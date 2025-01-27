5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes All Week Beginning On January 27

Beginning on January 27, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes all week under the influence of Mercury in Aquarius. The planet of communication entering this sign will positively affect the intellectual realm because Mercury thrives in air signs.

With Mercury in Aquarius in your corner, you may come up with the seemingly wildest ideas that are revealed to be pure genius. Your natural urge to be tolerant and open-minded about people and their diverse cultures will heighten, so this is the perfect time to make new friends and learn about the world.

The week will also be influenced by Venus's conjunct Neptune in Pisces. Dreaminess and romance will be the norm, but walking here is a fine line. The right side of the line will increase your creative gifts and show you new avenues to explore that may just be up-and-coming but have extraordinary future potential.

Five zodiac signs with really good weekly horoscopes from January 27 - February 2, 2025:

1. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries this week: Aquarius

Best day of the week for Aries: January 29

This week, your horoscope is about knowing what you want to accomplish and going full throttle in that direction. Tunnel vision is not a bad thing right now for you, especially once the New Moon in Aquarius arrives on January 29. Sometimes, you need to make sacrifices in other areas of life to win some. It doesn't have to be a forever thing, so calling on your friends and family to understand the need for hyperfocus right now is the key. Try to carve out at least some time for fun and celebrations, though, especially over the weekend, even if it's just one-half day. This shall make you burnout-proof.

2. Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo this week: Cancer

Best day of the week for Leo: February 1

Leo, this week's horoscope encourages you to know your mind and speak from your heart, but also be aware of how you use your words. Brutal honesty is not desirable when all it does is the opposite of what you hope to achieve. Instead, be more compassionate; you will win hearts wherever you go. Your love life is highlighted here as important. Do a New Moon ritual on January 29 to help you manifest what you want in the next leg of the journey.

3. Pisces

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces this week: Pisces

Best day of the week for Pisces: January 28

Pisces, your horoscope this week is a mix of dreamy surreality and hyperfocus. It could be because the North Node Venus and Neptune are all in Pisces. Striking the right balance will be the key so you can ideate and be as creative as possible but not so open-ended and fluid (metaphorically) that all your plans fall through your fingers like sand. The structure can help you achieve this. However, too much structure will hinder creativity. Mindfulness and grounding rituals will help you strike this middle ground.

4. Cancer

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for cancer this week: Leo

Best day of the week for Cancer: January 29

Cancer, your horoscope this week is a mix of lighthearted fun, extreme preponderance on life and love in the future, and melancholy. Don't try to stifle these emotional currents. Let them flow, and they will take your intuition to the exact places it needs to be, helping you find the right answers in all areas of life. For some of you, this experience can feel trance-like some days, but try to be open-minded and trust the process. Journaling can help you collect insights for focused evaluation later in the week.

5. Taurus

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus this week: Aries

Best day of the week for Taurus: February 2

Taurus, your week's horoscope is about embracing life and nature's beauty. Your heart will sing when you enjoy the outdoors. Let nature allow you to pave the way to the future with peace. If you live in a more temperate region or somewhere with lots of sunshine, good energy will flow to you just by being outside and breathing in the fresh air. For others, a tropical vacation may be just what you need.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot, and spirituality.