11. Their clothing reflects their interests

Whether they're investing in eco-friendly fabrics because they care about the environment or wearing a shirt with a logo on it to represent their favorite piece of media, highly intellectual individuals often enjoy expressing their interests and creativity through their clothes. They tend to carefully select pieces that show their values and passions that enhance their individuality.

It's their way of being able to showcase their unique perspectives by choosing to incorporate meaningful pieces into their outfits whenever they are going out into the world.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.