3 Zodiac Signs With The Power To Get Anything & Everything They Want Between Now And March 2

There are some very lucky zodiac signs between now and March 2, 2025 who have the ability to get exactly what they want. Despite all the astrology transits occurring lately, most of us haven't been on the receiving end of the benefits yet. And with everyday chaos happening all around us, it can be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Luckily, all of that is about to change.

According to astrologer Corrin Johnson, "These three zodiac signs are gonna be the luckiest when it comes to communication, self-expression, intellect, focus." Why is this, you might ask? Well, Mercury, known as the planet of communication, is going to be in the sign of Pisces.

As a result, three zodiac signs are better able to tap into their imagination and manifestation powers to turn their fantasies into reality. So, which zodiac signs will be impacted by this new transit? There's quite a bit of luck and abundance in store for these zodiac signs between now and March 2.

The three zodiac signs with the power to get what they want between now and March 2, 2025:

1. Pisces

As a result of Mercury being in your sign of Pisces, you can expect emotional expression to become much easier and effective between now and March 2. "You guys are really just gonna be in tune with yourselves and what your soul wants," Johnson explained.

Because of this, your soul will be in harmony with your emotions as your self-image and actions begin to reflect what you want out of your life. "So, really take advantage of this, and don't be afraid to express how you feel," said Johnson. Not only will this emotional expression guide you but it'll free you as well.

2. Cancer

Are you a Cancer placement? Likely, you haven't experienced much of a positive shift yet in the year 2025. Luckily, all of this is about to change as your worldview begins to expand. According to Johnson, "Your belief in yourself and your own potential will skyrocket during this time."

Expect to feel a strong pull to break free as your limits slowly begin to dissolve. "In general, you guys might feel like you just took the limitless pill," she explained. So, if you're feeling as if you want to redefine yourself or stop letting others define you then go for it — finding freedom within yourself is the first step to achieving abundance.

3. Scorpio

If you have any strong Scorpio placements then change is on the way! According to Johnson, "Scorpio placements, you guys are gonna have this creative, passionate, emotional surge." It will be much easier for you to express yourself as you slowly begin to wear your heart on your sleeve.

However, that's not all that's in store for you between now and March 2. She added that Scorpios will be focused on intimacy, resulting in you bringing more romance and passion into your life. Be sure to cherish this moment in time. It doesn't happen every day that the universe aligns in your favor.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.