Mercury enters Aquarius on January 27, 2025, influencing each zodiac sign's communication and thought processes until February 14. With the Sun in the same sign, we'll feel an increased desire for more connection and creativity. And with Jupiter in Mercury-ruled Gemini in the mix, achieving this goal feels easy.

There are plenty of planets in air signs traversing the sky that will create an atmosphere of sharing and developing deeper conversations. Mercury in Aquarius encourages us to reflect, but at the core, we are determined to develop a deeper understanding of our goals and aspirations during this time.

What Mercury in Aquarius means for your zodiac sign from now until February 14, 2025

Aries

As you continue navigating the Mars retrograde transit, Mercury entering Aquarius provides a blueprint for everything you can achieve. The energy you receive from Jupiter will also help you recognize your potential, allowing you to brainstorm good ideas for the next several months. Mercury in Aquarius helps you become more courageous and prepared for any challenges.

Taurus

This Mercury in Aquarius transit makes fighting your way to the top achievable, giving you hope and lighting the path to your objectives as it occurs at the highest point in your chart. Through these new ideas, you can impress your superiors.

Mercury in Aquarius reminds you not to settle for less and to continue fighting for what you want, strengthening and guiding you along the way.

Gemini

Mercury in Aquarius will be a beautiful period, providing you with the optimism and the desire to exploration of new subjects and topics for the next several weeks. Jupiter in your sign will receive a sign from Mercury, stimulating your thought process and bringing you a treasure trove of ideas. Prepare to meet new people and expound on fresh ideas.

Cancer

Mars is still in your sign helping you make breakthroughs and discover your power. Mercury in Aquarius is a powerful period for solid reflection and can help you visualize how to get where you desire. This is your time to uncover your skill sets as you explore and expand your toolbox while you are receptive to acquiring more mastery.

Leo

Mercury in Aquarius radiates with power once it makes a conjunction with Pluto in opposition to your sign, supercharging your career goals. This is quite the moment for you to establish solid business partnerships or meet friends that will shape how you assess your goals moving forward. Mercury ins Aquarius feels protective and enlightening as you find your power and strengthen your foundation.

Virgo

Mercury in Aquarius helps your current relationships feel more grounded as you consider what you need to do to strengthen those bonds. You are provided with a game plan and opportunity to evolve how you care for yourself and your partner.

For those who are single, you will become more of a team player at school or work with Mercury making you more of a leader.

Libra

Now that we are in Aquarius season, it is your moment to take control of your dreams. But the transit also helps you take care of yourself and consider new ways to switch up your routine.

Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury are making a positive trine to your sign, creating opportunities and structure. Mercury is here to help you conjure potent ideas for managing your day-to-day tasks, so invest in a planner that keeps you on track.

Scorpio

With Mercury in Aquarius, love comes into focus as you develop stronger boundaries and are more forgiving when it comes to your past choices. The energy now has you connecting with yourself on a deeper level and analyzing the types of partners you attract.

Get ready to elevate your existing relationships or meet someone who sweeps you off your feet.

Sagittarius

While you may feel more calm during this period, Mercury in Aquarius wants you to produce magic with your words and gifts.

This transit also turns your focus toward home. Aquarius season has you feeling free when it comes to your self-expression. Do what your heart desires. Home is your place of calm and provides solace when exploring your creative energy.

Capricorn

Now that Mercury is in Aquarius, you may be inclined to socialize and make new friends. Aquarius season is transforming how we view friendships and with Mars retrograde in your partnership house, this can provide more understanding of how you connect with people. You'll enjoy learning from others during this time since you will attract electrifying, adventurous, and hard-working people.

Aquarius

You are given the keys to explore the more exciting parts of your imagination while Mercury is in Aquarius. It is your moment to experiment and try new things with your creative pursuits.

Those who are passionate about academic research will thrive during this period since you will be focused on the details. Completing challenging projects is also easier because Mercury will bring some inspiring ideas.

Pisces

While Mercury is in Aquarius, planning for a project or focusing on research is rewarding. You have the discipline and energy to work through any challenges since Mars is making an aspect to your sign, keeping you engaged and knowing that you can reach for the stars when you are practical about your goals. Trust the ideas you produce now because they may surprise you.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.