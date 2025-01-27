The Positive Transformation Each Zodiac Sign Will Experience The Week Of January 27 - February 2, 2025

Every zodiac sign will experience positive transformation during the week of January 27 - February 2, 2025, in different areas of life. Saturn commands the sky early in the week, with the Capricorn Moon starting things off and then the New Moon entering Aquarius on January 29.

Another excellent transit is Uranus stationing direct on January 30, settling us into a brief calm before more retrograde planets take center stage in the next month. The Moon will enter Pisces on January 30, helping us to reflect, and the Aries Moon on February 1 is the perfect way to begin the month.

The life lesson each zodiac sign needs to learn between January 27 - February 2, 2025:

Aries

Uranus stations direct this week, creating a good momentum for you to be more methodical about your spending habits, especially with the New Moon bringing to light how your hard work may be viewed in the next six months.

You can feel very ambitious during this period with Mars in fellow Cardinal sign, which brings challenges but keeps you on your toes. A reminder now to wage war with everyone; instead, focus on diplomacy and preserving peace.

Taurus

Now that Uranus will station direct this week, you can craft new methods that will allow you to be more patient and observant. Retrograde may have made you repeat some things, but now you have enhanced your toolbox and are prepared for the next goal.

Mars is also here to show you some good plans and to help you learn from the mistakes that others have made. You are here to get wiser, so get organized and be more structured.

Gemini

Clearing away some of the negativity can be part of this Uranus direct transit; now, you may be more understanding of what Uranus in your sign will bring later this year.

Nevertheless, Uranus continues some of the life lessons Saturn in Pisces teaches you. Be receptive to the gifts you receive during this time, and remember that these learning experiences are here to empower and elevate you.

Cancer

Uranus will be stationed directly this week, and it may allow you to take pride in the trustworthy people in your life who have been a great source of love and support.

There's a life lesson to learn. You have a lot of potential now with the transit allowing you to formulate new dreams and see the beauty in the darkness. There can be a more optimistic outlook on your part, and you may be excited for what awaits in the next six months.

Leo

We are elevating during this transit, and Uranus direct will bring many changes and life lessons to your house of partnerships. This can be a good period, especially with Mars no longer in your sign.

Now, you can work on fixing what may have been broken or altered during the retrograde period. Aquarius season and the New Moon bring you clarity, bonding, and healing, especially in your connections at work or in the academic space.

Virgo

Even though Uranus is making a trine to your sign, you may have felt a flurry of changes during its retrograde period. Now that the planet is direct, this is your period to go after what you want and not limit yourself.

You are seeing how empowered you are with your philosophy and how you acquire information. This Aquarius season is all about finding power in what you learn and life lessons, so embarking on a new learning journey in the next six months could be something you contemplate.

Libra

During this retrograde transit, Uranus may have uncovered a lot of secrets that may have prompted you to focus on healing and self-care.

Now that the planet has been stationed direct, this is your way to test your armor and teach a life lesson. You see what you have accomplished and what you can overcome in the next several months. The past breaks free from you, especially with the Nodes now in new signs. Embrace this new journey.

Scorpio

While we all recover from the impact of Uranus retrograde, now that the planet of surprises stations direct, this can bring a lot of healing to your house of partnerships.

You will no longer feel like you need to hide away or handle things alone. Uranus’ aftermath allows you to learn a life lesson and to see the people who are worth your time and those who aren’t, especially with Saturn in Pisces making a sextile to your descendants, which is the stabilizing force you desire.

Sagittarius

Uranus stationing direct brings a calm to the storm and a life lesson. The week calls for you to exercise patience, to be more receptive to criticism from others, and not to become a hermit.

Collaborating works in your favor during this Aquarius season, so take advantage of that. You are here to embrace the spotlight and not hide away, so become a beacon of light and inspire others.

Capricorn

Surprises may have been sprinkled into your romantic life and bring you new life lessons. Now that Uranus is direct, you can see the relationships that are not serving you.

The New Moon in Aquarius this week may also be a good base for you to build upon your goals and dreams; with Pluto in the same sign, more surprises can be in the works. However, you may be more open to this energy since it is aligned with Saturnian principles.

Aquarius

There will be many positive things this week, along with the New Moon in your sign, which teaches you a life lesson. Uranus is also stationing direct, bringing more grounding to your home base.

While your surroundings may have felt like being in a house of cards, ready to collapse, the New Moon adds fixed energy, hope, and confidence. The Saturnian energy replenishes the shaky foundation, allowing you to move on with more focus and direction.

Pisces

One of the transits this week that teaches you a life lesson and may rock the collective is Uranus stationing direct in the sign of Taurus.

You can use this period to review and check your work since Uranus may have brought in some surprises, but now you can comb through your projects with more patience and diligence. The energy also can bring you closer to friends and colleagues.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.