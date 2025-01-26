Financial Hardships Come To An End For 4 Zodiac Signs Beginning With The New Moon On January 29

According to a 2024 survey by Yahoo Finance and Marist Poll, only 22% of Americans feel completely satisfied with their financial situation. However, that same survey found that despite their current economic struggles, 60% of people are more optimistic that things will get better this year — and professional astrologer Helena Hathor has claimed that may happen sooner than you think, especially if you're one of these four zodiac signs.

Advertisement

The astrologer said financial hardships will come to an end for four zodiac signs beginning with the New Moon on January 29, 2025:

On January 29, the first New Moon of 2025 occurs in the innovative and humanitarian zodiac sign of Aquarius. According to Intuitive Spiritual Astrologer Aspen Beard, the New Moon will serve as the catalyst we need to begin shifting our perspective.

"This New Moon reminds us that the reality we experience is a direct reflection of the interior world we curate through our belief systems and our attention," Beard explained in a video.

New Moons represent new beginnings and are a powerful time for manifesting. Under this energy, Hathor said this shift in perspective will help four zodiac signs bring an end to their financial hardships.

Advertisement

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

According to Hathor, Capricorn can look forward to "new money coming in" with the New Moon in Aquarius on January 29, 2025. So if you’ve been experiencing financial difficulty recently, breathe a sigh of relief as your life begins changing for the better.

To make the most of this energy, Beard emphasized the importance of reclaiming your authority over what you're most focused on. Approach your finances from an abundance mindset to start attracting that abundance to you in material form.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

According to Hathor, Cancer is "gonna have the cash flow with a shared resource with a partner." Whether that comes in the form of a beneficial romantic relationship that takes some of the financial pressure off of you or teaming up with a good business partner, money is finally heading your way.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, you're so used to being financially stable that any sign of disruption in your income easily sets off alarm bells. However, Hathor said this uncertainty won't last much longer, as the New Moon will bring with it "money from your career efforts.”

Any move that you have made to put yourself in a better position will begin paying off under this positive New Moon energy.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you live to serve, but sometimes it can feel like you don't receive the proper returns on your time investments. Luckily, Hathor explained that this will all begin to change with the New Moon in Aquarius on January 29.

“Your demand for services is gonna be be insane," Hathor warned, "so make room for extra money work and money.”

With struggles at work predicted to finally come to an end for Virgo in 2025, this good financial energy will last long into the year.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.