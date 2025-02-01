Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For February 3 - 9, 2025

Welcome to each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope from February 3 - 9, 2025. What does your weekly I Ching hexagram and astrology forecast reveal for your animal sign?

The I Ching hexagram for the week is Lake over Lake (#58), changing to Mountain over Lake (#41). It brings a cautionary message that the cosmic currents are shifting towards lack and drought after a period of immense joy and celebrations.

While this does not mean things will be doom and gloom forever, it urges inner strength, mindfulness, better communities, and a better understanding of the world around you.

Now's not the time to lull yourself into serenity. Now's the time to problem-solve. Listen to that inner voice of reason and heart's light.

Every Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for February 3 - 9, 2025:

Rat

Rat, your horoscope this week is focused on the natural confluence between emotion and action. Let the emotional landscape guide you, and you will not go astray in your life path and choices.

Your love life requires strong communication, but not everything needs to be said at once if there may be a better time or a sweeter occasion.

Reading more books and acquiring knowledge is the highlight for you this week. You will thrive if you attend workshops or online courses to enhance your skills and know-how.

Ox

Ox, your horoscope this week is all about shopping for beauty, luxury, and the finer things in life. Pick pieces that have heirloom potential.

Your love life will be good, too, especially if you introduce your partner to your family during Lunar New Year celebrations. Now's the time to lay the foundation of a happily ever after!

If you feel it, attend a meditation retreat and allow your psyche to speak to you. Journaling in conjunction with this can help you understand more symbolic messages.

Tiger

Tiger, you will have a fabulous week! So let your creative spirit take control and let inspiration be the guiding light. From trips to the museum to random camping trips, the most joyous experiences will be impromptu. There's an underlying need for peace in your love life. Send some gratitude into the ether for treasured love.

Your diligence in the past is about to pay off in a big way this week! From new opportunities to sudden respect in your career, you can look forward to gold.

Rabbit

Rabbit, sweet success will be yours this week in all areas of life, especially in friendship and social connections. You may find the spotlight shining brightly on you, urging you not to hide your talents.

Those of you in a relationship will feel as if there's nothing better than being with a partner who doubles as a best friend. Throw the stereotypes out of the window and have a unique, special relationship that feeds your combined needs.

Writing will bring you power and creative satisfaction at this time, whether it's texting with someone or writing in your journal. Scripting manifestation is recommended to make the most of this!

Dragon

Dragon, this week's horoscope points to a need for adventure and traveling to foreign places. If possible, book your tickets and fly. Consider experiences that provide variety and novelty.

Your love life. may require some space so ask for it; nurture your heart and focus on self-love to bring your best self back to the relationship.

If you are a student (conventional or unconventional), this week will be very significant for you and bring you to a crossroads. The right decision will transform everything. Don't allow peer pressure to stop you from pursuing your opportunities or procrastinate from making an important decision.

Snake

Snake, your horoscope this week is beautiful and raw. It calls on you to tap into your inner reserves and talents and just glow with the ethereal light of your soul. You will attract everything you want this way.

Your love life is sweet but can benefit from more sensory indulgences. For example, you can visit a perfume bar with your partner and create a unique blend that speaks to both of you.

You are also encouraged to make sure the more boring bits of life, like taxes, accounts, household supplies, etc., run smoothly for you. This will be the foundation for the more creative areas of life.

Horse

Horse, your horoscope this week encourages you to ask questions, seek answers, and be a “curious nuisance.” You are about to level up and need all the info you can gather. If someone says no, seek the answer elsewhere, but don't stop!

Your love life will be a resounding success if are a better listener on dates. When conversations flow, your love will grow.

A little bit of magic and mysticism is also called for this week, especially if you love divination. Engaging with a shaman can bring you deep insights.

Goat

Goat, your week's horoscope encourages you to find silence and peace in the uproar of life around you. Tune inwards, and you will find the answers you seek.

In love, you may want to step back and focus more on yourself and your inner needs. If single, this is perfect. But if you are in a relationship, communicate clearly but with love.

Your decisions and actions in the past will bring you solid results this week. Those who work with your hands, maybe as artisans, will have an incredible week.

Monkey

Monkey, your horoscope this week encourages you to find joy in the smallest details and moments. You will shine when you take a more philosophical approach. Your love life may benefit from peace and space. Journaling can bring deep insights.

If possible, go on a meditation retreat (whether solo or with friends). Allow mindfulness to be the guiding light and simple rituals, like drinking green tea or watching the sunrise, to be the notes of joy.

Rooster

Rooster, your horoscope this week encourages you to be creative and step out of the box. When you do, powerful things will occur.

Your love life will benefit from doing new things, especially if you have a date night coming up. Impromptu surprises and treats are called for.

Set a steady pace in all other areas of life and you will see strong results. Good habits will take you to greatness too, for example waking up early or having one type of green juice every day.

Dog

Dog, your horoscope this week encourages the need for fun and lightheartedness. Don't let life drag you down. Gather your friends and loved ones and make community moments and memories!

Your love life will benefit from interactions with friends and family, especially if you haven't introduced your partner to the larger circle yet. Picking up a pet may be something to think about.

Education and knowledge will be another area of satisfaction for you this week, especially if you routinely learn new things and enjoy the process. Inner cultivation is the name of the game.

Pig

Pig, your horoscope this week is deeply entwined with your experiences during Lunar New Year celebrations. Be mindful and maintain a journal if you can. It will bring you insights and help you understand the cosmic confluence of energies better.

Your love life will benefit from sweet treats, cooked meals, and visits to the elders in your and your partner's family. Now may also be a good time to purchase a home together or move in.

Your heart and creativity will bring you the most joy, especially if you have personal projects that depend on this. You can find inspiration while strolling through gardens or enjoying nature, whatever the season might be.

